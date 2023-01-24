Read full article on original website
6 health systems transferring employees to RCM companies
Here are six health systems that have transferred revenue cycle department staff to RCM companies since July 14:. 1. Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System announced Jan. 19 that it is sending 340 revenue cycle department employees to Ensemble Health Partners' payroll as part of a plan to boost the system's financial stability. The employees who are transitioning will maintain their current salary and seniority when the change goes into effect March 5. Adena has partnered with Ensemble since 2018, and many of the transitioning employees are remote.
50 hospitals and health systems with great orthopedic programs headed into 2023
Becker's Hospital Review is excited to feature the orthopedic departments of 50 hospitals and health systems across the U.S. Hospitals and health systems listed below are dedicated to expanding their orthopedic services and innovating in the space. We accepted nominations for this list. Click here to find the 2023 nomination forms.
8 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Eight chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Jan. 20:. Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., announced Jan. 19 that Gretchen McCullough, MSN, RN, will become the new chief nursing officer of its Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital. Her appointment is effective March 6. Effective Feb....
U of Maryland Medical System partners with tech company to boost population health, reduce admin tasks
Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System has partnered with tech company Curation Health to use data analytics to improve population health and reduce administrative tasks for providers. The value-based care collaboration also includes CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, which the health system embarked on a five-year innovation partnership with in 2020, and...
10 systems seeking supply leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Community Health Systems, based in Franklin, Tenn., seeks...
Patient Experience
Press Ganey recognized 95 hospitals, health systems, ASCs, medical groups, and other healthcare providers that rate in the 95th percentile for patient experience. The Human Experience Pinnacle of Excellence Award is awarded to top performing organizations that maintain consistent levels of excellence over a three-year period. The 2022 winners met a number of criteria including teamwork, likelihood to recommend and overall rating. Find the full methodology here.
Cedars-Sinai partners with womens home health company
Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai is partnering with women's home health and virtual care company Tia to expand primary and specialty care options for women across Los Angeles. Tia partnered with the health system to open a clinic in Santa Monica, Calif., with plans to open additional clinics this year in Pasadena, Studio City and Culver City, according to a Jan. 26 Tia news release.
32 recent hospital sales
After a slight uptick last year, hospital and health system mergers and acquisitions are expected to continue to rise in 2023. Here are 32 hospital sales — either completed or still in the works — that Becker's Hospital Review has reported on in the last three months:. 1-2....
7 recent hospital lawsuits, settlements
From an HCA hospital suing to halt a rival hospital's expansion to Mass General Brigham being hit with a patent infringement suit, here are seven recent lawsuits and settlements involving hospitals that Becker's has reported since Jan. 13:. 1. HCA's Mission Hospital sues to intervene in rival's expansion. Mission Hospital...
12 women making moves in healthcare
The following leadership moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Jan. 19:. 1. Debbie Guido-Allen, RN, was named the president of Corewell Health Dearborn (Mich.) Hospital. 2. Ashley Foster was named senior vice president and chief people officer of Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare. 3....
Meet the supply chain leaders at US News' 5 top hospitals
The COVID-19 pandemic uprooted the supply chain industry and forced teams to find new approaches to disruptions. As a result, supply chain leaders across the country shifted how they manage supply needs within their hospitals and health systems. Here are five innovative leaders to know from U.S. News & World...
Medtech startup expands to Phoenix after Mayo Clinic partnership
Sense Neuro Diagnostics, a startup developing a noninvasive brain scanner to improve outcomes for patients with stroke or brain injuries, is expanding after a partnership with Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, Cincinnati Business Inquirer reported. The Cincinnati-based startup is opening a location in Phoenix to build upon a "know-how" licensing agreement...
National tool from NYU Langone researchers offers data on dozens of key health measures
Researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City have launched an online dashboard that provides data on 36 key health measures, including heart disease and breast cancer deaths, for all 435 congressional districts in the U.S. The tool is meant to guide lawmakers' decisions on health policy.
7 executive exits in 8 days
Nearly one month into 2023, executive exits continue at hospitals and health systems. These hospital and health system executives announced plans to step down between Jan. 17 and Jan. 25, Becker's reported. 1. David Elgarico resigned as CEO of Framingham, Mass.-based MetroWest Medical Center to return home to Oregon and...
UT Southwestern, Children's Health plan $2.5B hospital campus
UT Southwestern Medical Center and Children's Health System of Texas are planning to build a pediatric campus in Dallas that will cost an estimated $2.5 billion, D Magazine reported Jan. 24. Early plans for the project include a 532-bed pediatric hospital, a 90-bay emergency department, more than 90 newborn intensive...
Care New England hires CFO from rival health system
Todd Conklin, former COO at Lifespan, has been appointed executive vice president and CFO of Care New England Health System, effective Feb. 13. Both systems are based in Providence, R.I. With 35 years of experience in the industry, Mr. Conklin is a healthcare finance thought leader with a record of...
Barbara Kinder to serve as chief nursing officer at 2 Kentucky hospitals
Effective Feb. 16, Barbara Kinder, BSN, RN, will serve as chief nursing officer of Georgetown (Ky.) Community Hospital and Bluegrass Community Hospital in Versailles, Ky. Ms. Kinder has spent 30 years in healthcare and has served in a number of nursing leadership roles. She is the former chief clinical officer of Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, Ky.
4 recent drug, device recalls
Here are four drug and medical device recalls the FDA reported in January:. 1. Spectrum Laboratory Products recalled three lots of epinephrine products after receiving customer complaints about discoloration of the product. No adverse reactions were reported. 2. Getinge's subsidiary Datascope recalled 4,454 intra-aortic balloon pumps after one patient death...
8th medical school backs out of US News rankings, requests stakeholder meeting
Three more institutions have withdrawn from U.S. News' medical school rankings in the past three days, bringing the grand total up to eight. Boston-based Harvard Medical School, Stanford (Calif.) School of Medicine, New York City-based Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine and New York City-based Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai backed out of the rankings between Jan. 17 and Jan. 24. Now, three more universities have joined their ranks, and one is calling for a broader conversation.
Pharmacy techs paid the most, appear the least in hospitals
Pharmacy technicians have the highest paychecks of all hospital work settings, but most of them aren't working in hospitals, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. As of 2021, the most recent data available, 16 percent of pharmacy technicians work in hospitals, where their median salary is $38,270. In pharmacies and drugstores, where 50 percent of them work, the median annual pay is $35,940.
