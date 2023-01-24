Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
MLB Superstar Agrees To Major ExtensionOnlyHomers
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Reopening In BrooklynMichele SchultzBrooklyn, NY
Which Cities Are The Dirtiest In New York State? Here’s How They Ranked
When people mention New York City, they often picture piles of trash, dirty air, and rats everywhere. I'm not saying that isn't true, but NYC is NOT America's dirtiest city. It's actually not even the dirtiest city in the state. Shocked? Let's take a look at how cities in New York Stated ranked on LawnStarter's list of the dirtiest (and cleanest cities) in the United States.
Skunks in NYC: Here’s what to do if the nocturnal creature is spotted on your property
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Skunks have been spotted in several Staten Island communities in recent weeks. The black-and-white nocturnal creatures are not typically cause for alarm if left alone, but they can carry rabies and are known to release a foul-smelling spray when threatened. Residents have told the Advance/SILive.com that they’re uncomfortable with the black-and-white furry creatures invading their property.
Yikes! Woman in New York Swallowed by Sinkhole
Imagine walking out your door one morning and the Earth suddenly takes you under? And according to officials, this hole in the Earth was right in someone's front yard. NBC says that a New York woman fell into a sinkhole walking out her front door Thursday,. And to make matters...
pix11.com
Why NYC man stopped using his fridge
A Manhattan resident decided to stop using a refrigerator. Here's why. A Manhattan resident decided to stop using a refrigerator. Here's why. Diabetes drug shortage due to surge in sales for …. The drug under the brand name Ozempic, designed to lower blood sugar levels in diabetics, is in short...
Subway Tunnel Paint Job Causes Outrage In New York’s Washington Heights Neighborhood
Residents of Washington Heights are up in arms after New York City’s Department of Transportation (DOT) painted over the murals and graffiti that decorated the 191st Street Subway tunnel in an attempt to tidy up the pedestrian throughway, ABC7 reported Monday. Members of the community and their city representative had complained about the condition of the tunnel, which is poorly lit and attracts more than its share of drug users and unhoused people looking for shelter. However, the artwork that lined the tunnel was a source of pride for the neighborhood. “What happened here is just a slap in the face to...
See the $75,000-a-Night Hotel Suite Drake Stayed in During His Apollo Shows
Drake did it big for his two-night stay in New York City for his back-to-back shows at the Apollo Theater over the weekend, reportedly staying in the largest hotel penthouse suite in America. On Thursday (Jan. 26), Page Six reported Drake took up residence in the five-star Mark Hotel while...
New York City has 700 Million Pounds of Road Salt it Can’t Use
Something that upstate New York residents can't relate to, New York City's lack of snowfall has left it with 700 million pounds of road salt it can't use. According to an article by Sarah Beling of W42ST.com, New York City hasn't gotten enough snow to even register a measurement of at least 0.1 inches since March 9, 2022. That means that while we upstate New York residents are shoveling out our driveways and slipping all over the roads, New York City residents have a warehouse filled with 700 million pounds of road salt that it can't use.
brickunderground.com
From the UWS to Jackson Heights: Our rent was skyrocketing so we bought in a more affordable neighborhood
Faced with a 20 percent rent hike, Karen and Jon decided it was time to buy a co-op in a more affordable area. Although they dearly miss Central Park, they are thrilled with being new homeowners in vibrant Jackson Heights. Here's their story. I was born in Yardley, PA, and...
Sorry, snow lovers: New York City's snowless streak to continue after not enough flakes fell
Winter and snow lovers in New York City will need to wait a bit longer to enjoy the flakes falling from the sky, putting the record for the latest first snowfall in the Big Apple in jeopardy.
2 Dead After Plane Disappears In New York State
Two men who came to New York State for a funeral lost their lives after their plane disappeared in the Lower Hudson Valley. Authorities confirmed two men from Ohio men were killed in a plane crash in the Lower Hudson Valley. Plane From JFK Crashes In Westchester County, New York.
Fairfield County Father Of 3 Falls To Death From NYC Rooftop Bar, Report Says
Click here for an updated story: New Details Emerge After Investment Banker From New Canaan Jumps To DeathA man who fell to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City has been identified as the founder of a private investment fund and father of three from Connecticut, according to a report…
New Details Emerge After Investment Banker From New Canaan Jumps To Death
A Connecticut father of three who jumped to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City had filed for divorce the day before his deadly leap. Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135 West 45th St. in Manhattan on Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 6:30 p.m.
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from Macys
On Monday, officials stated four of the migrants who were bused into New York City from Texas were arrested for shoplifting thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Nassau County Macys.
The pandemic robbed thousands of NYC children of parents. Many aren’t getting the help they need.
This story was produced in collaboration with THE CITY, Columbia Journalism Investigations, Type Investigations and City Limits as part of “MISSING THEM,” THE CITY’s COVID memorial and journalism project. Do you know a child who has lost a parent or caregiver to COVID-19? Tell us more here. If you know someone who died due to COVID, share their story here or email us at memorial@thecity.nyc.This story was originally published on Jan. 16 by THE CITY.In April 2020, as the death toll from COVID...
AccuWeather long-term forecast details what NY should expect in February, March
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A snowless winter may enter a period of jostling warmer and colder conditions in the coming weeks. AccuWeather long-term forecasters are tracking potential disturbances in the polar vortex, a massive area of cold air swirling around the North Pole, that could send frigid temperatures shooting southward into the United States.
New York City on the Verge of Breaking Record for Lack of Snowfall in Winter
New York City is on the cusp of a historic moment as it inches closer to a new record for lack of snowfall. If the city does not receive any snow by January 29th, it will have gone the longest period without snow since 1973. This is a remarkable achievement, given that New York City is known for its snowy winters and the fact that other parts of the state have been blanketed in snow.
NYC officials call for removal of Nazi collaborators from Canyon of Heroes
"Removing the plaques is not a whitewashing of history. Rather, it is a refusal to continue to honor two people who made the choice to embody the worst of humanity."
World Record Broken By NJ Man Who Dined At 18 Michelin-Starred Restaurants
A Garden State man who dined at a dozen and a half Michelin-starred restaurants in New York City has done it — he’s officially broken a Guinness World Record. Oh, did we mention that he did it in less than 24 hours? Yeah, that’s kind of a major detail.
cityandstateny.com
NYC’s basement apartment pilot draws only 5 participants
A pilot program to convert illegal basement apartments in parts of Brooklyn into legal and safe units has just five active participants out of roughly 8,000 homeowners initially contacted, city officials said at a hearing on Tuesday. The initial goal was to convert 40 apartments. The Basement Apartment Conversion Pilot...
2 Grocery Stores In New York Busted For Selling Illegal Seafood
Law enforcement officers with the New York State Department of Conservation busted two New York grocery stores for selling illegal seafood. Officers with the NYS DECs Division of Law Enforcement made a visit to a grocery store in Queens to conduct an inspection. ECOs Currey, Keegan, and Kortz found 128 undersized lobsters in a tank and issued the store a Notice of Violation. Two days later, different NYSDEC officers received a complaint about undersized lobsters for sale at a supermarket in Brooklyn. ECOs Veloski and Rappold discovered 245 lobsters below the legal size and 141 untagged oysters. A Notice of Violation was issued to that market also. The lobsters were donated to a food pantry in New York City.
