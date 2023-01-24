ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

WAVY News 10

Former NNPS superintendent gets $502K severance

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – On Wednesday, the majority of the Newport News School Board voted to fire the district’s superintendent, though several members who voted in favor of terminating Dr. George Parker said they disagreed with his severance pay. Parker is walking away with $502,115.14 – an amount that equals two times his salary […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, go check them out.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Jeremy won't make it

Elizabeth River Project’s new lab reaches construction …. Elizabeth River Project marked the latest progress in the building of its Ryan Resilience Laboratory Friday with a "topping out" ceremony. The complex will serve as a research, education and outreach center dedicated to the environment. NN police chief talks about...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Visitors discuss smoking being permitted inside new Portsmouth casino

WAVY's KaMaria Bray reports live on Jan. 24, 2023. Complete coverage: https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Visitors discuss smoking being permitted inside new …. WAVY's KaMaria Bray reports live on Jan. 24, 2023. Complete coverage: https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Casino dollars will help fund a Portsmouth center …. For the people of all ages who rely on...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
wanderwithalex.com

Exciting Winter and Spring Events in Virginia Beach 2023

It’s Virginia Beach’s 60th anniversary this year, and this charming coastal city has big things planned! From music festivals and surf contests to beach rodeos and she-crab soup competitions, take advantage of the excitement happening now through June! Discover the best of winter and spring in Virginia Beach with these events showcasing culture, music, art, food, and drink!
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
yourerie

Computer issues lead to casino temporarily closing

Computer issues lead to casino temporarily closing. Computer issues lead to casino temporarily closing. Instacart drivers steal money, items from Kroger …. Online grocery shopping is supposed to be convenient, but one Kroger customer says her delivery driver stole her money and some items. Lawyer for Newport News teacher shot...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Poll shows people don't support smoking in Rivers Casino

A poll on WAVY.com indicates that most people do not support smoking in Rivers Casino. Poll shows people don’t support smoking in Rivers …. A poll on WAVY.com indicates that most people do not support smoking in Rivers Casino. Three attempts to restrict abortion turned aside …. A Democrat-led...
NORFOLK, VA

