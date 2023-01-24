Read full article on original website
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday
The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
Joe Burrow shares how he will spend his time on flight to KC
With no football on TV and his film work complete, Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow details how he'll spend his flight to Kansas City. The post Joe Burrow shares how he will spend his time on flight to KC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
What We Learned About the Jaguars in 2022: Defensive Review
The Jaguars' defense made big plays throughout the entire 2022 season in their first year under Doug Pederson and defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell. But what did we learn in the process?
