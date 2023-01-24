Marie Theresa Kapaun, age 75, of Janesville died on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Whispering Creek in Janesville, surrounded by her family. Born on September 1, 1947, in Waseca to Raymond and Marion (Fogel) Vaughan. Marie was baptized as an infant and confirmed in her Catholic faith in her youth both at St. Ann Catholic Church in Janesville. She received her education at Janesville Public School where she graduated with the class of 1965. Marie was united in marriage to Jerome Kapaun on January 31, 1970 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Janesville. Together they made their home on the farm in rural Janesville, raising four children. Marie worked for Mischeks, the Janesville Argus and at State Farm in Janesville but most of her years were spent as a farm wife, mom and grandma.

JANESVILLE, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO