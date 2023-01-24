ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Which Cities Are The Dirtiest In New York State? Here’s How They Ranked

When people mention New York City, they often picture piles of trash, dirty air, and rats everywhere. I'm not saying that isn't true, but NYC is NOT America's dirtiest city. It's actually not even the dirtiest city in the state. Shocked? Let's take a look at how cities in New York Stated ranked on LawnStarter's list of the dirtiest (and cleanest cities) in the United States.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Skunks in NYC: Here’s what to do if the nocturnal creature is spotted on your property

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Skunks have been spotted in several Staten Island communities in recent weeks. The black-and-white nocturnal creatures are not typically cause for alarm if left alone, but they can carry rabies and are known to release a foul-smelling spray when threatened. Residents have told the Advance/SILive.com that they’re uncomfortable with the black-and-white furry creatures invading their property.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Yikes! Woman in New York Swallowed by Sinkhole

Imagine walking out your door one morning and the Earth suddenly takes you under? And according to officials, this hole in the Earth was right in someone's front yard. NBC says that a New York woman fell into a sinkhole walking out her front door Thursday,. And to make matters...
YORKTOWN, TX
pix11.com

Why NYC man stopped using his fridge

A Manhattan resident decided to stop using a refrigerator. Here's why. A Manhattan resident decided to stop using a refrigerator. Here's why. Diabetes drug shortage due to surge in sales for …. The drug under the brand name Ozempic, designed to lower blood sugar levels in diabetics, is in short...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Subway Tunnel Paint Job Causes Outrage In New York’s Washington Heights Neighborhood

Residents of Washington Heights are up in arms after New York City’s Department of Transportation (DOT) painted over the murals and graffiti that decorated the 191st Street Subway tunnel in an attempt to tidy up the pedestrian throughway, ABC7 reported Monday. Members of the community and their city representative had complained about the condition of the tunnel, which is poorly lit and attracts more than its share of drug users and unhoused people looking for shelter. However, the artwork that lined the tunnel was a source of pride for the neighborhood. “What happened here is just a slap in the face to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

New York City has 700 Million Pounds of Road Salt it Can’t Use

Something that upstate New York residents can't relate to, New York City's lack of snowfall has left it with 700 million pounds of road salt it can't use. According to an article by Sarah Beling of W42ST.com, New York City hasn't gotten enough snow to even register a measurement of at least 0.1 inches since March 9, 2022. That means that while we upstate New York residents are shoveling out our driveways and slipping all over the roads, New York City residents have a warehouse filled with 700 million pounds of road salt that it can't use.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

The pandemic robbed thousands of NYC children of parents. Many aren’t getting the help they need.

This story was produced in collaboration with THE CITY, Columbia Journalism Investigations, Type Investigations and City Limits as part of “MISSING THEM,” THE CITY’s COVID memorial and journalism project. Do you know a child who has lost a parent or caregiver to COVID-19? Tell us more here. If you know someone who died due to COVID, share their story here or email us at memorial@thecity.nyc.This story was originally published on Jan. 16 by THE CITY.In April 2020, as the death toll from COVID...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WilliamSal

New York City on the Verge of Breaking Record for Lack of Snowfall in Winter

New York City is on the cusp of a historic moment as it inches closer to a new record for lack of snowfall. If the city does not receive any snow by January 29th, it will have gone the longest period without snow since 1973. This is a remarkable achievement, given that New York City is known for its snowy winters and the fact that other parts of the state have been blanketed in snow.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

NYC’s basement apartment pilot draws only 5 participants

A pilot program to convert illegal basement apartments in parts of Brooklyn into legal and safe units has just five active participants out of roughly 8,000 homeowners initially contacted, city officials said at a hearing on Tuesday. The initial goal was to convert 40 apartments. The Basement Apartment Conversion Pilot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

2 Grocery Stores In New York Busted For Selling Illegal Seafood

Law enforcement officers with the New York State Department of Conservation busted two New York grocery stores for selling illegal seafood. Officers with the NYS DECs Division of Law Enforcement made a visit to a grocery store in Queens to conduct an inspection. ECOs Currey, Keegan, and Kortz found 128 undersized lobsters in a tank and issued the store a Notice of Violation. Two days later, different NYSDEC officers received a complaint about undersized lobsters for sale at a supermarket in Brooklyn. ECOs Veloski and Rappold discovered 245 lobsters below the legal size and 141 untagged oysters. A Notice of Violation was issued to that market also. The lobsters were donated to a food pantry in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
