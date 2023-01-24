ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Illinois Secretary of State settles with Carvana

By Danny Connolly
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WvINb_0kPuugs200

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced Tuesday a settlement with the online used-car retailer Carvana.

After an investigation from the Secretary of State Police, the state of Illinois temporarily revoked the car selling license for Carvana in May because the company was illegally issuing out of state registration permits and not transferring titles in a timely manner. Carvana admitted to violating Illinois’ laws.

Part of the settlement includes the Secretary of State’s ability to suspend and revoke their car dealership license again if they don’t comply with the settlement. Other provisions include surrendering its $250,000 bond and allow the Secretary of State Police to inspect the company for its compliance with Illinois law.

Illinois says ‘HAIILNO’ to offensive vanity plates

“Today’s announcement sends a clear message: that we have zero tolerance when it comes to companies that break the law, or deceive consumers,” Giannoulias said. “Under this administration, I will do everything to ensure that proper safeguards are in place that protect Illinois consumers regardless of how they purchase a vehicle.”

A Carvana official said they look forward to working with Giannoulias.

“For the past eight years, we have been an economic engine in the state by providing Illinoisans
with an unmatched e-commerce experience that includes great selection, home delivery and a
seven-day money back guarantee,” Alan Hoffman, Carvana Head of Corporate Affairs, said. “Today’s agreement with the Secretary of State allows us to move forward in our journey to becoming the largest automotive retailer.”

Carvana has also faced legal trouble in other states like Florida and Pennsylvania .

If a customer of any dealership encounters problems with their title or registration on a vehicle they purchased, Giannoulias said to call the Illinois Secretary of State Police at 630-693-0551 to file a complaint.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Navigator withdraws application for multi-state CO2 pipeline

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (NEXSTAR) — The company Navigator withdrew their application to the state for a permit to build a massive pipeline for carbon sequestration. Environmental groups are celebrating the move as a win, because they view the pipeline as a massive danger to a large portion of central Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (1/26/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) Now that Illinois is on its way to paying off COVID-related unemployment debts with the federal government, questions are still being raised about how much fraud took place in the state. While a new report says unemployment insurance fraud totaled nearly $60 billion nationwide, the Government Accountability Office warned the total fraud could be substantially higher. Illinois lawmakers called on the IDES (Illinois Department on Employment Security) to publish a state audit detailing how much fraudsters stole in benefits during the pandemic, however that report has yet to surface. Lawmakers approved paying off the remaining $1.37 billion debt during the recent lame duck session along party lines.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Springfield police rejoice; gain formal accreditation

Springfield police are celebrating the news that the department has been formally accredited. The Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program, or ILEAP, awarded Springfield Police the highest ranking available – Tier 2 status. The department had to demonstrate compliance with 180 professional standards, including community engagement and victim/witness services in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Center Square

BREAKING: Illinois State Police look to consolidate federal gun ban challenges

(The Center Square) – Illinois State Police are looking to consolidate several federal cases challenging Illinois' gun ban into one. The Crawford County state-level case filed earlier this month was the first case to be filed in state court after Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazines over a certain capacity. The measure also requires gun owners to register the banned guns they own with Illinois State Police no later than Jan. 1, 2024. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
vermilioncountyfirst.com

State Rep Adam Niemerg Talks Gun Ban Battle; Safe-T Act, Fight Against Grain Belt Express

Adam Niemerg, Republican State Rep in Illinois House District 102, was in Danville Friday (Jan 27th). With the latest alignment of house districts, Niemerg is now a neighboring legislator to many in our listening area; but his district does include part of Southern Vermilion County; and communities such as Homer, Ogden, and St. Joseph. Like many in the GOP, Niemerg is fighting the battle against the governor’s signed gun ban; with the hope for more temporary restraining orders.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

WEDNESDAY’S HEADLINES (1/25/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) The latest legal challenge to Illinois’ gun ban has been filed and many more expected. After the ban on more than 170 types of semi-automatic guns was approved and signed into law by the Governor, opponents promised to file litigation and the lawsuits are stacking up. The Illinois Gun Rights Alliance, representing gun stores around the state, and the Gun Owners of America both filed lawsuits yesterday. Plus some 1,700 regional plaintiffs are part of a White County case that will have a hearing this morning in Carmi, involving current State Representatives Blaine Wilhour and Adam Niemerg. More lawsuits and challenges are expected.
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago magazine

Does Gov. J.B. Pritzker Suck?

