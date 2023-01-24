Read full article on original website
Meet the supply chain leaders at US News' 5 top hospitals
The COVID-19 pandemic uprooted the supply chain industry and forced teams to find new approaches to disruptions. As a result, supply chain leaders across the country shifted how they manage supply needs within their hospitals and health systems. Here are five innovative leaders to know from U.S. News & World...
Digital Health
The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming onto the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies. Smile Digital Health, a health data infrastructure company, raised $30 million in a series B financing round that saw participation from Pittsburgh-based UPMC. Elemeno Health partnered with the University of...
Pharmacy techs paid the most, appear the least in hospitals
Pharmacy technicians have the highest paychecks of all hospital work settings, but most of them aren't working in hospitals, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. As of 2021, the most recent data available, 16 percent of pharmacy technicians work in hospitals, where their median salary is $38,270. In pharmacies and drugstores, where 50 percent of them work, the median annual pay is $35,940.
Medtech startup expands to Phoenix after Mayo Clinic partnership
Sense Neuro Diagnostics, a startup developing a noninvasive brain scanner to improve outcomes for patients with stroke or brain injuries, is expanding after a partnership with Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, Cincinnati Business Inquirer reported. The Cincinnati-based startup is opening a location in Phoenix to build upon a "know-how" licensing agreement...
Digital, telehealth groups start virtual care directory
Virtual care collaborative Impact has started a crowdsourced online directory of virtual care companies, featuring big players like Amazon Clinic, CVS Health and Amwell. Impact is an initiative of the Digital Medicine Society and American Telemedicine Association trade groups. The directory had 139 companies as of the last update on Jan. 23.
U of Maryland Medical System partners with tech company to boost population health, reduce admin tasks
Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System has partnered with tech company Curation Health to use data analytics to improve population health and reduce administrative tasks for providers. The value-based care collaboration also includes CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, which the health system embarked on a five-year innovation partnership with in 2020, and...
8 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Eight chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Jan. 20:. Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., announced Jan. 19 that Gretchen McCullough, MSN, RN, will become the new chief nursing officer of its Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital. Her appointment is effective March 6. Effective Feb....
3M to lay off 2,500 employees, citing hospitals' financial challenges
3M is reducing its manufacturing staff by about 2,500 employees, citing financial struggles by hospitals as a factor, The Star Tribune in Minneapolis reported. CEO Mike Roman said hospital budget pressures and healthcare labor shortages were among the reasons for the job cuts, which affect approximately 2.6 percent of the company's global workforce, according to the Jan. 24 story. He also pointed to the conglomerate's exit from Russia and lingering COVID-19 issues in China.
Clinical trial platform Paradigm debuts with $203M in funding, Dr. Stephen Klasko on board
Paradigm, a tech company that aims to integrate clinical trials more broadly into the healthcare system, launched Jan. 27 with a $203 million series A funding round co-led by venture capital firm General Catalyst. The startup says it's creating a technology-enabled platform to "make clinical trials a care option for...
Barbara Kinder to serve as chief nursing officer at 2 Kentucky hospitals
Effective Feb. 16, Barbara Kinder, BSN, RN, will serve as chief nursing officer of Georgetown (Ky.) Community Hospital and Bluegrass Community Hospital in Versailles, Ky. Ms. Kinder has spent 30 years in healthcare and has served in a number of nursing leadership roles. She is the former chief clinical officer of Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, Ky.
Northwell unveils results from online family caregiving pilot program
New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health released results from a three-month pilot partnership program with virtual family caregiving company eFamilyCare. Northwell Health employees gained access to the program and gave it a rating of 4.8 out of 5. The care program virtually connects family caregivers with advisers to create a personalized plan, according to a Jan. 25 eFamilyCare news release.
Precision oncology company Guardant Health lays off 130 employees
Precision oncology company Guardant Health has laid off about 130 employees, or 7 percent of its workforce, GenomeWeb reported. "This decision puts us in an even better position to deliver on the promise we made 10 years ago to transform cancer care," the company said in a statement to the news outlet, noting that the cuts will "better support both our near- and long-term growth as well as our path to profitability."
Northwell VC arm backs company detecting emotions with AI in $12.7M round
Northwell Holdings, the venture capital arm of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, is again backing Hume AI, a startup aiming to detect emotions using artificial intelligence, in a $12.7 million funding round for the company. Its potential applications include telehealth diagnosis, patient monitoring and digital therapy. The company also...
32 recent hospital sales
After a slight uptick last year, hospital and health system mergers and acquisitions are expected to continue to rise in 2023. Here are 32 hospital sales — either completed or still in the works — that Becker's Hospital Review has reported on in the last three months:. 1-2....
The 12 least profitable 1-star hospitals, ranked
CMS updated its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings on July 27, recognizing 192 hospitals with one star. CMS assigned star ratings to hospitals nationwide based on their performance across five quality categories. Despite the undesirable distinction, most of them appear to be profitable, according to data from Sage Transparency, which...
Nurses secure big raises: Where, how much and when
Nurses and other workers at hospitals and health systems have secured large raises recently amid contract negotiations with unions. Others have also secured raises through minimum wage increases. Below is a breakdown of the raises, reported by Becker's since Dec. 14. 1. Members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers...
10 systems seeking supply leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Community Health Systems, based in Franklin, Tenn., seeks...
Private equity firms own at least 130 rural hospitals: 8 things to know
Private equity healthcare deals were down in 2022 but still had their second-biggest year on record, according to a Jan. 10 Bain & Co. report. The industry has an estimated $1.78 trillion lined up for potential investments in 2023, a 35 percent increase over September 2021. A new Private Equity...
7 recent hospital lawsuits, settlements
From an HCA hospital suing to halt a rival hospital's expansion to Mass General Brigham being hit with a patent infringement suit, here are seven recent lawsuits and settlements involving hospitals that Becker's has reported since Jan. 13:. 1. HCA's Mission Hospital sues to intervene in rival's expansion. Mission Hospital...
IBM to cut 3,900 jobs, targeting healthcare and IT business units
Global technology company IBM announced plans to lay off 3,900 employees, or 1.4 percent of its workforce, in its IT services business and healthcare business unit, The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 26. The layoffs at Watson Health come a year after IBM sold data and assets of the healthcare...
