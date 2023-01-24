Former New York Giants head coach Bill Parcells evaluated the state of all 32 NFL franchises in an article for The 33rd Team. Here’s what he had to say about Big Blue:. I thought they had a great year. They have some decisions to make with their quarterback, Daniel Jones, and their running back, Saquon Barkley. They’ll try to hold onto those guys and build from there. But the one thing I’ll say about the Giants on the negative side is they haven’t beaten the heavyweights in their division. They lost to Dallas twice, and they lost to Philadelphia three times. So, they’ve got to get a better foothold in their own division if they expect improvement next year.

2 DAYS AGO