Residential Fire Under Investigation in Montgomery County

(Red Oak) Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce is asking anyone with information about a residential fire at 2439 Aspen Avenue in rural Montgomery County.

In the press release, Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce stated that Fire Department personnel received a call on January 23 at around 7:00 p.m. from the owner Norman Hollesen saying he was contacted that the house burned down. Red Oak and Emerson firefighters responded to the scene and found the home destroyed.

Chief Bruce says the information is limited at this time; however, the owner advised no one was living at the residence.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 712-623-5107 or the Red Oak Fire Department at 712-623-6504.