The National Black Doll Museum of History & Culture and Worcester Black History Project present a history of Black dolls in an exhibition "Black Dolls Matter: Resistance and Representation in African American History" at the Worcester PopUp at the Jean McDonough Arts Center, Feb. 1 to 12. This exhibit will allow visitors an opportunity to experience the world of Black dolls, expressing joy, preserving culture, and promoting pride. Dolls in this exhibit are on loan from the museum, one of the largest collections in the world. Museum founders Debbie Britt and Felicia Walker will offer a doll-making workshop as well as a variety of talks about collecting and the history of Black dolls in America. The dolls exhibited are from the personal collection of Britt, founder and executive director of The National Black Doll Museum.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO