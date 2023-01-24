Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Delaware County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyote being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
Snowy work and play in Wyoming County
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A dump truck filled with salt had perfect timing with Wednesday's wintry weather. Right around noon, Clinton Township, near Factoryville, got a delivery of 22 tons to restock its supply. "Definitely ready for anything Mother Nature brings, you know we're ready for it," said Clinton...
Den Cam: Game Commission watching female black bear under Pike County deck
PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman in Pike County has a visitor she's not often used to having. The sow, also known as a female black bear, has decided to spend the winter underneath her deck. "At the very end of December, very early into January, one of the...
Concerns over car chargers prompt parking changes in Pottsville
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The Mahantongo Street Parking Garage in Pottsville is changing with the times. The first level has some chargers for electric cars. "We're the only electric vehicle charging in Pottsville and maybe most of Schuylkill County. There are four, soon to be eight, and they are in use every day," said Ian Lipton, Pottsville Parking Authority executive director.
PennDOT issues vehicle restrictions as snow hits the Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued a few speed and vehicle restrictions near the Lehigh Valley as a winter storm makes it way east Wednesday across the state. Snow starting falling in the Lehigh Valley region after 11 a.m, with flakes hitting Bethlehem at about 11:40 a.m. The National...
Kicking off the Festival of Ice in Clarks Summit
CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — While this winter has been more on the warmer side, it's still cold as ice in Clarks Summit for their Festival of Ice, that is. "It really just brings the community together, brings people out in a time where it's like that post-Christmas sort of like drab winter, it's something fun to look forward to. It's just really great to see people out and about and enjoying the weather, enjoying the ice and the art and the music and everything that goes with it," said Katie Lane, Ice Festival Director.
Talkback on tap at Wayne County brewery
HAWLEY, Pa. — For a segment that gets everyone talking, there's now the perfect brew to drink while watching. Inspired by our Talkback 16, Wallenpaupack Brewing Company near Hawley will once again have Talkback Saison. "Saison is a Belgium-style beer. It's lighter in color, so pale yellow. Then you'll...
Playground for pups: Dog park planned in Wayne County
HONESDALE, Pa. — Jim Jennings, Honesdale's parks and recreation director, showed Newswatch 16 the area of Apple Grove Park that will soon be home to a new dog park. "We looked at places in town. We looked at places just up at the cliff, and we're like, now there's so much opportunity here at Apple Grove. There's already a community of dog people and dog owners that come down here," Jennings said.
Skating for a cause in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — King's College hockey team hosted a fundraiser for Huntington's disease during Friday night's game. Proceeds went to Huntington's Disease Society of America. The cause hit close to home for sophomore forward Jack Cooper, his mother passed away in march after a battle with the disease. "It...
16 To The Rescue: Tinkerbelle
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — Rescue workers at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter have a special room they call the nursing home. It is where some of the oldest cats — and some with special needs — live, and the queen of the room is Tinkerbelle. "I do...
Water main break in Schuylkill County prompts water boil advisory
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Some Schuylkill County residents are asked to boil their water after a water main break on Friday. The 12-inch water main on the Pottsville Minersville Highway impacts people living in the Marlin and West Terrace areas. The main has since been fixed, but the Minersville Water...
Montrose's snow doesn't last long
MONTROSE, Pa. — Whether it was a PennDOT truck salting the back country roads or 83-year-old Richard Craige of Montrose shoveling his sidewalks. The snowfall in Susquehanna County had many out, clearing parking lots and their homes. "We thought we'd get at least six inches, and what a disappointment...
Early Bird Sports Expo takes over the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — When you think of the Early Bird Sports Expo in Bloomsburg, hunting might be the first thing that comes to mind. But organizers want you to know that the event includes so much more. "Tractors, side by sides, four wheelers, along with fishing guides, fishing, lures,...
Jimmy's Quick Lunch earns recognition from state officials, customers
HAZLETON, Pa. — With a little bit of mustard, chili, and some onions, Jimmy's Quick Lunch in Hazelton has been keeping customers full for more than 85 years. "It saves us time and cooking, and it's even good, price-wise also, and then I don't have a clean-up, so it works for me," said Donna Baran, Hazleton.
First nuclear-powered data center in the country set to open in Berwick, PA
Berwick, Pa. — A new breakthrough has been achieved with the completion of the first nuclear-powered data center in the United States located in Berwick, Pennsylvania. The facility, directly connected to the Susquehanna Nuclear Power Plant, is set to host a range of services, including Bitcoin mining and cloud computing. According to World Nuclear News, Cumulus Data, a subsidiary of independent power producer Talen Energy, has finished construction on the...
Ski resort donates to first responders in Carbon County
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — It's quiet now at the Lake Harmony Volunteer Fire Company in Kidder Township, but don't let that fool you. The volunteers go out on calls daily and responded to more than 400 calls last year. "We are the busiest fire company in the county, and...
Electric City issuing ‘Code Blue’ for three days
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton officials are announcing a “Code Blue” for three days as temperatures will drop below 20 degrees. The city of Scranton will be issuing a “Code Blue” for Thursday, January 26, Friday, January 27, and Saturday, January 28. Weston Field House on 982 Providence Road, will be run by Keystone […]
Lehigh Valley weather: Snow melts away, weekend starts warm and dry. When will winter return?
The Lehigh Valley is coming off its biggest snowstorm of the season — which, with an official snow total of just 1.5 inches, isn’t saying much. Wednesday’s snow turned to rain and melted away overnight. It will be at least a week before we see more. Thursday...
State police investigation in Wyoming County
NOXEN, Pa. — State police in Wyoming County searched a property in Noxen on Friday. State police spent most of the day outside Simon's Auto parts Along Route 29 in Noxen Township for what they call a criminal investigation. Troopers wouldn't provide much information about what they were looking...
Crashes during storm snarling traffic on I-78, Route 309
Snow is making for slick travel Wednesday afternoon in the Lehigh Valley, as a crash on Interstate 78 has snarled traffic in Northampton County. By 1:15 p.m. the crash on I-78 East between the Route 309 interchange and Route 412 had both lanes of traffic at a standstill, and vehicles backing up on the ramp from Route 309 North to I-78 East.
