KYTC closes bridge on Jones Creek Spur in Trigg county
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has ordered the closure of a bridge on Jones Creek Spur in extreme southwestern Trigg County in the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. According to a news release, a routine inspection of the Jones Creek Bridge found issues with the substructure and the bridge...
Firefighter injured in Metalsa fire, treated and released from JSMC
A Hopkinsville firefighter was injured battling a blaze at Metalsa on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday morning. Lt. Payton Rogers says they were called to the facility and found fire in an oil expansion tank. He says the firefighter sustained the first and second-degree burns to his wrists when the chemical...
Ground Broken On Clarksville Development
A new development is coming to downtown Clarksville. Ground was broken Wednesday by both city and county leaders for the development called Riverview Square. A 156-room hotel is being built along with 55-thousand square feet of retail and entertainment space. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of this year and it is projected to open at some point in 2024.
Phoenix Building at Ninth and Main deemed unsafe to enter
The historic Phoenix Building at Ninth and Main Streets in downtown Hopkinsville has been deemed unsafe to enter and the owners have been given 90 days to come up with a solution. Hopkinsville Fire Department Chief Steve Futrell says they received a call about concerns for the safety of anyone...
Woman, child injured in Madisonville accident
A woman and child were injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning at Brown Road and Sunrise Drive in Madisonville. It happened about 5 a.m. and Madisonville police identifies the drivers as 38-year old Olivia Rigney of Madisonville and 34-year old Joshua Everly of Owensboro. Rigney and a nine-year-old passenger...
Arrest made after high speed pursuit
A high-speed pursuit Wednesday afternoon in Hopkinsville ended with the arrest of the driver on multiple charges. A Hopkinsville police officer attempted to stop 38-year old Julian Bell of Hopkinsville after Bell passed him on East Ninth Street traveling at a high rate of speed while weaving in and out of traffic, according to the arrest citation.
Two arrested following early morning traffic stop
A traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard Wednesday morning led to the arrests of two suspects on felony drug trafficking charges. Hopkinsville police stopped 25-year old Servelia Bibbs of Hopkinsville for speeding just after 4 a.m. and an arrest citation says the officer detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Marijuana was reportedly in plain view and Bibbs admitted to smoking it earlier in the day, according to the report.
Parks and Recreation gearing up to reopen Tie Breaker Family Aquatic Center
Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation are preparing for an event filled year, including the reopening of the Tie Breaker Family Aquatic Center in the summer. Superintendent Tab Brockman says they’re glad to have the aquatic center opening back up for family fun on Memorial Day weekend after it was closed for lengthy renovations last summer season. He says the leaks have been fixed, things have been touched up and it’ll be back better than ever.
Second man dies from Guthrie explosion
A second man has died from injuries sustained in an explosion last week in Guthrie. Twenty-one-year-old Alex Wix of Westmoreland, Tennessee died Monday afternoon at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Wix was reported to be an organ donor and will be saving four lives through those donations. He was the driver...
Trial date vacated, bond modification denied for Oak Grove fatal shooting suspect
Trial had been set for March 13 in the case against complicity to murder suspect Tyron Holt, but that date was vacated in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. Holt appeared in front of Circuit Judge Andrew Self alongside defense attorney Monroe Graham, who requested a bond reduction, saying her client has tested as a very low flight risk and his been incarcerated for a lengthy amount of time, despite his charge being amended from murder to complicity to murder. Holt himself reminded the judge that he is innocent until proven guilty, and he wants a chance to get his life back on track.
Plea deal accepted in 2016 Oak Grove fatal shooting
A plea deal was reached Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for 24-year old Dequavion James, one of the two men charged with murder for their roles in the 2016 shooting death of De’Andre Palmer in Oak Grove. The original arrest warrant says that on July 16, 2016, James...
Two injured in US 79 accident
Driver fatigue was a factor in a rear-end collision Tuesday morning on US 79 in Guthrie that injured both drivers. Guthrie Police Sgt. Kevin Saunders says 23-year old Austin Burden of Morgantown was southbound near Novelis just before 6 a.m. when he said he fell asleep at the wheel and struck the rear of a car driven by 28-year old Amber Rosser of Lewisburg, who was preparing to turn into a construction site.
Betty Gosswein Block
(Age 84, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Thursday January 26th at 1pm at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Thursday from 11am till the service hour at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
Woman arrested on felony assault charge
A Hopkinsville woman accused of putting a knife to the throat of her adult daughter is charged with felony assault. Hopkinsville police investigated and determined 61-year old Debra Bennett of Hopkinsville had been arguing with her 34-year old daughter at a home on West Seventh Street home when Bennett allegedly began to push the victim.
Nicholas Ray Thweatt
(Age 38, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Saturday January 28th at 1pm at Concord Baptist Church. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am till the service hour at the church. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara L. Gilford Kenady
(Age 79, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Man flown to Vanderbilt after hand caught in machine
A man was taken to a Nashville hospital after his hand was caught in a machine Wednesday morning at Hampton Meats on Pembroke Road. Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the male employee’s hand was caught in a meat tenderizer just before 9:30 a.m. EMS crews stabilized...
Relay For Life kick-off pancake breakfast is this Saturday
The Christian County Relay for Life fundraising campaign will kickoff this weekend, and the community is invited to help out the cause at a pancake breakfast Saturday morning. It will take place from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church and Pam Futrell with Relay says folks will be able to get all the pancakes they can eat, sausage, juice and coffee and fellowship with the Relay for Life committee for $5 per person.
Clayton to replace retiring Martin as Hopkinsville CFO
A veteran of Hopkinsville city government is being promoted to replace the retiring Robert Martin as chief financial officer. A news release says Mayor J.R. Knight has chosen Melissa Clayton to lead finance operations for the City of Hopkinsville effective February 6th to allow for cross-training and a smooth transition with the retirement of Martin.
Agencies looking to increase vaccinations rates in the region
Two organizations are partnering together to increase vaccination rates in the Pennyroyal region—not just for COVID-19, but for the flu, pneumonia, HPV and more. According to a news release, the Kentucky Association of Health Plans—the trade association representing all commercial insurers and Medicaid managed care plans in the Commonwealth— has donated several hundred $20 gift cards to Community Medical Clinics in Hopkinsville, Princeton and Oak Grove. Those clinics will hand those $20 gift cards out, while supplies last, to anyone who receives a vaccine or a booster of any kind.
