fordauthority.com
Ford Edge Sales Decreased 41 Percent During Q4 2022
EDGE -41.06% 17,842 30,274 +0.28% 85,465 85,225. In Canada, Ford Edge deliveries totaled 2,289 units in Q4 2022, a decrease of about 34 percent compared to 3,450 units sold in Q4 2021. During the complete 2022 calendar year, Edge sales increased about 12 percent to 13,213 units. MODEL Q4 2022...
Lincoln Rival Acura Commits To 100 Percent Online EV Sales
Lincoln is set to launch four new all-electric models by 2026 – including one possibly based on the Star concept – as the luxury brand aims to go fully-electric in the coming years. As Ford Authority reported earlier this month, the majority of Lincoln dealers also opted into its new EV certification program, but the brand isn’t alone in that regard – rather, Buick is also going all-electric with its new EV certification program, while Honda announced its own $22 billion dollar EV transition plan last April. Now, the Japanese automaker’s luxury arm – Acura – has revealed that it is committing to 100 percent online EV sales starting in 2024.
Ford Pro CEO Says Production Impacted By Tight Labor Market
Aside from supply chain constraints that have persisted since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic nearly three years ago, automakers like Ford have battled various other problems that continue to impact production – including a lack of labor. For a number of reasons, companies in all sectors are having trouble hiring enough workers these days, and The Blue Oval isn’t immune to that phenemon either, as Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis revealed while speaking at the recent Evercore Utility Conference.
Ford Mustang Mach-E Was California’s Fifth Best Selling EV
Residents of California have long shown a stronger preference for electrified vehicles than most other U.S. states, for a variety of reasons. And while the bulk of the country has seen sharp growth in EV sales, The Golden State continues to stay ahead of the curve in that regard. Thus, as Ford sold the second-most EVs in the U.S. in 2022 – behind only Tesla – gaining a large chunk of market share in the process, it should come as no surprise that the Ford Mustang Mach-E was California’s fifth best-selling EV in 2022, too.
Ford Pro CEO Says EV Chargers Need More Visible Branding
As most are well aware by now, one of the biggest obstacles to widespread EV adoption is the state of charging infrastructure, which is by all accounts lacking at the moment, and in spite of plans to expand that network in the future, may still not be sufficient years from now. Recently, Electrify America debuted a new charger-naming scheme designed to make it easier for Ford EV owners and those that drive all-electric vehicles from other brands to distinguish between the types of chargers. Regardless, Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis recently stated that he believes EV chargers still need more visible branding moving forward.
Ford Transit Connect Incentive Offers ‘Red Carpet Lease’ In January 2023
Throughout January 2023, a Ford Transit Connect incentive offers a Ford Credit Red Carpet lease deal for 24 months in certain markets. It’s important to note that the aforementioned offer is exclusive to select Transit Connect models. Ford Transit Connect Incentives. Below, we have compiled a list of available...
1971 Ford Bronco With Camper Up For Auction
With the entire Ford Bronco market – as a whole – heating up in a big way over the past several years, we’re seeing a wide variety of SUVs pop up for sale and go for big bucks. That includes both nice, low-mile examples and even higher-mile, well-worn ones – from all generations, not just a few. One of the more unique offerings in recent memory was a 1970 Ford Bronco equipped with a vintage camper that popped up for sale back in October 2021, and now, this 1971 Ford Bronco with the same kind of Bronco-branded Four Wheel pop-up camper is up for grabs over at Bring a Trailer.
Ford F-150 Lightning Sales Figures In California Revealed
Since its launch, the Ford F-150 Lightning has remained in high demand and short supply, though The Blue Oval continues to work to expand its production capacity. Regardless, the F-150 Lightning was still the best-selling EV pickup in 2022 across the entire U.S. In the EV-friendly state of California, the Ford F-150 Lightning also secured its fair share of the market as well, as the state recently revealed via its zero-emissions vehicle sales data for 2022.
Ford Patent Filed For Integrated Truck Bed For Power Outlets
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an integrated truck bed for power outlets, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on October 4th, 2022, published on January 26th, 2023, and assigned serial number 0024841. The Ford Authority Take. Ford’s Pro Power Onboard generator has become one of...
