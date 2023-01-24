ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Is there hope for a dying river in Kenya's growing capital?

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Vultures scavenge for dead animals along a river turned sewer conduit in Kenya's capital Nairobi. Its waters turn from clear to black as it traverses informal settlements and industrial hubs. The river and its tributaries cross Kibera, known as Africa’s largest slum with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy