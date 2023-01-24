Read full article on original website
Trumbull Co. MetroParks members discuss improvements, meet with new commissioner
Updates are coming to Trumbull County Metro Parks in 2023. MetroParks board members met Thursday to discuss what improvements need to be made around the parks. They're looking to make upgrades to bike trails, the disc golf course and various signs. New Trumbull County Commissioner Denny Malloy was in attendance,...
City Council votes to build permanent restrooms at Warren Community Amphitheatre
Warren City Council voted to build new, permanent restrooms at the Warren Community Amphitheatre Wednesday night. Several council members and officials said it's important to fully invest in the facility instead of continuing to rent portable ones. Other council members thought it might make more financial sense to continue renting,...
House water damage delays YSU interim president from moving in
A water pipe broke at the Pollock House on Wick Avenue during the Christmas deep freeze. President Jim Tressel and his wife had just moved out.
Westminster College awarded $250,000 to expand nursing program
Westminster College is getting American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to expand its nursing program. The $250,000 approved by the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners will be used for the creation of a nursing simulation lab and to support the RN to BSN completion program. Some of the funding will...
Teacher describes touching student inappropriately as ‘hiccup’: I-Team
A teacher at Warren G. Harding High School was suspended for two days and sent for additional training after administrators say he inappropriately touched a 15-year-old female student.
YPD announces change in hours of operation for school zone cameras
The reduced time came after receiving feedback from the community, said Gena Sullivan of Blue Line Solutions earlier this week.
Mercer County residents can join free property tax program
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hermitage Senior Center on North Buhl Farm Drive you can get assistance filling out the forms.
Youngstown receiving $6 million for public transit
The City of Youngstown will receive over $6 million in funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Over the next five years, the act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will provide $1.3 billion in transit funding throughout the state. In 2023, Youngstown will receive $6,672,968 through the...
Ohio non-profit criticizes NEOMED for using animals in training exercises
A non-profit organization based in Rootstown Ohio is criticizing Northeastern Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) for using live animals in what they consider to be "deadly" training exercises. According to a news release from the non-profit known as the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, billboards have been installed in multiple northeast...
Ohio Dollar General stores reopen after temporary closures
In November, Yost sued Dollar General over deceptive pricing.
Zoldan family donates $5 million for new YSU student center
The Zoldan Family, owners of Phantom Fireworks has donated $5 million dollars to the Youngstown State for a new student center. The announcement was made by outgoing YSU President Jim Tressel & Ron Zoldan during a time out of the men's basketball game at Beeghly Center. Tressel is retiring as...
ROAR Center hosts fundraiser for sober environment facility
It's a program that offers a safe space for people recovering from drug addictions to spend their time. "We offer them a place to go where they can feel comfortable and be around people that can understand where they're at," said Mary Jane Yesh, Assistant Program Manager of the ROAR Center in Sharon.
Columbiana County property owners to see higher tax bills
Property owners in Columbiana County may have "sticker shock" when they open their latest tax bill because it'll probably be a lot higher than normal.
Potential Development awarded $4,150 from 'Shoot for a Change' organizer
Representatives from Potential Development in Youngstown have accepted a $4,150 contribution from the organizer of a basketball game to benefit the organization. The organization accepted the check from Hubbard High School Sophomore, Isabella Williams, who organized the "Shoot For a Change" basketball game, which was held on January 7. Shoot...
Staffing issues persist at Youngstown Fire Department
Staffing issues continue at the Youngstown Fire Department as both fire fighters and inspectors are desperately needed. Until the issue is resolved, the fire chief has to move fire fighters around to pick up the slack in the inspections department, but the fire union feels this causes an even bigger issue with keeping trucks and equipment open on a daily basis.
WRTA’s local bus route out of Youngstown to be discontinued
The WRTA announced Tuesday a discontinuation of Route 81, known as Akron Express, starting in March.
Juvenile arrested in Portage County after allegedly making threats to Lakeview Schools
A 15-year-old male has been arrested in Portage County on Friday after allegedly making threats to Lakeview Schools. According to Cortland Police Chief, David Morris, shortly before 8:30 a.m., school resource officers were made aware of two threats left on the school district's voicemail system. Additional officers were sent to...
Fellow classmates come together to honor Warren arson victim
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students and staff at Warren G. Harding High School took strides to keep Chassidy Broadstone’s memory alive on Thursday. Jan. 26 marks one week since Broadstone was killed in a fire on Nevada Avenue NW. Police are investigating her death as a homicide. On...
Federal prison in Columbiana Co. hiring for full range of jobs
The Federal Bureau of Prisons is hiring workers for its location in Columbiana County. FCI Elkton is looking to add staff for a full range of jobs. The facility is hosting a hiring event as part of National Recruitment Day on Saturday, February 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the FCI Elkton Training Center at 8730 Scroggs Road.
East Palestine students performing The Lion King JR.
The Lion King JR. is coming to East Palestine. Students in the drama club at the middle and high schools are performing the play in March. The production is based on the Broadway production directed by Julie Taylor. Performances will be held March 17 and 18 at 7 p.m., and...