Ford Named Most Trusted Truck Brand In 2023 Study
In 2022 the Ford F-Series line of pickups continued its dominant streak by once again finishing the year as the best-selling truck in the U.S. for the 46th consecutive time, as well as the best-selling vehicle overall for the 41st straight year. This tremendous success can be attributed to a variety of factors, including loyalty among F-Series owners – which is among the highest in the industry – prompting owners to return to the brand when it’s time to purchase a new vehicle, rather than defecting to another brand. As such, it’s no surprise to learn that Ford was named the most trusted truck brand in the 2023 BrandSpark American Trust Study, too.
Ford Struggling To Exit India, Sell Chennai Plant
As Ford Authority reported back in September 2021, Ford announced that it would be ending its manufacturing operations in India after years of losses, meaning that both the Sanand Assembly plant and Chennai Assembly plant would be closing down as well. At the same time, Ford announced that it would be revamping its lineup in that country by adding new and iconic models such as the Ford Mustang and Ford Mustang Mach-E. FoMoCo then began searching for buyers for both of those plants, and wound up selling the Sanand facility to Tata Motors. After a long dispute with workers at the Chennai plant, The Blue Oval settled on a severance package, but it’s having a hard time finding a buyer for that particular facility as a result, according to Rediff.
Ford EV Battery Supplier SK To Open IT Facility In Georgia
While Ford and SK On have already formed an EV battery joint-venture dubbed BlueOvalSK, both companies are also pursuing other relationships as each strives to significantly ramp up production in the coming years. SK intends to invest $22 billion in the U.S. alone in the coming years, and recently signed a joint development agreement (JDA) with Urbix Inc., a U.S.-based graphite processor. Now, the Ford EV battery supplier has announced that it intends to open a regional IT hub facility in Roswell, Georgia, creating 200 high-tech jobs and investing an additional $19 million over the next few years.
Ford Stock Up Seven Percent During Week Of January 20th – January 27th, 2023
The value of Ford stock increased during the January 20th, 2023 – January 27th, 2023 timeframe. Shares closed the week at $13.27, which represented a seven percent bump, or $0.87 per share increase in value, compared to the prior week’s closing value of $12.40. Movement & Ranges. Ford...
2023 Ford Bronco Retail Order Banks To Open Up In Late March
As Ford Authority reported last August, 2023 Ford Bronco retail order banks didn’t initially open to new customers – only existing, carryover reservation/order holders. This move was intended to ensure that the automaker could catch up on its large backlog of orders, though as Ford Authority reported earlier this month, The Blue Oval has since informed Wildtrak order holders and those with constrained items such as the Sasquatch Package, molded-in color hardtop, and Lux Package that they can change or cancel their orders and receive $2,500 in retail cash, or risk having their order canceled altogether. As a result, it seems that this move will free up enough production capacity to open 2023 Ford Bronco retail order banks to new customers, according to Bronco Nation.
Ford Patent Filed For Vehicle Seat With Liquid Cooling
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a vehicle seat with liquid cooling, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on October 25th, 2021, published on January 10th, 2023, and assigned serial number 11548348. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed quite a few seat-related patents in recent...
Ford Dealer EV Certification Program Will Likely Be Tweaked
Ford’s decision to ask its dealers to opt in or out of the new Model e Certified program was initially met with quite a bit of resistance, mainly over limits on the number of EVs lower tier dealers will be allowed to sell, as well as a rather large expected investment of anywhere between $500,000 and $1.2 million. However, while some dealers have filed lawsuits over the matter, most U.S. Ford and Lincoln dealers ultimately opted in – to the higher-tier Model e Certified Elite program, too – though Canadian dealerships recently got another deadline extension. Thus far, most are finding that the actual costs of upgrading their infrastructure aren’t as high as initially expected, and dealers that opted out will get a second chance to sign up in 2027. Regardless, it seems as if the terms of the new Ford dealer EV certification program aren’t set in stone just yet, according to Automotive News.
Lincoln Among Brands Least Likely To Seduce ‘Nomad’ Buyers
While it lost a slight bit of ground in terms of brand consideration among all luxury makes recently, Lincoln also posted the second-largest jump in brand loyalty last summer, a good sign for the luxury brand’s ability to retain its existing customers. However, new data from S&P Global Mobility suggests that Lincoln is among the least likely brands to seduce what it calls “Nomad” buyers, who are people that purchase one brand vehicle only to switch to another when it’s time to find a new one.
