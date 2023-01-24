ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Benzinga

Gentex Reports Q4 Earnings Below Street View As Costs Bite

Gentex Corp GNTX reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 18% year-on-year to $493.65 million, missing the consensus of $503.93 million. Automotive net sales improved 17.9% to $482.9 million. Auto-dimming mirror unit shipments rose 12%. Light vehicle production increased by 7% quarter over quarter in the primary markets of North America,...
Benzinga

$3.5M Bet On JAKKS Pacific? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

MarineMax Poised To Gain Share In Marine Market, Analyst Says

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of MarineMax Inc HZO, reflecting the belief that the company should continue to gain market share in a generally healthy (albeit slowing) U.S. marine industry. Meanwhile, the analyst lowered the price target from $55 to $40 by applying...
Benzinga

Sundial Growers (SNDL) Stock Fell To 13 Cents During COVID Pandemic — How Much Is A $1,000 Investment At The Low Worth Now?

Sundial Growers bottomed at 13.8 cents in October 2020. The stock ultimately hit a post-pandemic high of $3.96 In February 2021. Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the last two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom.
Benzinga

'It's The Only China Stock I'd Buy': Cramer On This E-Commerce Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA is the only China stock he would buy. "I think the stock is breaking out here, " Cramer said when asked about Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD. "What the heck is that stock still doing under $20? I can’t make heads or tails of it."
Benzinga

US Stocks Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,107.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,575.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 4,077.76. Check This Out: Top 5 Health...
Benzinga

Why EV Stocks Lucid Group, Rivian Automotive, Tesla Are Rallying Friday

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares were ripping Friday and halted on a circuit breaker to the upside in early afternoon trading following rumors circulated by traders the Saudi Public Investment Fund is planning to buy out the remainder of the electric vehicle company. Benzinga has contacted the Public Investment Fund...
Benzinga

Alphabet, Micron Technology And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq settled lower for the second straight session on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Benzinga

Tesla Gets Price Target Bumps By Analysts After Strong Q4 Results

Tesla Inc TSLA reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Tesla reported quarterly revenue of $24.32 billion, which was up 37% year-over-year, beating a Street estimate of $24.16 billion. The company’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.19 topped a Street estimate of $1.13. Vehicle production totaled 439,701 units in...
Benzinga

