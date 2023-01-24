The closure of Cullaby Lake County Park boarding docks at the boat ramp has been extended through Friday, Feb. 10 for maintenance and repairs due to a delay in the shipping of the dock repair materials. “We know what a valuable resource Cullaby Lake is to our community and we are doing our best to open the docks safely and as quickly as possible,” said Steve Meshke, Clatsop County Natural Resources Manager. The Cullaby Lake ramp will remain open for public use. Cullaby Lake County Park is located off U.S. Highway 101 between Astoria and Seaside. The park has 165 acres, offering public access to Cullaby Lake boat launch and docks, four-stall flush restrooms, picnic shelters, barbecue pits, horseshoe pits, play areas, fishing, swimming, nature observation of beavers, bald eagles, deer, and waterfowl, and is home to the Lindgren Cabin, a Finnish-American heritage site.

ASTORIA, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO