Gahanna, OH

Ohio putting up state funds for Westland Mall demolition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nearly 600 buildings are set to be demolished with the help of funding from the state of Ohio, including the Westland Mall building. Counties were eligible to receive funds from the $150 million allocated to the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. “So many...
Columbus couple indicted in the death of 8-month-old boy, plead 'not guilty'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus couple arrested in connection with the death of an eight-month-old baby were back in court Friday. Savanna Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, both plead "not guilty" to involuntary manslaughter and three counts of endangering children. Both Dawson and March Jr. are...
14-year-old murder suspect turns himself in

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The teenager wanted in a deadly shooting at a south Columbus McDonald's turned himself in. Investigators said 14-year-old Eric Lanning shot and killed Christopher Mateen, 43, on Jan. 14 along South High Street. Mateen was searching for his stolen car when Lanning fatally shot him.
Detectives investigate threat against Fairfield Union High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There were no buses rolling at Fairfield Union Schools Thursday morning. Superintendent Chad Belville said he wanted to make sure he had all the information before he made the call to cancel classes after the district was notified by deputies of a threat of violence made against the high school.
Pair arrested for attempted theft leads to stolen catalytic converters, tires, and trailer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man and a woman who police say returned to steal more tires were caught, which led officers to more stolen items. Chillicothe police said Ronald Perkins, 48, and Maridra Stepp, 42, were arrested on Jan. 25 while Perkins was using an impact drill to take tires off of vehicles at Herrnstein Auto lot. Stepp was in the driver's seat.
Columbus devoting more money, resources to fight gun crimes with federal partners

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus leaders and federal authorities are planning to devote more resources to combating gun crimes in the city. Mayor Andrew Ginther, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein, Public Safety Director Robert Clark, and Assistant Police Chief LaShanna Potts were joined by U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker and ATF Director Steve Dettelbach during a Thursday news conference. Columbus officials announced a partnership with federal agents and federal prosecutors to combat gun crimes through more manpower, new technology, and more money.
Kids pack indoor parks as school districts give students snow day

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Snow days are known as some of the best days for kids with school being out. This year, there are more options for kids on snow days such as indoor trampoline parks. Big Air Trampoline Park in Polaris is one that saw tons of kids jumping around.
Number of homeless families jumped by 19% in Columbus since 2021, according to advocates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The fight for more federal dollars could strengthen this week for advocates trying to end homelessness in the Columbus area. On Wednesday, the Community Shelter Board held its annual "Point in Time" count. More than 100 volunteers counted people at shelters, warming centers, homeless camps and out in the streets in attempts to allocate more funds and resources.
Program teaches girls about self worth, tackling teen violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The idea is to empower girls to help them make the right choices. There are 20 girls in the class and they're learning that no matter what their circumstance is, they are valued. That's the message from Sherri Young, the instructor of a program called...
James Laurinaitis returning to Ohio State Football

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — When Ohio State takes on Notre Dame in September, James Laurinaitis will be on the Scarlet and Gray sidelines. Ohio State announcing Laurinaitis is joining coach Ryan Day's staff as a graduate assistant coach and will work with the linebackers. The Football Fever: Ohio State...
