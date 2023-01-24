How one marketing professional began to study minimalistic consumption and its benefits, and used this knowledge to change how people see the world | Tech Times

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Superstar Quarterback Is On The Trading BlockOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
New Generation Of Edibles - Cleaner, Safer & With Faster Onset: Cannabis Innovator And DTL Partner To Set A Standard
Marijuana edibles company, 1906, confirmed Tuesday is has partnered with with Day Three Labs (DTL) to bring a new line of edibles to market powered by Unlokt. This is a data-backed, novel protein-based delivery technology that only uses two ingredients, protein and cannabis, for a cleaner, safer, faster and more predictable edibles experience.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Phys.org
China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics
As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
America, we have a problem. People aren't feeling engaged with their work
A new Gallup report finds employee engagement in the U.S. fell in 2022 to 32%. Young people in particular reported feeling less cared about at work and having fewer opportunities to learn and grow.
CNBC
Gen Z and millennials are leading 'the big quit' in 2023—why nearly 70% plan to leave their jobs
Almost 4.2 million people voluntarily left their jobs in November, marking the 18th straight month of record-breaking quits in the U.S. — and according to new research, even more Americans are planning to switch jobs soon, with younger employees leading the wave. More than half of U.S. workers —...
I'm a 23-year-old founder booking $16,000 in sales a month with my social-media agency. Here's my advice for launching an online business.
Lauren Russell said investing in her business through business coaching and networking helped her startup flourish.
TechCrunch
Kind Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky begins new ‘journey’ with Camino Partners
Lubetzky, founder and chairman of Camino Partners, built Kind up from just $5 million in initial investment and told TechCrunch he wants to help other companies do the same thing. He intends to deploy $350 million — funds he already has — into the next generation of transformative companies over the next five years, initially beginning with consumer brands.
Essence
New Report Shows ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ Services Will Wreak Havoc On The Black Community
BNPL may come in handy now, but an expert is saying the long-term damage just isn't worth it. The concept of layaway isn’t a new one, but online shoppers are finding themselves in unfamiliar territory as Buy now, pay later (BNPL) offerings push them further into debt. According to...
What Gen Z wants to be when they grow up
Despite the rise of social media and the ubiquity of the creator economy, most Gen Z-ers are interested in the same traditional careers as generations before them. Driving the news: Young people today are more likely to job-hop, but they are also looking for stability by pursuing careers as CEOs, doctors and engineers, according to a new Axios/Generation Lab study.
These were the 100 hottest digital brands of 2022, according to Similarweb data
Brands focused on travel, fitness, and fighting inflation grew, Similarweb found. Among top sites: Set For Set, La Roche-Posay, and Athletic Greens.
Saving our planet is the leading ‘elephant in the room’ the world’s top execs are discussing behind closed doors, PepsiCo VP says
At Davos, Roberto Azevedo told Fortune’s Peter Vanham the climate change issue is “urgent.”
Woonsocket Call
Entrepreneur Michael Wong Creates OSE: A Revolutionary eCommerce Business Formula
The OSE is a set of innovative strategies that make it easy to build a successful online business within seven days. Michael Wong, an entrepreneur, coach, and the founder of Hong Kong Online Store Alliance, has created a game-changing formula for a successful online business. Named the Online Store Entrepreneurship System or OSE, this highly efficient set of strategies enables individuals to start an online store with just a mobile phone in seven days.
Madrid’s Twinco Raises $12M to Finance Supply Chain SMEs
Twinco Capital has closed on a $12 million funding round roughly two years after raising $3.7 million. The global supply chain finance firm covers funding from the start of the production cycle from the purchase order to final invoice payment. The Spanish startup also plans to raise a $100 million debt facility before the end of March. CEO Sandra Nolasco and chief operating officer Carmen Marín founded Twinco Capital in 2019 to help big companies mostly in retail and apparel unlock funding for their global suppliers. Financing can include advancing up to 60 percent of the purchase order value upfront, with the...
News Channel 25
How to navigate recent Airbnb changes
If you’re looking to rent a home or condo for spring travel, you might notice some changes on Airbnb, as well as some other home rental websites. They are designed to help travelers and hosts by making booking simpler and fees less of a shock. Caitlin Ignatowski, who rents...
Gen Z and millennials are checked out at work and it could wreck their careers
Worker disconnectedness is on the rise in the U.S., and some employees are feeling more disengaged than others.
Converging Business and Society for Sustainable Supply Chains
A recent Oxford Economics survey of global supply chain decision-makers revealed an interesting finding. While 88% of them had created a sustainability mission statement, only 52% had actually executed them. Moreover, only 21% seemed to have visibility into their supplier sourcing of sustainable products. The emergence of supply chains as...
The United States: A Great Place to Live and Work for Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
The United States is one of the best places to live and work for business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals. The country's strong economy, diverse population, and supportive business environment make it an ideal location for those looking to start or grow a business.
7 Tips for College Graduates Looking to Jump Into the Small Business World
Interested in acting on your entrepreneurial ambitions right out of college? Here are seven tips to get started.
aiexpress.io
8 Industries Benefiting From Artificial Intelligence Software Right Now
The fast-paced technological developments of latest years have enabled synthetic intelligence (AI) to turn out to be an more and more distinguished a part of our each day lives, remodeling the way in which we talk and eat media. AI software program is now being carried out throughout a spread...
Purchase Order Financing Offers Small Businesses New Source of Capital
Small businesses have traditionally struggled to access the same trade finance as their larger peers. In an interview with PYMNTS, Sandra Nolasco, CEO at Madrid-based trade finance platform Twinco Capital, said that the problem boils down to the way traditional lenders assess creditworthiness. According to Nolasco, standard lending models in...
Comments / 0