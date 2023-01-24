Illinois Secretary of State settles with Carvana

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced Tuesday a settlement with the online used-car retailer Carvana.

After an investigation from the Secretary of State Police, the state of Illinois temporarily revoked the car selling license for Carvana in May because the company was illegally issuing out of state registration permits and not transferring titles in a timely manner. Carvana admitted to violating Illinois’ laws.

Part of the settlement includes the Secretary of State’s ability to suspend and revoke their car dealership license again if they don’t comply with the settlement. Other provisions include surrendering its $250,000 bond and allow the Secretary of State Police to inspect the company for its compliance with Illinois law.

“Today’s announcement sends a clear message: that we have zero tolerance when it comes to companies that break the law, or deceive consumers,” Giannoulias said. “Under this administration, I will do everything to ensure that proper safeguards are in place that protect Illinois consumers regardless of how they purchase a vehicle.”

A Carvana official said they look forward to working with Giannoulias.

“For the past eight years, we have been an economic engine in the state by providing Illinoisans

with an unmatched e-commerce experience that includes great selection, home delivery and a

seven-day money back guarantee,” Alan Hoffman, Carvana Head of Corporate Affairs, said. “Today’s agreement with the Secretary of State allows us to move forward in our journey to becoming the largest automotive retailer.”

Carvana has also faced legal trouble in other states like Florida and Pennsylvania .

If a customer of any dealership encounters problems with their title or registration on a vehicle they purchased, Giannoulias said to call the Illinois Secretary of State Police at 630-693-0551 to file a complaint.

