Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
$1 million awarded to Oregon woman told "I don't serve Black people"
A jury has awarded an Oregon woman $1 million in damages after finding she was discriminated against by a gas station employee who told her, "I don't serve Black people."The Multnomah County jury's award this week to Portland resident Rose Wakefield, 63, included punitive damages of $550,000.Wakefield's lawyer, Gregory Kafoury, said she stopped for gas at Jacksons Food Store in Beaverton on March 12, 2020, and saw the attendant, Nigel Powers, ignore her and instead pump gas for other drivers.When she tried to ask for assistance he said, "I'll get to you when I feel like it," according to Kafoury.Attendants...
beachconnection.net
Quirky Oregon Coast History Embedded in Seaside: Mystery Wall, Fishing Pier
(Seaside, Oregon) – There's much more to history on the Oregon coast than people realize. A lot of times that means landmarks you can no longer see anymore, much of it surprisingly oddball. In other moments, there are small remnants of history just lying around on or near the beaches, sometimes way up in the hills. They're hard to spot in many instances, but once you do you start wondering: just what in the hell was that?
kptv.com
Pinball museum in Hillsboro gains national attention
Oregon's 2022 high school graduation rate was 81.3%, second-highest ever recorded. New data from the Oregon Department of Education shows graduation rates are up in students from all different backgrounds. Man found dead inside car after early morning shooting in N. Portland. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Portland Police...
opb.org
Oregon transit officials ask lawmakers to boost penalties for attacks on their employees
Officials from four Oregon transit agencies appealed to state lawmakers this week for help in making sure their riders and employees are safe. It comes after a passenger killed another passenger on a bus in Eugene and after a brutal attack on a light rail platform in Gresham. The violent...
Yelp ranked this Oregon coast pizzeria higher than Portland restaurants
Five Oregon pizza restaurants made Yelps’ list of the Top Pizza Spots in the U.S.
Massive sinkhole swallows up chunk of Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area
A sinkhole 20 feet wide and 15 feet deep has formed at Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area in the northwest corner of the park’s sand dune.
hillsboroherald.com
Hillsboro Readies For Next Big Land Expansion For Semiconductor Jobs
The news about Intel is everywhere these days. As the semiconductor giant and Oregon’s largest employer struggles, our government officials hope to cash in on the CHIPS ACT and the billions available from the Federal government. Passed by President Biden in 2022, the CHIPS and Science Act will;. “$52.7...
opb.org
How a Lincoln City man defrauded Oregon’s carbon credit program, swindled $1.8 million
Your browser does not support the audio element. Oregon’s Clean Fuels Program was created to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel suppliers, with a goal for companies to scale back emissions by at least 37% by 2035. These companies can purchase carbon credits, which are awarded to clean fuel providers by the Department of Environmental Quality, to counterbalance their emissions. One Lincoln City man found a way to swindle the system. Merlin Thompson defrauded the DEQ carbon credit system and sold credits he did not earn for nearly $2 million. Alex Baumhardt is a reporter for the Oregon Capital Chronicle and has been following this story. She joins us now.
opb.org
Oregon State cybersecurity grant to help address national, local worker shortage
Cameron McCawley is excited about studying cybersecurity because of the challenge it provides. “It’s really rewarding,” McCawley, a student at Oregon State University and president of the OSU Security Club, told OPB’s Think Out Loud Thursday. “It’s like solving a mini brain teaser or puzzle, so when you finally solve it, or you finally find that vulnerability and you’re able to exploit it, there’s that big dopamine rush.”
