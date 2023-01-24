Kate Walsh, CEO of Boston Medical Center Health System, is headed to lead Massachusetts' health department, with her appointment announced Jan. 25 by Gov. Maura T. Healey. Ms. Walsh's new title will be Secretary of the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, according to a news release from the governor's office shared with Becker's. It is the largest secretariat in state government, made up of 12 agencies, in addition to the MassHealth health plan program.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO