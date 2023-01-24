Read full article on original website
Several upgrades coming to Fantom: FTM price up 52% in 7 days
The price of the Fantom token, FTM, has risen by 5.9% today. Its price has risen by more than 52% in the last week. The Fantom ecosystem is preparing for a number of upgrades in the coming days. Fantom (FTM) price is leading the current crypto market recovery after registering...
Crypto price predictions: Solana, Theta Network, HOOK
Solana price has formed a triple-top pattern and a head and shoulders. Theta Network has moved above the cup and handle pattern. Hooked Protocol’s HOOK has surged above its all-time high. Cryptocurrency prices moved sideways this week as the US dollar index continued its downward trend. Bitcoin rose above...
Leading digital wealth platform Yield App acquires Trofi Group
Yield App is a digital wealth platform that offers safe custody of digital assets. The platform allows customers to exchange and earn on their assets at market-leading rates. The acquisition adds structured products to the Yield Apps product suite. Digital wealth management platform Yield App yesterday announced it has acquired...
15 Best Metaverse Tokens in 2023
Crypto bank Silvergate suspends preferred stock dividend
Crypto-friendly bank Silvergate announced its suspended payment of dividends on its series A preferred stock. The company’s shares fell more than 11% pre-market after the announcement. Silvergate reported a $1 billion loss in the fourth quarter and also cut its staff by 20% amid the crypto bear market and...