2 infants with high lead levels prompt warnings against skin cream
Two infants in the Portland area with high lead levels in their blood prompted a warning Thursday by health officials about a skin cream used for eczema, a common condition in children. Both children – in Multnomah and Washington counties – were younger than 1 and were exposed to Diep Bao, a cream made in […] The post 2 infants with high lead levels prompt warnings against skin cream appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
opb.org
Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties coordinate to improve accuracy of data on homelessness
Every other year, local authorities travel through their jurisdictions counting people living under bridges, on the sidewalk or in public parks among other places. It’s called the point-in-time count. Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas county officials have worked together for years to try to increase the accuracy of the count....
hereisoregon.com
Ready, set, go: The hunt for 175 glass hearts hidden in Tualatin parks begins Feb. 1
A treasure hunt the Tualatin Parks & Recreation Department launched two years ago to help people deal with social isolation during the pandemic kicks off again next month. The program, “Share the Love,” is so popular that officials now plan to make it an annual event, said Julie Ludemann, the department’s recreation manager.
Cullaby Lake County Park Docks closure extended
The closure of Cullaby Lake County Park boarding docks at the boat ramp has been extended through Friday, Feb. 10 for maintenance and repairs due to a delay in the shipping of the dock repair materials. “We know what a valuable resource Cullaby Lake is to our community and we are doing our best to open the docks safely and as quickly as possible,” said Steve Meshke, Clatsop County Natural Resources Manager. The Cullaby Lake ramp will remain open for public use. Cullaby Lake County Park is located off U.S. Highway 101 between Astoria and Seaside. The park has 165 acres, offering public access to Cullaby Lake boat launch and docks, four-stall flush restrooms, picnic shelters, barbecue pits, horseshoe pits, play areas, fishing, swimming, nature observation of beavers, bald eagles, deer, and waterfowl, and is home to the Lindgren Cabin, a Finnish-American heritage site.
yachatsnews.com
After 7 years, Lincoln County commissioners approve new limits on vacation rental licenses that drastically lowers number from 500 to 181
After seven years of workshops, public comment, deliberations, ballot measures and lawsuits, Lincoln County commissioners Wednesday established drastically lower limits for the number of vacation rentals allowed in unincorporated areas. Commissioners voted unanimously for a license cap that would drop the number of vacation rental licenses from 500 to 181...
KGW
Treasures in the sand at the Oregon Coast
NEWPORT, Oregon — Oregon’s winter months offer a roller coast ride of sorts in the great outdoors, when wind and rain are often followed by stunning sunny days. We travelled to the rugged edge of Oregon discovered that the grey clouds disappear when you go hunting for Treasure in the Sand.
Intel won’t build $700 million ‘mega lab’ in Hillsboro after all
Multiple news reports say Intel has scrapped plans to develop a $700 million "mega lab" at its Jones Farm campus in Hillsboro, part of ongoing downsizing at the international chipmaking company.
newschoolbeer.com
de Garde Brewing celebrates Milestone 10th Anniversary with Invitational Event
Oregon’s most well known brewers of wild, mixed culture, sour beer at de Garde Brewing are celebrating their 10th anniversary with their biggest bash yet on Saturday, May 6th 2022. The Tillamook brewery is famed for their spontaneous fermentations, expert sourcing of barrels and fruit, and dedication to a pacific northwest form of Lambic-style brewing. To celebrate their decade in business, de Garde has invited some of the top breweries from around the northwest and the world for a party too big for their own taproom to contain. Tickets go on sale February 6th, and it will likely sell out quick.
opb.org
As colleges seek new normal, Oregon State weighs academic expectations and compassion on campus
Your browser does not support the audio element. It’s been more than a year since many Oregon public universities officially brought students back into the classroom. But Zoe Arinsberg feels students like them are still getting back in the swing of academics. Arinsberg, a fourth-year student at Oregon State...
Black Woman Awarded $1M After Oregon Store Clerk Allegedly Tells Her, ‘I Don’t Serve Blacks’
A Multnomah County jury awarded Rose Wakefield $1 million after she claimed a store clerk told her "I don't serve Blacks." The post Black Woman Awarded $1M After Oregon Store Clerk Allegedly Tells Her, ‘I Don’t Serve Blacks’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Comments / 0