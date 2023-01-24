ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tobyhanna, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Snowy work and play in Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A dump truck filled with salt had perfect timing with Wednesday's wintry weather. Right around noon, Clinton Township, near Factoryville, got a delivery of 22 tons to restock its supply. "Definitely ready for anything Mother Nature brings, you know we're ready for it," said Clinton...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Concerns over car chargers prompt parking changes in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The Mahantongo Street Parking Garage in Pottsville is changing with the times. The first level has some chargers for electric cars. "We're the only electric vehicle charging in Pottsville and maybe most of Schuylkill County. There are four, soon to be eight, and they are in use every day," said Ian Lipton, Pottsville Parking Authority executive director.
POTTSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Kicking off the Festival of Ice in Clarks Summit

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — While this winter has been more on the warmer side, it's still cold as ice in Clarks Summit for their Festival of Ice, that is. "It really just brings the community together, brings people out in a time where it's like that post-Christmas sort of like drab winter, it's something fun to look forward to. It's just really great to see people out and about and enjoying the weather, enjoying the ice and the art and the music and everything that goes with it," said Katie Lane, Ice Festival Director.
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
Newswatch 16

Talkback on tap at Wayne County brewery

HAWLEY, Pa. — For a segment that gets everyone talking, there's now the perfect brew to drink while watching. Inspired by our Talkback 16, Wallenpaupack Brewing Company near Hawley will once again have Talkback Saison. "Saison is a Belgium-style beer. It's lighter in color, so pale yellow. Then you'll...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Playground for pups: Dog park planned in Wayne County

HONESDALE, Pa. — Jim Jennings, Honesdale's parks and recreation director, showed Newswatch 16 the area of Apple Grove Park that will soon be home to a new dog park. "We looked at places in town. We looked at places just up at the cliff, and we're like, now there's so much opportunity here at Apple Grove. There's already a community of dog people and dog owners that come down here," Jennings said.
HONESDALE, PA
Newswatch 16

Skating for a cause in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — King's College hockey team hosted a fundraiser for Huntington's disease during Friday night's game. Proceeds went to Huntington's Disease Society of America. The cause hit close to home for sophomore forward Jack Cooper, his mother passed away in march after a battle with the disease. "It...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Tinkerbelle

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — Rescue workers at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter have a special room they call the nursing home. It is where some of the oldest cats — and some with special needs — live, and the queen of the room is Tinkerbelle. "I do...
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Montrose's snow doesn't last long

MONTROSE, Pa. — Whether it was a PennDOT truck salting the back country roads or 83-year-old Richard Craige of Montrose shoveling his sidewalks. The snowfall in Susquehanna County had many out, clearing parking lots and their homes. "We thought we'd get at least six inches, and what a disappointment...
MONTROSE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

First nuclear-powered data center in the country set to open in Berwick, PA

Berwick, Pa. — A new breakthrough has been achieved with the completion of the first nuclear-powered data center in the United States located in Berwick, Pennsylvania. The facility, directly connected to the Susquehanna Nuclear Power Plant, is set to host a range of services, including Bitcoin mining and cloud computing. According to World Nuclear News, Cumulus Data, a subsidiary of independent power producer Talen Energy, has finished construction on the...
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Electric City issuing ‘Code Blue’ for three days

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton officials are announcing a “Code Blue” for three days as temperatures will drop below 20 degrees. The city of Scranton will be issuing a “Code Blue” for Thursday, January 26, Friday, January 27, and Saturday, January 28. Weston Field House on 982 Providence Road, will be run by Keystone […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

State police investigation in Wyoming County

NOXEN, Pa. — State police in Wyoming County searched a property in Noxen on Friday. State police spent most of the day outside Simon's Auto parts Along Route 29 in Noxen Township for what they call a criminal investigation. Troopers wouldn't provide much information about what they were looking...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy