beckershospitalreview.com
6 health systems transferring employees to RCM companies
Here are six health systems that have transferred revenue cycle department staff to RCM companies since July 14:. 1. Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System announced Jan. 19 that it is sending 340 revenue cycle department employees to Ensemble Health Partners' payroll as part of a plan to boost the system's financial stability. The employees who are transitioning will maintain their current salary and seniority when the change goes into effect March 5. Adena has partnered with Ensemble since 2018, and many of the transitioning employees are remote.
Digital, telehealth groups start virtual care directory
Virtual care collaborative Impact has started a crowdsourced online directory of virtual care companies, featuring big players like Amazon Clinic, CVS Health and Amwell. Impact is an initiative of the Digital Medicine Society and American Telemedicine Association trade groups. The directory had 139 companies as of the last update on Jan. 23.
Good faith estimates, more consumer tools: Turquoise Health on the state of price transparency
As more price transparency data becomes available from hospitals and payers, developers are finding ways to make this data useful for providers and patients. Turquoise Health, launched in 2020, develops price transparency software. Marcus Dorstel, vice president of operations at Turquoise, sat down with Becker's to talk about good faith estimate requirements and the state of price transparency in 2023.
Digital Health
The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming onto the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies. Smile Digital Health, a health data infrastructure company, raised $30 million in a series B financing round that saw participation from Pittsburgh-based UPMC. Elemeno Health partnered with the University of...
IBM to cut 3,900 jobs, targeting healthcare and IT business units
Global technology company IBM announced plans to lay off 3,900 employees, or 1.4 percent of its workforce, in its IT services business and healthcare business unit, The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 26. The layoffs at Watson Health come a year after IBM sold data and assets of the healthcare...
Pharmacy techs paid the most, appear the least in hospitals
Pharmacy technicians have the highest paychecks of all hospital work settings, but most of them aren't working in hospitals, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. As of 2021, the most recent data available, 16 percent of pharmacy technicians work in hospitals, where their median salary is $38,270. In pharmacies and drugstores, where 50 percent of them work, the median annual pay is $35,940.
Lab results platform integrated with Epic raises $10M
Elaborate, a lab results tool integrated with Epic and more than 65 other EHR systems, raised $10 million in its seed financing round. Launched in 2021, the company aims to reduce the unnecessary communications between clinicians and patients by providing contextualized lab results and action items. Tusk Venture Partners led the financing round, according to a Jan. 26 Elaborate news release.
Telehealth
Hospitals are looking to invest in new technologies and work-on innovations that will improve the care patients receive. To learn more about how hospitals are adopting new technologies such as artificial intelligence, telehealth and predictive algorithms, Becker's reached out to Phoenix Children's Chief Innovation Officer David Higginson. Question: How does...
Nurses secure big raises: Where, how much and when
Nurses and other workers at hospitals and health systems have secured large raises recently amid contract negotiations with unions. Others have also secured raises through minimum wage increases. Below is a breakdown of the raises, reported by Becker's since Dec. 14. 1. Members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers...
Clinical trial platform Paradigm debuts with $203M in funding, Dr. Stephen Klasko on board
Paradigm, a tech company that aims to integrate clinical trials more broadly into the healthcare system, launched Jan. 27 with a $203 million series A funding round co-led by venture capital firm General Catalyst. The startup says it's creating a technology-enabled platform to "make clinical trials a care option for...
MyChart on smart TVs, two-way texting, genomics: Epic's plans for '23
After a year in which it debuted several new software programs and worked with Big Tech companies such as Google and Apple, Epic has big plans and goals for 2023. Here is what the EHR vendor has in store for this year, a spokesperson emailed Becker's:. Improving health system efficiency.
The ins and outs of Optum partnerships
In a matter of days, Optum inked two major deals with health systems. Mike Valli, president of Optum's Northeast Region, says the organization is poised for more — that such quick succession is not mere coincidence. "I would not be surprised if that's what you see in 2023," Mr....
3M to lay off 2,500 employees, citing hospitals' financial challenges
3M is reducing its manufacturing staff by about 2,500 employees, citing financial struggles by hospitals as a factor, The Star Tribune in Minneapolis reported. CEO Mike Roman said hospital budget pressures and healthcare labor shortages were among the reasons for the job cuts, which affect approximately 2.6 percent of the company's global workforce, according to the Jan. 24 story. He also pointed to the conglomerate's exit from Russia and lingering COVID-19 issues in China.
Precision oncology company Guardant Health lays off 130 employees
Precision oncology company Guardant Health has laid off about 130 employees, or 7 percent of its workforce, GenomeWeb reported. "This decision puts us in an even better position to deliver on the promise we made 10 years ago to transform cancer care," the company said in a statement to the news outlet, noting that the cuts will "better support both our near- and long-term growth as well as our path to profitability."
5 companies UPMC is investing in
Pittsburgh-based UPMC is one of the largest health systems in the country and has made notable investments through its venture capital arm. Here are five investments made by UPMC since November 2021:. UPMC Enterprises backed health data company Smile Digital Health in a $30 million series B investment round. The...
Care New England hires CFO from rival health system
Todd Conklin, former COO at Lifespan, has been appointed executive vice president and CFO of Care New England Health System, effective Feb. 13. Both systems are based in Providence, R.I. With 35 years of experience in the industry, Mr. Conklin is a healthcare finance thought leader with a record of...
Samsung's healthcare moves: 5 takeaways
Tech giant Samsung built its name in smartphones and software. However, the company also has made headline-grabbing moves in the healthcare space. Here are five Samsung healthcare moves Becker’s has covered since May:. Samsung partnered with virtual assistant company IntelliTek to create an artificial intelligence-powered digital assistant designed for...
National tool from NYU Langone researchers offers data on dozens of key health measures
Researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City have launched an online dashboard that provides data on 36 key health measures, including heart disease and breast cancer deaths, for all 435 congressional districts in the U.S. The tool is meant to guide lawmakers' decisions on health policy.
Private equity firms own at least 130 rural hospitals: 8 things to know
Private equity healthcare deals were down in 2022 but still had their second-biggest year on record, according to a Jan. 10 Bain & Co. report. The industry has an estimated $1.78 trillion lined up for potential investments in 2023, a 35 percent increase over September 2021. A new Private Equity...
Nurse practitioners at physician offices served with more malpractice claims: study
New research found that nurse practitioners have more malpractice suits when working in a physician office than in an office owned by a nurse practitioner. The "Nurse Practitioner Professional Liability Exposure Claim Report: 5th Edition," compiled by CNA and Nurses Service Organization, analyzed 232 CNA professional liability claims closed between January 2017 and December 2021 and resulted in payments greater than $10,000.
