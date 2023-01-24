Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The family of Bryce Borca is offering a reward for any information leading to his whereabouts.Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
New Prague Times
David Allan Konrardy, 65
David Allan Konrardy, age 65 of Apple Valley died peacefully Friday, January 20, 2023 after a short illness at Apple Valley Senior Health Center under care of Grace Hospice. Mass of Christian Burial 2:00 P.M. Thursday, January 26, 2023 in the lower-level Chapel at Mary Mother Of The Church (3333 Cliff Road) in Burnsville with Fr. Tim Rudolphi as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Interment Sunset Cemetery in Minneapolis.
New Prague Times
Marie Theresa Kapaun, 75
Marie Theresa Kapaun, age 75, of Janesville died on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Whispering Creek in Janesville, surrounded by her family. Born on September 1, 1947, in Waseca to Raymond and Marion (Fogel) Vaughan. Marie was baptized as an infant and confirmed in her Catholic faith in her youth both at St. Ann Catholic Church in Janesville. She received her education at Janesville Public School where she graduated with the class of 1965. Marie was united in marriage to Jerome Kapaun on January 31, 1970 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Janesville. Together they made their home on the farm in rural Janesville, raising four children. Marie worked for Mischeks, the Janesville Argus and at State Farm in Janesville but most of her years were spent as a farm wife, mom and grandma.
New Prague Times
Dorothy (Solyntjes) Mager, 102
Dorothy (Solyntjes) Mager, age 102, passed away on January 25th, 2023. Dorothy was born in Faribault, MN on July 5, 1920 to Peter and Bertha (Bongers) Solyntjes. She graduated from Waterville High School in 1939 and married Leon Mager on June 15, 1941. They owned and operated the Gambles store for 34 of the 89 years of her Waterville life. She has been a resident at Traditions of Waterville for 10 years.
New Prague Times
Heather Ann Kolarik, 45
Heather Ann Kolarik, age 45 of St. Cloud, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Heather was born on October 20, 1977 to Leonard and the late Kathy Turek. She grew up in New Prague and was a 1996 graduate of New Prague High School. Heather went on to study at St. Cloud Technical and Community College, where she earned an associate’s degree in the area of graphic design. While attending school at St. Cloud, Heather worked at Target, where she met Larry Kolarik.
Alert after Woodbury students approached by strangers asking if they want candy
A Woodbury elementary school is asking parents to be aware after a suspicious vehicle approached students Wednesday. According to an announcement from Valley Crossing Elementary School, two students were walking to their bus stop after school when they were approached by a vehicle. The people in the vehicle asked the students if they wanted free candy.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Inside Former Dairy Queen CEO’s Minnesota Lakeside Condo Listed Over $2 Million
Former Dairy Queen CEO and Minnesota businessman Chuck Mooty has put his Minnesota lakeside condo on the market for $2.79 million. Last summer, Mooty was announced as a 2022 Minnesota Business Hall of Fame inductee. According to Yahoo, he is now retired, but helped rejuvenate and rebrand several businesses including Dairy Queen, Faribault Woolen Mill, Fairview Health Services, and Jostens Inc.
New Prague Times
Princess Kay of the Milky Way receives key to the city
Minnesota State Fair’s 2022 Princess Kay of the Milky Way and 2020 Kolacky Queen Rachel Rynda received the key to the city and a proclamation honoring her contributions as an exemplary ambassador to the Montgomery area at the Jan. 17 city council meeting. Rynda was first contacted before Thanksgiving...
Frank Vascellaro back at WCCO anchor desk after undergoing shoulder surgery
MINNEAPOLIS -- Frank Vascellaro is back at the anchor desk after taking a few weeks off to recover following a bad fall and shoulder surgery.WCCO's evening anchor slipped and fell the day after Christmas while helping his daughter load up her car."I slipped on a pair of Birkenstocks," Vascellaro said. "Fabulous in the summer, not so great in the winter. I slipped and fell right here on the driveway, drove my shoulder into the ground and now I am paying the price."An MRI revealed three tears in his rotator cuff, the joint that keeps the upper-arm bone in the shoulder socket....
Bogart's Doughnut Co. to open new Twin Cities location
Bogart's Doughnut Company announced it is opening a second location in the Twin Cities. The popular donut shop, based at 904 West 36th Street in Minneapolis, has confirmed on Instagram it's opening a new shop in the Miracle Mile shopping center on Excelsior Boulevard, in St Louis Park. "Here to...
This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance
Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
MN Murderer ‘Losing Streak Lois’ Was Featured On Investigation Discovery
It's amazing to me how quickly time seems to go by. It will have been 5 years this March since a Southern Minnesota grandmother killed her husband and then a stranger in Florida. She was dubbed 'Losing Streak Lois' as she was known to lose large amounts of money at casinos, and her luck didn't change after she had committed murder.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Jan. 27-29)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Dinosaurs, cats, and reptiles, oh my! Come face to face with a variety of creatures, take a stroll through a winter carnival, or visit a viral local landmark during this weekend's events. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. St. Paul...
New Prague Times
Polka icon, Montgomery Police Officer Gordon Prochaska dies due to complications from COVID-19
Gordon Prochaska, age 71, passed away at his residence in Florence, Arizona, on Saturday, January 7, from complications of contracting COVID-19. Off-duty Montgomery Police Chief Nathan Hintz, Sergeant Pete Bulger, and Officer Mike Longbehn escorted Officer Gordon Prochaska’s body home to Montgomery from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Jan. 17.
Authorities in Twin Cities preparing for community reaction to fatal Memphis police arrest video
Law enforcement in the Twin Cities are taking precautions ahead of the release of body camera footage from the Memphis Police Department that will show the fatal arrest of a man by five officers. Tyre Nichols, 29, died three days after police conducted a traffic stop on Jan. 7. The...
Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?
Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
ccxmedia.org
Honeywell Union Workers in Golden Valley, Plymouth Face Possible Lockout
Honeywell union workers in Golden Valley, Plymouth and Minneapolis, embroiled in a contract stalemate, face a possible company lockout beginning Feb. 1. The company informed the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 1145 of the possibility if the two sides don’t reach an agreement by the end of the month.
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota
A well-known restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Minnesota restaurant location in Eden Prairie, according to the company's website.
dailyplanetdc.com
Minnesota man charged with tax and wire fraud
A federal grand jury in St. Paul returned an indictment yesterday charging a Minnesota man with assisting in the preparation of false income tax returns and wire fraud. According to the indictment, from 2014 to 2018, Beau Wesley Gensmer, of Prior Lake, owned a purported consulting company and, starting in 2014, hired a tax return preparer in Anchorage, Alaska, to prepare and electronically file federal income tax returns for members of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, the Native American tribe that owns Mystic Lake and Little Six Casinos outside of Minneapolis.
boreal.org
Man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota deputies found dead
Authorities say a man suspected of shooting two deputies in the central Minnesota town of Winsted is dead. The shootings happened around midday Monday after the deputies went to the home to serve an arrest warrant. After hours of getting no further response, officers sent a robot and drones inside the house around 6:30 p.m. and found the man dead, McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld said.
