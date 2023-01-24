ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, IA

Residential Fire Under Investigation in Montgomery County

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t7viv_0kPutf1W00

(Red Oak) Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce is asking anyone with information about a residential fire at 2439 Aspen Avenue in rural Montgomery County.

In the press release, Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce stated that Fire Department personnel received a call on January 23 at around 7:00 p.m. from the owner Norman Hollesen saying he was contacted that the house burned down. Red Oak and Emerson firefighters responded to the scene and found the home destroyed.

Chief Bruce says the information is limited at this time; however, the owner advised no one was living at the residence.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 712-623-5107 or the Red Oak Fire Department at 712-623-6504.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Update: Council Bluffs Fire Victim Identified

(Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Fire Department says the male found deceased in a house fire at 114 Black Hawk Street on Wednesday has been identified as 70-year-old Gary Edison. At this time, the investigation is still ongoing. The Council Bluffs Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at 114...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Man found deceased in Council Bluffs structure fire

(Council Bluffs) A man was found deceased in a Council Bluffs structure fire. The Council Bluffs Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at 114 Blackhawk Street at 8:49 p.m. Wednesday. During the response, crews were given information that there was possibly a person trapped inside the home. Fire crews arrived finding smoke and fire coming from the house. Fire crews quickly made entry into the house to conduct search and rescue and fire extinguishment.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Rescue Personnel Respond to Rollover Accident in Cass County

(Atlantic) Cass EMS and the Atlantic Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident south of Atlantic. The call went out at 11:30 a.m. of a woman trapped in the vehicle on Nishna Street, south of 29th Street. The extent of her injuries has not been confirmed. However, a second ambulance was called to the scene for the possible transfer of a second patient. No other details are available at this time.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak woman arrested on a warrant

(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested 39-year-old Johna Christine Dolph, of Red Oak, on Friday on a warrant for Violation of Parole. Dolph was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where she was held on no bond.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Nebraska man wanted for theft in Cass County arrested following a pursuit

(Atlantic) A Nebraska man was arrested following a pursuit that began in Cass County. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, January 24, the Atlantic Police Department was called to Walmart for a theft in which the suspect had taken items without paying and left the store. Officers and Deputies were informed of the vehicle in which the suspect had fled. A while later, a Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy located this vehicle on Interstate 80 traveling westbound. Before attempting to stop this vehicle, the Deputy waited for additional law enforcement units to arrive. Once additional law enforcement units were present, the Deputy stopped the vehicle. The vehicle initially pulled over but during the course of the traffic stop, the vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued. Speeds exceeded 100 MPH and it was noted that the fleeing suspect and vehicle nearly ran several vehicles off of the roadway. The pursuit continued west onto Interstate 880 in Pottawattamie County. After exiting from the Interstate, the vehicle wrecked at the intersection of L34 and Mahogany Rd, while attempting to swerve around law enforcement’s stop sticks.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adams County Sheriff’s Report

(Adams Co) The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says on January 17th Deputies responded to a Domestic Violence call in the 400 block of Loomis Avenue in Corning. Upon further investigation, 38-year-old Kimberly Bloom was arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault 1st Offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Offense (Marijuana), and Interference with Official Acts. Bloom was transported to the Adams County Jail and was held without bond.
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Iowa officials issue missing advisory for 84-year-old man on Friday

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa officials issued an advisory for a missing 84-year-old man on Friday. Around 11:30 a.m., Duane Splittgerber, of Mondamin, was reported missing by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office. According to authorities, he was last heard from on Thursday night around 8:30 p.m. Another update from...
MONDAMIN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fatal accident in Page County

(Page Co) A Shenandoah man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Page County. The Page County Sheriff’s Office says dispatch was notified of a vehicle found in a ditch on the west side of E Avenue in the 2000 block at approximately 3:54 p.m. on Monday. An accident...
PAGE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 32-year-old Devon Taylor Keller of Creston on Highway 34 and Pole Road. Police transported Keller to the Union County Jail on a charge of Violation of a No Contact Order. Authorities held Keller on no bond until a judge could see him.
CRESTON, IA
fox42kptm.com

CBFD: Man dead inside a burning home

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — One man and a dog were found dead inside a burning home on Wednesday, according to a press release from Council Bluffs Fire Department. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke and fire coming from the home at 114 Blackhawk St. A search and rescue...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

Residents continue push for Page County to adopt pipeline ordinance

(Clarinda) -- Calls for carbon pipeline regulations continue in Page County. During its regular meeting this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard from a pair of residents who are continuing to urge the board to get the process started on establishing an ordinance that could regulate projects such as Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline. The nearly 700 miles project would cut through portions of Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, and Fremont counties. Marty Maher is a landowner near Imogene and has been a strong opponent to the proposed pipeline and says the county should look to a similar ordinance established in Shelby County, which was crafted with the assistance of Ahlers and Cooney. However, Maher attempted to clear the air on the intentions of a pipeline ordinance -- which he says is not to prevent the project from happening.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Crews called to Woodhouse dealership in Blair to battle fire

BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters had their hands full battling a fire at a large building north of Omaha on Wednesday morning. It happened near Highway 30 and Holly Street at a Woodhouse car dealership. Smoke was billowing from one of the buildings for quite some time Wednesday morning. By...
BLAIR, NE
KETV.com

One person dead, one injured after fatal crash Wednesday in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — One person died and another was injured after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Omaha, according to authorities. The crash occurred at 3:23 p.m. near 38th and Cuming streets. Police said a westbound Infiniti sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed when it fatally struck...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Corning man booked for driving while revoked

(Corning) -- A Corning man faces charges following his arrest in Adams County Wednesday. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 57-year-old Jeff Mendenhall was arrested for driving while revoked and failure to have an ignition interlock device. Authorities say Mendenhall's arrest came after deputies conducted a traffic stop at 270th Street and Filbert Avenue.
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
klkntv.com

Gunmen assault several people during Omaha bank robbery, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Omaha Police are investigating after several people were assaulted in a bank robbery on Thursday. The robbery happened around 11:30 a.m. at the First National Bank near South 175th Street and West Center Road. Omaha Police say two suspects armed with handguns entered the bank...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
22K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy