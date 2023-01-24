Read full article on original website
4 pharmacy trends to watch in 2023: Moody's
The launch of new biosimilars and an uptick in drugmaker transactions are expected to make waves in the pharmaceutical industry over the coming months, Moody's Investment Service said in a quarterly healthcare report issued Jan. 24. Four takeaways:. 1. Three competing biosimilar versions of AbbVie's best-selling rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira...
Clinical trial platform Paradigm debuts with $203M in funding, Dr. Stephen Klasko on board
Paradigm, a tech company that aims to integrate clinical trials more broadly into the healthcare system, launched Jan. 27 with a $203 million series A funding round co-led by venture capital firm General Catalyst. The startup says it's creating a technology-enabled platform to "make clinical trials a care option for...
FDA advisers recommend 1st Candida treatment in over a decade
Rezafungin be approved to treat candidemia and invasive candidiasis in adults with limited or no alternative treatment option. If approved, it would mark the first new drug approval to treat the infections in more than a decade, according to Cidara Therapeutics, which developed the drug. The FDA panel's 14 to 1 vote to recommend rezafungin was based on results from phase 2 and 3 clinical trials, as well as extensive nonclinical findings. The once-weekly treatment demonstrated statistical non-inferiority when compared to caspofungin, the current standard of care given once daily.
Top 3 priorities for healthcare marketing chiefs in '23, per Deloitte
Healthcare chief marketing officers face an uncertain 2023 due to potential financial challenges but also opportunities in the form of creative partnerships and new tech trends, a new report from Deloitte found. Here are three things to know from the Jan. 24 report, which surveyed and interviewed more than 1,000...
FDA yanks Evusheld's authorization
On Jan. 26, the FDA revoked its emergency use authorization for Evusheld, a monoclonal antibody authorized to treat COVID-19, after finding it's ineffective against about 90 percent of circulating variants. It was the only FDA-authorized preexposure prophylaxis COVID-19 treatment in the U.S., meaning those who cannot take the vaccine because...
IBM to cut 3,900 jobs, targeting healthcare and IT business units
Global technology company IBM announced plans to lay off 3,900 employees, or 1.4 percent of its workforce, in its IT services business and healthcare business unit, The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 26. The layoffs at Watson Health come a year after IBM sold data and assets of the healthcare...
