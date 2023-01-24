ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
worcestermag.com

Old Post Road 'Delving Deeper' musicians come to Salisbury Mansion

WORCESTER — Salisbury Mansion, 40 Highland St., is very much in the picture when the Boston area Musicians of the Old Post Road pay a visit as part of its latest "Delving Deeper" online series airing at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4. Worcester’s only historic house museum, built in 1772,...
WORCESTER, MA
WUPE

The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

5 Investigates: New drug contributing to overdose epidemic in Massachusetts

BROCKTON, Mass. — In Boston and across the state, an animal tranquilizer called xylazine is being mixed with opioids and is intensifying concerns surrounding the overdose epidemic in Massachusetts. “It’s all over Massachusetts,” said Julie Burns, the president and CEO of RIZE Massachusetts, a public-private partnership dedicated to funding...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thisweekinworcester.com

Assumption, Saint Vincent Announce Exclusive Program for Nursing Students

WORCESTER - Assumption University and Saint Vincent Hospital are set to announce a new exclusive partnership on Monday that enables 15 nursing students with hands-on experience. The program includes three eight-hour shifts per week on a rotating basis at the hospital. The students will work on the 24th floor of...
WORCESTER, MA
worcestermag.com

5 Things to Do: Black Dolls Matter, Michelle 'Evil Gal' Willson, TEAM Up! ...

The National Black Doll Museum of History & Culture and Worcester Black History Project present a history of Black dolls in an exhibition "Black Dolls Matter: Resistance and Representation in African American History" at the Worcester PopUp at the Jean McDonough Arts Center, Feb. 1 to 12. This exhibit will allow visitors an opportunity to experience the world of Black dolls, expressing joy, preserving culture, and promoting pride. Dolls in this exhibit are on loan from the museum, one of the largest collections in the world. Museum founders Debbie Britt and Felicia Walker will offer a doll-making workshop as well as a variety of talks about collecting and the history of Black dolls in America. The dolls exhibited are from the personal collection of Britt, founder and executive director of The National Black Doll Museum.
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Episode 8 of Unsolved: Worcester Season 2, 'Robbed and Murdered on Millbury Street' Now Available

WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released episode 8 of Season 2 on Thursday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every...
WORCESTER, MA
Eyewitness News

Mass. woman accused of killing her 2 children has Connecticut ties

DUXBURY, MASSACHUSETTS (WFSB) - The Massachusetts mother charged with killing her two children has ties to Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy, 32, graduated from Quinnipiac University with a bachelor’s degree in biology, the school confirmed Thursday. Prosecutors say Clancy killed her 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son on Monday, according to CBS...
CONNECTICUT STATE
nbcboston.com

Body Found on Marblehead Beach, Authorities Say

A body was found Thursday afternoon on a beach in Marblehead, Massachusetts, authorities said. The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it is involved in an investigation after the discovery at the beach on Edgemere Road. Ellie Tomlinson says she was walking toward the beach when...
MARBLEHEAD, MA
worcestermag.com

New year, new home: Acorn the rabbit awaits adoption at Worcester Animal Rescue League

Acorn is a bunny who enjoys her own space. She would benefit from having a free-roaming situation, as being in a cage makes her a little antsy. She does not like when her belongings get touched/rearranged, and is very specific on how she wants her space to look. We don't blame her. Acorn allows certain staff members to pet and hold her, when she is in the mood.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester officials focus on blighted properties

WORCESTER - The city will not adopt expanded fees or a new ordinance for vacant and foreclosed properties, with the building department reporting that the current ordinance, as well as a rental registry that is in the works, are sufficient to deal with such properties. “Getting properties registered will get us into the position to start the inspection process, doing analytics to prioritize certain properties most at risk,” Inspectional Services Commissioner Christopher Spencer told the city council...
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

3rd Child Dies Days After Duxbury Killings, Prosecutors Say

The baby hurt in the tragedy this week Duxbury, Massachusetts, has died, prosecutors said Friday, bringing the death toll to three. The 8-month-old died at 11:18 a.m. at Boston Children's Hospital, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. He was identified as Callan Clancy. Callan had been hospitalized with...
DUXBURY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy