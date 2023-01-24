ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific City, OR

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
CBS News

$1 million awarded to Oregon woman told "I don't serve Black people"

A jury has awarded an Oregon woman $1 million in damages after finding she was discriminated against by a gas station employee who told her, "I don't serve Black people."The Multnomah County jury's award this week to Portland resident Rose Wakefield, 63, included punitive damages of $550,000.Wakefield's lawyer, Gregory Kafoury, said she stopped for gas at Jacksons Food Store in Beaverton on March 12, 2020, and saw the attendant, Nigel Powers, ignore her and instead pump gas for other drivers.When she tried to ask for assistance he said, "I'll get to you when I feel like it," according to Kafoury.Attendants...
PORTLAND, OR
beachconnection.net

Quirky Oregon Coast History Embedded in Seaside: Mystery Wall, Fishing Pier

(Seaside, Oregon) – There's much more to history on the Oregon coast than people realize. A lot of times that means landmarks you can no longer see anymore, much of it surprisingly oddball. In other moments, there are small remnants of history just lying around on or near the beaches, sometimes way up in the hills. They're hard to spot in many instances, but once you do you start wondering: just what in the hell was that?
SEASIDE, OR
kptv.com

Pinball museum in Hillsboro gains national attention

Oregon's 2022 high school graduation rate was 81.3%, second-highest ever recorded. New data from the Oregon Department of Education shows graduation rates are up in students from all different backgrounds. Man found dead inside car after early morning shooting in N. Portland. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Portland Police...
HILLSBORO, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Hillsboro Readies For Next Big Land Expansion For Semiconductor Jobs

The news about Intel is everywhere these days. As the semiconductor giant and Oregon’s largest employer struggles, our government officials hope to cash in on the CHIPS ACT and the billions available from the Federal government. Passed by President Biden in 2022, the CHIPS and Science Act will;. “$52.7...
HILLSBORO, OR
opb.org

How a Lincoln City man defrauded Oregon’s carbon credit program, swindled $1.8 million

Your browser does not support the audio element. Oregon’s Clean Fuels Program was created to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel suppliers, with a goal for companies to scale back emissions by at least 37% by 2035. These companies can purchase carbon credits, which are awarded to clean fuel providers by the Department of Environmental Quality, to counterbalance their emissions. One Lincoln City man found a way to swindle the system. Merlin Thompson defrauded the DEQ carbon credit system and sold credits he did not earn for nearly $2 million. Alex Baumhardt is a reporter for the Oregon Capital Chronicle and has been following this story. She joins us now.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
opb.org

Oregon State cybersecurity grant to help address national, local worker shortage

Cameron McCawley is excited about studying cybersecurity because of the challenge it provides. “It’s really rewarding,” McCawley, a student at Oregon State University and president of the OSU Security Club, told OPB’s Think Out Loud Thursday. “It’s like solving a mini brain teaser or puzzle, so when you finally solve it, or you finally find that vulnerability and you’re able to exploit it, there’s that big dopamine rush.”
CORVALLIS, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

2 infants with high lead levels prompt warnings against skin cream

Two infants in the Portland area with high lead levels in their blood prompted a warning Thursday by health officials about a skin cream used for eczema, a common condition in children. Both children – in Multnomah and Washington counties – were younger than 1 and were exposed to Diep Bao, a cream made in […] The post 2 infants with high lead levels prompt warnings against skin cream appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Cullaby Lake County Park Docks closure extended

The closure of Cullaby Lake County Park boarding docks at the boat ramp has been extended through Friday, Feb. 10 for maintenance and repairs due to a delay in the shipping of the dock repair materials. “We know what a valuable resource Cullaby Lake is to our community and we are doing our best to open the docks safely and as quickly as possible,” said Steve Meshke, Clatsop County Natural Resources Manager. The Cullaby Lake ramp will remain open for public use. Cullaby Lake County Park is located off U.S. Highway 101 between Astoria and Seaside. The park has 165 acres, offering public access to Cullaby Lake boat launch and docks, four-stall flush restrooms, picnic shelters, barbecue pits, horseshoe pits, play areas, fishing, swimming, nature observation of beavers, bald eagles, deer, and waterfowl, and is home to the Lindgren Cabin, a Finnish-American heritage site.
ASTORIA, OR
yachatsnews.com

After 7 years, Lincoln County commissioners approve new limits on vacation rental licenses that drastically lowers number from 500 to 181

After seven years of workshops, public comment, deliberations, ballot measures and lawsuits, Lincoln County commissioners Wednesday established drastically lower limits for the number of vacation rentals allowed in unincorporated areas. Commissioners voted unanimously for a license cap that would drop the number of vacation rental licenses from 500 to 181...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
KGW

Treasures in the sand at the Oregon Coast

NEWPORT, Oregon — Oregon’s winter months offer a roller coast ride of sorts in the great outdoors, when wind and rain are often followed by stunning sunny days. We travelled to the rugged edge of Oregon discovered that the grey clouds disappear when you go hunting for Treasure in the Sand.
NEWPORT, OR
newschoolbeer.com

de Garde Brewing celebrates Milestone 10th Anniversary with Invitational Event

Oregon’s most well known brewers of wild, mixed culture, sour beer at de Garde Brewing are celebrating their 10th anniversary with their biggest bash yet on Saturday, May 6th 2022. The Tillamook brewery is famed for their spontaneous fermentations, expert sourcing of barrels and fruit, and dedication to a pacific northwest form of Lambic-style brewing. To celebrate their decade in business, de Garde has invited some of the top breweries from around the northwest and the world for a party too big for their own taproom to contain. Tickets go on sale February 6th, and it will likely sell out quick.
TILLAMOOK, OR

