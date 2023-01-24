Read full article on original website
Gentex Reports Q4 Earnings Below Street View As Costs Bite
Gentex Corp GNTX reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 18% year-on-year to $493.65 million, missing the consensus of $503.93 million. Automotive net sales improved 17.9% to $482.9 million. Auto-dimming mirror unit shipments rose 12%. Light vehicle production increased by 7% quarter over quarter in the primary markets of North America,...
$3.5M Bet On JAKKS Pacific? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
MarineMax Poised To Gain Share In Marine Market, Analyst Says
Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of MarineMax Inc HZO, reflecting the belief that the company should continue to gain market share in a generally healthy (albeit slowing) U.S. marine industry. Meanwhile, the analyst lowered the price target from $55 to $40 by applying...
Why Applied UV Shares Are Trading Higher By 46%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO shares jumped 109% to $1.07. Akanda Corp. AKAN rose 59% to $0.4459 after jumping 47% on Thursday. Applied UV, Inc. AUVI gained 46.1% to $1.52 after the company announced that it has engaged a legal counsel to investigate potential illegal short selling of its stock. Quince...
Sundial Growers (SNDL) Stock Fell To 13 Cents During COVID Pandemic — How Much Is A $1,000 Investment At The Low Worth Now?
Sundial Growers bottomed at 13.8 cents in October 2020. The stock ultimately hit a post-pandemic high of $3.96 In February 2021. Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the last two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom.
Elon Musk Gave A Nod As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, expressed skepticism about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted in October, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and...
'It's The Only China Stock I'd Buy': Cramer On This E-Commerce Stock
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA is the only China stock he would buy. "I think the stock is breaking out here, " Cramer said when asked about Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD. "What the heck is that stock still doing under $20? I can’t make heads or tails of it."
US Stocks Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,107.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,575.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 4,077.76. Check This Out: Top 5 Health...
Why EV Stocks Lucid Group, Rivian Automotive, Tesla Are Rallying Friday
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares were ripping Friday and halted on a circuit breaker to the upside in early afternoon trading following rumors circulated by traders the Saudi Public Investment Fund is planning to buy out the remainder of the electric vehicle company. Benzinga has contacted the Public Investment Fund...
Alphabet, Micron Technology And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq settled lower for the second straight session on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts Say Buy These 3 Defensive Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
Mastercard Is Long-Term Compounder Trading At Discount To Defensive Sectors, Analysts Say Post Q4 Beat
Raymond James analyst John Davis maintained Mastercard Inc MA with an Outperform and raised the price target from $406 to $450. The analyst highlighted double-digit+ revenue growth with mid-teens+ EPS growth at a discount to historical multiples (defensive sectors trading at a premium), with estimates biased higher. Moreover, the analyst...
Why This BuzzFeed Analyst Remains Bearish After Stock Skyrockets On Meta Platforms, OpenAI Partnerships
After ripping higher by more than 150% on Thursday, the Buzzfeed Inc BZFD rally continued on Friday with the stock up another 85% in afternoon trading. One Wall Street analyst said BuzzFeed's new deal with OpenAI may not be as lucrative as the market seems to believe — and investors should consider cashing out on the stock's big gains.
'I Think You Should Take The Money And Run': Cramer On This Stock Up 52% Over Past Month
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Amicus Therapeutics Inc FOLD is an "ideal spec." When asked about QuantumScape Corporation QS, he said, "I think you should take the money and run." Inmode Ltd INMD is selling for "incredibly cheap," Cramer said, "Frankly, I don’t get it,...
Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in These 3 Monster Energy Stocks and Wait 3 Years
These energy companies expect to pay massive dividends in the coming years.
Tesla Gets Price Target Bumps By Analysts After Strong Q4 Results
Tesla Inc TSLA reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Tesla reported quarterly revenue of $24.32 billion, which was up 37% year-over-year, beating a Street estimate of $24.16 billion. The company’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.19 topped a Street estimate of $1.13. Vehicle production totaled 439,701 units in...
Inflation has cooled, but investors risk being caught off guard by a 'head fake' that could kill the latest stock-market rally
Decelerating headline inflation has aided a jump in stocks so far this year, but keep watch for "stickiness" in prices for services, analysts say.
Crypto Analyst Michaël Van De Poppe Predicts Bitcoin To Reach This Level: 'Second Half Of The Year Won't Be Great'
Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe predicts that the second half of 2023 won't be kind to crypto markets. What Happened: The analyst tweeted that the markets remain in a recessionary period. He anticipates that the second half of the year won't be great “but in between there we'll be having some more relief.”
5 REITs With The Highest Paying Dividends: How To Supercharge Your Portfolio
Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have long been a popular investment option for those looking for steady income streams. These trusts are required by law to distribute at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends, making them a great choice for investors seeking regular cash flow.
Is Intuitive Surgical a Top Healthcare Stock to Buy for 2023?
The initial financial outlook Intuitive Surgical management gave for 2023 was something of a letdown given the stock's high valuation.
