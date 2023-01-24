Precision oncology company Guardant Health has laid off about 130 employees, or 7 percent of its workforce, GenomeWeb reported. "This decision puts us in an even better position to deliver on the promise we made 10 years ago to transform cancer care," the company said in a statement to the news outlet, noting that the cuts will "better support both our near- and long-term growth as well as our path to profitability."

19 HOURS AGO