I’ve seen that sentiment a lot along the state highways of rural Illinois, where “PRITZKER SUCKS” proliferate in expansive front yards. During the 2022 governor’s race, Republican Darren Bailey’s slogan was “Fire Pritzker.”. Pritzker won that election, with 54.6 percent of the vote —...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois adds 160,000 jobs in 2022, unemployment rate stable

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Preliminary data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and Illinois Department of Employment Security on Thursday shows that Illinois added 160,000 non-farm jobs in 2022 while the statewide unemployment rate remained unchanged from 2021. “For nearly two years, Illinois has seen consistent job growth across the state throughout industry […]
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Illinois

A rose by any other name would still smell as sweet. And a city with a lewd-sounding name can still be a fantastic city to live in. But it can also make you laugh at how it sounds. Below you'll see the most lewd-sounding city names from all across the...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

State treasurers, comptrollers call on House Speaker, Congressional lawmakers to take action on debt ceiling

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – State treasurers and comptrollers across the nation including Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs are calling on U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers on Capitol Hill to take action to reach an agreement on raising the debt ceiling. Otherwise, they warned in a letter to him sent Tuesday, it could have […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Former Coles County prosecutor charged with bribery

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Friday that his office has charged a former Coles County Assistant State’s Attorney with bribery. That bribery, Raoul said, related to sexually inappropriate communication the ASA was having with three female defendants he was currently prosecuting or had formerly prosecuted. Raoul said Brady […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
WCIA

IL Attorney General files Supreme Court appeal for elimination of cash bail

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed an appeal to the Illinois Supreme Court defending the part of a SAFE-T Act that a Kankakee County judge previously ruled the law as unconstitutional. The Attorney General filed it in Court Thursday, arguing that cash bail is not in the constitution. Among their arguments includes […]
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

ISP DISTRICTS ARE NOW TROOPS

(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois State Police is restructuring its patrol areas throughout the state, cutting its number of Districts in half, from 22 to 11, and renaming the Districts as Troops. The new patrol area now known at Troop 9 covers all of our southeastern and south central regional counties, including Richland, Jasper, Clay, Crawford, Cumberland, Clark, Lawrence, Edwards, Wabash, White, Hamilton, Wayne, Marion, Effingham, and Fayette. While the Troop 9 headquarters is in Effingham, at the home of the old District 12, the former District 19 headquarters in Carmi will now serve Troop 9 primarily as a post for investigators. The dispatching services for Troop 9 now originates from the newly named Troop 10 headquarters, located down in in southern Illinois, in Du Quoin.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Gov. Pritzker Announces $113.8 Million Investment in Downstate Transit

Latest funding round boosts total to $337.8 million for Illinois transit providers. Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) today announced that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers as part of the historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million, supporting the Governor’s mission to create economic opportunity by improving all modes of transportation while boosting safety and efficiency.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois residents begin receiving money from Snapchat lawsuit settlement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some residents in Illinois have begun receiving payments as a result of a settlement with Snapchat over its use of biometric data. According to NBC Chicago, residents have reported receiving payments by direct deposit, for a total of $16.35. The Snapchat lawsuit is similar to previous class-action suits against Facebook and Google, alleging the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Luay Rahil

The second richest person in Illinois

Sixteen miles north of Chicago, there is a small town called Winnetka. Only 12,428 people consider Winnetka home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in the country. The median household income is $250,001, and the median property value is $1.09M.
WINNETKA, IL
WCIA

WCIA

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy