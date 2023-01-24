Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Buffet in Massachusetts According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenMarlborough, MA
Early Life of Henry David ThoreauMint MessageConcord, MA
5 Must-Try All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in MassachusettsEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Don't Miss S'mores, Skating & Snowman-Building at Sturbridge's 2023 Winter Outing!Dianna CarneySturbridge, MA
Mass. Homeowners Livid Over 135% Property Tax IncreaseTaxBuzzLunenburg, MA
Related
11-Year-Old Dies After Strokes, Boston Donates For Funeral Expenses
An 11-year-old "computer genius" died after multiple strokes, sending his Boston family reeling and his community into support mode. David Rith was the second youngest out of seven siblings with a mature, respectful nature, according to a GoFundMe created for his funeral costs. Rith…
worcestermag.com
Old Post Road 'Delving Deeper' musicians come to Salisbury Mansion
WORCESTER — Salisbury Mansion, 40 Highland St., is very much in the picture when the Boston area Musicians of the Old Post Road pay a visit as part of its latest "Delving Deeper" online series airing at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4. Worcester’s only historic house museum, built in 1772,...
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
WCVB
5 Investigates: New drug contributing to overdose epidemic in Massachusetts
BROCKTON, Mass. — In Boston and across the state, an animal tranquilizer called xylazine is being mixed with opioids and is intensifying concerns surrounding the overdose epidemic in Massachusetts. “It’s all over Massachusetts,” said Julie Burns, the president and CEO of RIZE Massachusetts, a public-private partnership dedicated to funding...
thisweekinworcester.com
Assumption, Saint Vincent Announce Exclusive Program for Nursing Students
WORCESTER - Assumption University and Saint Vincent Hospital are set to announce a new exclusive partnership on Monday that enables 15 nursing students with hands-on experience. The program includes three eight-hour shifts per week on a rotating basis at the hospital. The students will work on the 24th floor of...
NBC News
Joint-agency search teams scour the Brookfield, Massachusetts area hoping to find missing 35-year-old Brittany Tee
Brittany Tee was last seen on January 10, 2023, at around 8:30 p.m. in Brookfield, Massachusetts. The 35-year-old was walking away from the home on Main Street where she was staying and headed towards Lewis Field. Brittany was reported missing by her family on January 13. According to Lindsay Corcoran,...
Former Mass. police officer indicted in multi-million dollar Mass Save scam
A former Massachusetts police officer and his brother were indicted on several additional charges in connection with an alleged Mass Save bribery and kickback that’s netted an estimated tens of millions of dollars for the pair. In federal court Thursday, former Stoneham Police Officer, Joseph Ponzo, 49, and his...
worcestermag.com
5 Things to Do: Black Dolls Matter, Michelle 'Evil Gal' Willson, TEAM Up! ...
The National Black Doll Museum of History & Culture and Worcester Black History Project present a history of Black dolls in an exhibition "Black Dolls Matter: Resistance and Representation in African American History" at the Worcester PopUp at the Jean McDonough Arts Center, Feb. 1 to 12. This exhibit will allow visitors an opportunity to experience the world of Black dolls, expressing joy, preserving culture, and promoting pride. Dolls in this exhibit are on loan from the museum, one of the largest collections in the world. Museum founders Debbie Britt and Felicia Walker will offer a doll-making workshop as well as a variety of talks about collecting and the history of Black dolls in America. The dolls exhibited are from the personal collection of Britt, founder and executive director of The National Black Doll Museum.
thisweekinworcester.com
Episode 8 of Unsolved: Worcester Season 2, 'Robbed and Murdered on Millbury Street' Now Available
WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released episode 8 of Season 2 on Thursday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every...
Eyewitness News
Mass. woman accused of killing her 2 children has Connecticut ties
DUXBURY, MASSACHUSETTS (WFSB) - The Massachusetts mother charged with killing her two children has ties to Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy, 32, graduated from Quinnipiac University with a bachelor’s degree in biology, the school confirmed Thursday. Prosecutors say Clancy killed her 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son on Monday, according to CBS...
Clarence Carter granted parole after killing Springfield family 37 years ago
The Massachusetts Parole Board has unanimously voted that Clarence Carter, sentenced for killing five members of a Springfield family in 1985, is suitable for parole.
nbcboston.com
Body Found on Marblehead Beach, Authorities Say
A body was found Thursday afternoon on a beach in Marblehead, Massachusetts, authorities said. The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it is involved in an investigation after the discovery at the beach on Edgemere Road. Ellie Tomlinson says she was walking toward the beach when...
Support Surges For Lindsay Clancy's Husband Amidst 'Unimaginable Tragedy'
The South Shore community is coming together to support the husband of a woman who is charged with killing her three young children. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help Patrick Clancy, husband of Lindsay Clancy, "as he navigates an unimaginable tragedy," the campaign reads. Patr…
worcestermag.com
New year, new home: Acorn the rabbit awaits adoption at Worcester Animal Rescue League
Acorn is a bunny who enjoys her own space. She would benefit from having a free-roaming situation, as being in a cage makes her a little antsy. She does not like when her belongings get touched/rearranged, and is very specific on how she wants her space to look. We don't blame her. Acorn allows certain staff members to pet and hold her, when she is in the mood.
The Most Expensive Restaurant in Massachusetts Taking Valentine’s Day Reservations
Valentine's Day is coming up in a couple of weeks. If you are looking for something to wow your sweetheart, how about the most expensive restaurant in Massachusetts?. As you might expect, the restaurant is located in the newly revamped Seaport district of Boston. According to LoveFood.com, the most expensive...
Several new stores coming to Northshore Mall
PEABODY, Mass — Several new stores are coming to The Northshore Mall Promenade. In a post on social media, the mall posted several pictures with models of what the mall will look like once stores are added. “🤭 🤗 The secret is out: More places to play, shop and...
Worcester officials focus on blighted properties
WORCESTER - The city will not adopt expanded fees or a new ordinance for vacant and foreclosed properties, with the building department reporting that the current ordinance, as well as a rental registry that is in the works, are sufficient to deal with such properties. “Getting properties registered will get us into the position to start the inspection process, doing analytics to prioritize certain properties most at risk,” Inspectional Services Commissioner Christopher Spencer told the city council...
NECN
3rd Child Dies Days After Duxbury Killings, Prosecutors Say
The baby hurt in the tragedy this week Duxbury, Massachusetts, has died, prosecutors said Friday, bringing the death toll to three. The 8-month-old died at 11:18 a.m. at Boston Children's Hospital, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. He was identified as Callan Clancy. Callan had been hospitalized with...
Whitman, Massachusetts, Police Compliment Hilarious License Plate
Police departments around the country haven't always been on the best of terms with citizens for the last handful of years. It's truly been a wild ride and what the media tosses out to the public most is all the negativity (for any topic, really.) Which makes any police officer...
worcestermag.com
Off to a good start: JOMP's new director ready for a harmonious JOMPATHON 2023
WORCESTER — There was harmony at the Joy of Music Program, 1 Gorham St., when Jennifer Griffin Gaul talked with the non profit community music school about possibly becoming its executive director just over a year ago. Although Griffin Gaul was in China at the time, JOMP, as everyone...
Comments / 0