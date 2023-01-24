Read full article on original website
Wrestling: No. 6 Ohio State puts winning ways on the line in rivalry showdown at No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fishbowl Improv to bring back annual Tides Comedy FestivalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Author of Menacing Letters Terrorizes Entire Town for DecadesZoe DixonCircleville, OH
cwcolumbus.com
Retired Columbus police officer says empathy is big part of police de-escalation training
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "De-escalation starts in the academy when you are a recruit officer going through 29 weeks of training," retired Columbus police officer Larry Nelson said. Nelson spent 28 years on the force and was part of CPD's advanced training unit, before retiring in Jan. 2023. He...
cwcolumbus.com
Ohio putting up state funds for Westland Mall demolition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nearly 600 buildings are set to be demolished with the help of funding from the state of Ohio, including the Westland Mall building. Counties were eligible to receive funds from the $150 million allocated to the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. “So many...
cwcolumbus.com
'Heartbroken and saddened;' Columbus police chief on video of Tyre Nichols' beating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said she is heartbroken and saddened after watching the videos of Tyre Nichols released by the Memphis Police Department. Nichols died days after a confrontation with officers during a traffic stop on January 7. The video, which was released in...
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus woman accused of kidnapping young twins faces new felony charges for car theft
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — New felony charges came down Friday against the woman accused in the high-profile kidnappings of one five-month-old twins days before Christmas. A Franklin County grand jury indicted Nalah Jackson for the thefts of two more cars in a case that happened weeks prior to the abductions.
cwcolumbus.com
'He was an average kid,' Grandfather of 14-year-old charged in New Years Eve homicide says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The founder of a Columbus anti-violence group says more work needs to be done after two juveniles are charged in connection with two separate deadly shootings within days of each other. "We have to show them how you earn respect," said Sean Stevenson, the founder...
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus couple indicted in the death of 8-month-old boy, plead 'not guilty'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus couple arrested in connection with the death of an eight-month-old baby were back in court Friday. Savanna Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, both plead "not guilty" to involuntary manslaughter and three counts of endangering children. Both Dawson and March Jr. are...
cwcolumbus.com
14-year-old murder suspect turns himself in
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The teenager wanted in a deadly shooting at a south Columbus McDonald's turned himself in. Investigators said 14-year-old Eric Lanning shot and killed Christopher Mateen, 43, on Jan. 14 along South High Street. Mateen was searching for his stolen car when Lanning fatally shot him.
cwcolumbus.com
Search to begin for new school leader in Ohio's fourth largest school district
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WSYX) — The school board president said the search for a new superintendent for the state’s fourth-largest district would begin as soon as the board accepts Mark Raiff’s resignation tonight. The district, located north of Columbus, has four high schools, five middle schools, and...
cwcolumbus.com
Detectives investigate threat against Fairfield Union High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There were no buses rolling at Fairfield Union Schools Thursday morning. Superintendent Chad Belville said he wanted to make sure he had all the information before he made the call to cancel classes after the district was notified by deputies of a threat of violence made against the high school.
cwcolumbus.com
Suspects steal over $13K worth of fragrances from 3 beauty stores in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said tips from the public led them to two suspects who are accused of stealing over $13,000 worth of perfume and cologne from three different Columbus beauty stores. According to the Columbus Division of Police, the man and woman stole fragrances multiple times from...
cwcolumbus.com
Pair arrested for attempted theft leads to stolen catalytic converters, tires, and trailer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man and a woman who police say returned to steal more tires were caught, which led officers to more stolen items. Chillicothe police said Ronald Perkins, 48, and Maridra Stepp, 42, were arrested on Jan. 25 while Perkins was using an impact drill to take tires off of vehicles at Herrnstein Auto lot. Stepp was in the driver's seat.
cwcolumbus.com
BBQ owner still missing stolen smoker he used to feed homeless, veterans in the community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus business owner who grilled and passed out food to people in need is now in need himself after thieves stole a custom-made BBQ smoker. "We go to the westside, we go to the northside, high street, everywhere because you have to give back," said Ezekiel Roulette, owner of Roulette's family BBQ.
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus devoting more money, resources to fight gun crimes with federal partners
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus leaders and federal authorities are planning to devote more resources to combating gun crimes in the city. Mayor Andrew Ginther, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein, Public Safety Director Robert Clark, and Assistant Police Chief LaShanna Potts were joined by U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker and ATF Director Steve Dettelbach during a Thursday news conference. Columbus officials announced a partnership with federal agents and federal prosecutors to combat gun crimes through more manpower, new technology, and more money.
cwcolumbus.com
Ohio Dollar General stores shut down to change shelf prices, AG Dave Yost confirms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Dollar General stores closed their doors Friday morning to re-tag all shelf prices, which is the reason Attorney General Dave Yost sued the company in 2022. Yost responded to the store closers in a social media post, Yost wrote,. Glad to see this first...
cwcolumbus.com
Amazon buying nearly 400 acres for $116 million in Licking County near Intel site
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Amazon is buying hundreds of acres of more land in Licking County. According to Licking County Auditor records, Amazon Data Services Inc. bought 392.11 acres of land on the west side of Beech Road and straddling Miller Road on January 17, 2023. The transaction for...
cwcolumbus.com
Kids pack indoor parks as school districts give students snow day
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Snow days are known as some of the best days for kids with school being out. This year, there are more options for kids on snow days such as indoor trampoline parks. Big Air Trampoline Park in Polaris is one that saw tons of kids jumping around.
cwcolumbus.com
'She cracked that door open,' World War II veteran remembered for humble service
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thank you is a phrase Martha McCullough did not often hear, serving in the Coast Guard during World War II. She answered the call to serve her country by answering phones. Martha passed away on Monday, January 23, just shy of her 100th birthday. ABC6...
cwcolumbus.com
Number of homeless families jumped by 19% in Columbus since 2021, according to advocates
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The fight for more federal dollars could strengthen this week for advocates trying to end homelessness in the Columbus area. On Wednesday, the Community Shelter Board held its annual "Point in Time" count. More than 100 volunteers counted people at shelters, warming centers, homeless camps and out in the streets in attempts to allocate more funds and resources.
cwcolumbus.com
Program teaches girls about self worth, tackling teen violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The idea is to empower girls to help them make the right choices. There are 20 girls in the class and they're learning that no matter what their circumstance is, they are valued. That's the message from Sherri Young, the instructor of a program called...
cwcolumbus.com
James Laurinaitis returning to Ohio State Football
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — When Ohio State takes on Notre Dame in September, James Laurinaitis will be on the Scarlet and Gray sidelines. Ohio State announcing Laurinaitis is joining coach Ryan Day's staff as a graduate assistant coach and will work with the linebackers. The Football Fever: Ohio State...
