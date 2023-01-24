Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in VirginiaEast Coast TravelerVirginia Beach, VA
Unusual Facts About Virginia Beach You Never KnewTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
Enhance school security: How metal detectors, CCTV cameras, and staff training can help keep students and faculty safeEdy ZooNewport News, VA
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schoolsCheryl E PrestonNewport News, VA
Newport News Shipbuilding hosting hiring event for entry-level engineers
Newport News Shipbuilding is hosting an upcoming hiring event to fill in several entry-level engineer positions.
Former NNPS superintendent gets $502K severance
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – On Wednesday, the majority of the Newport News School Board voted to fire the district’s superintendent, though several members who voted in favor of terminating Dr. George Parker said they disagreed with his severance pay. Parker is walking away with $502,115.14 – an amount that equals two times his salary […]
WAVY News 10
Weddings altered: Dozens of couples out thousands after Chesapeake venue woes
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Limitless Events in Greenbrier reportedly booked its venue to more than 30 people throughout 2023. Now, the fate of weddings, anniversary celebrations and charity events is up in the air. Limitless Events, owned by Ron and Kelly Scott, has rented 625 Independence Pkwy. in Chesapeake...
Local family to donate $100,000 for pediatric cancer research
When cancer took the life of Dalton Fox in 2021, his family created a foundation in his name: D-Feet Cancer - The Dalton Fox Foundation. All money raised by the non-profit goes to pediatric cancer awareness and research.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, go check them out.
Chesapeake Walmart shooting: 6 killed, several still hospitalized
Authorities say six people were killed in a mass shooting Tuesday night at a Walmart just off Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Convicted Va. employee speaks out; gov. works to address waste, fraud & abuse
A News 3 Investigation has been looking into waste, fraud, and abuse in government agencies and tracked down a former state employee who said he was very remorseful for his decisions.
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Virginia
Virginia - Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. Read on for recommendations! These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House.
Smoking woes of Rivers Casino Portsmouth: Guests divided on smoking inside
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The parking lot for Rivers Casino Portsmouth remained packed Thursday night as thousands of people visited the casino in hopes of winning some rewards. "We came up from South Carolina, so it took us about six hours to get here," said Bobby Tillman. "We don't regret it."
WAVY News 10
Jeremy won't make it
Elizabeth River Project’s new lab reaches construction …. Elizabeth River Project marked the latest progress in the building of its Ryan Resilience Laboratory Friday with a "topping out" ceremony. The complex will serve as a research, education and outreach center dedicated to the environment. NN police chief talks about...
WAVY News 10
Visitors discuss smoking being permitted inside new Portsmouth casino
WAVY's KaMaria Bray reports live on Jan. 24, 2023. Complete coverage: https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Visitors discuss smoking being permitted inside new …. WAVY's KaMaria Bray reports live on Jan. 24, 2023. Complete coverage: https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Casino dollars will help fund a Portsmouth center …. For the people of all ages who rely on...
whro.org
Flooded with complaints about high water bills, Chesapeake officials say leaks are often to blame
In one Chesapeake household, the bill that was usually around $200 jumped to $1,000. In another, water use tripled. For weeks, Chesapeake residents have been sharing stories of what they say are inexplicably high water bills, leading to serious financial problems for some people. Citizens swap horror stories in a...
Lone NN School Board dissenter explains why he supported superintendent to keep job
Thursday, the lone vote not to terminate the Newport News Public Schools' superintendent, board member Gary Hunter, spoke with 10 On Your Side about why he voted no to the separation agreement and severance for Superintendent Dr. George Parker III.
WAVY News 10
The Annex: Restaurant, brewery & music venue coming to Church St. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A combination restaurant, brewery and event space for live music is set to sprout at the former Five Points Community Farm Market building on Church Street in Norfolk. The year-round farmer’s market and its café at 2500 Church Street were featured on a 2011 episode...
Cirque du Soleil returns to Norfolk with captivating Corteo show
NORFOLK, Va. — Wonder abounds with the magic of Cirque du Soleil, and you can witness it right here in Norfolk this week. The company is scheduled to stop by the Scope Arena from Jan. 26 through 29, for its hit performance series, "Corteo." The performance, which has been...
wanderwithalex.com
Exciting Winter and Spring Events in Virginia Beach 2023
It’s Virginia Beach’s 60th anniversary this year, and this charming coastal city has big things planned! From music festivals and surf contests to beach rodeos and she-crab soup competitions, take advantage of the excitement happening now through June! Discover the best of winter and spring in Virginia Beach with these events showcasing culture, music, art, food, and drink!
yourerie
Computer issues lead to casino temporarily closing
Computer issues lead to casino temporarily closing. Computer issues lead to casino temporarily closing. Instacart drivers steal money, items from Kroger …. Online grocery shopping is supposed to be convenient, but one Kroger customer says her delivery driver stole her money and some items. Lawyer for Newport News teacher shot...
Hampton Jazz Festival returns June 23-25
This popular festival has brought some of the best jazz, pop, blues, soul and R&B artists for the last 50 years and will take place at the Hampton Coliseum.
Unusual Facts About Virginia Beach You Never Knew
Virginia Beach, located on the southeastern coast of Virginia, is a popular tourist destination known for its beautiful beaches and oceanfront boardwalk. But did you know that Virginia Beach has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
WAVY News 10
Poll shows people don't support smoking in Rivers Casino
A poll on WAVY.com indicates that most people do not support smoking in Rivers Casino. Poll shows people don’t support smoking in Rivers …. A poll on WAVY.com indicates that most people do not support smoking in Rivers Casino. Three attempts to restrict abortion turned aside …. A Democrat-led...
