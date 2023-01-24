Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Sieck defends ESA no vote
(Des Moines) -- State Representative David Sieck was among the southwest Iowa bloc of lawmakers opposing a controversial school choice bill passing the Iowa Legislature this week. Governor Kim Reynolds Tuesday signed a bill establishing Educational Savings Accounts for parents wishing to send their children to private schools. The governor’s...
voiceofalexandria.com
Right to Life targets lawmakers — literally — with gonzo journalist tactics
Minnesota Right to Life posted videos of its activists confronting Rep. Andy Smith, DFL-Rochester, at the state Capitol. Courtesy Andy Smith. A Minnesota anti-abortion group posted a video of a pro-abortion rights lawmaker with a bullseye on the screen — as if putting him in a rifle’s crosshairs — before confronting him at the state Capitol.
voiceofalexandria.com
Local educators weigh in on education bill
Mason City’s Catholic school system is ready and willing to take on more students after Gov. Kim Reynolds’ signed her “school choice” bill into law Tuesday. But public school officials are worried about what the bill means for funding in the future. Over the next three...
voiceofalexandria.com
Kenosha, Racine area officials react to Evers' State of the State and budget plans
State legislators are splitting along party lines in their support or opposition toward Gov. Tony Evers and his plans for increased spending on mental health, education and the environment. The governor’s fellow Democrats in southeastern Wisconsin applauded the ideas he outlined Tuesday night in his State of the State address,...
voiceofalexandria.com
How Living Off the Grid in Iowa Compares to Other States
In the wake of the pandemic, with growing economic uncertainty and climate change stressing public infrastructure, more Americans are seeking ways to live off the grid. This does not necessarily mean forgoing all modern conveniences. Rather, living off the grid simply often means just that - being disconnected from local utility grids and having a higher degree of self-sufficiency.
voiceofalexandria.com
Teacher Of The Year candidates announced, local teacher one of nominees
(St. Paul, MN)--The candidates for Minnesota's oldest and most prestigious honor recognizing excellence in education are out. Education Minnesota announced 131 nominees for the Teacher of the Year award yesterday. They include educators in grades pre-K through 12 and early child education in public and private schools. This is the 59th year for the award. The winner will be announced during a banquet on May 7th in St. Paul.
voiceofalexandria.com
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of west central Minnesota
(Undated)--A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of west central and northwestern Minnesota, and southeastern North Dakota from 6 p.m. Thursday until 12 p.m. Friday. One to two inches of snow will be possible but the winds could gust from 40 mph to 50 mph after midnight tonight. This could cause travel difficulties into Friday.
voiceofalexandria.com
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for early Friday
(Undated)--The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of west central Minnesota until Friday at 12 p.m. Officials say look for light snow to continue early Friday, but with winds gusting to 45 mph it will cause travel difficulties and reduced visibility across the area. For...
voiceofalexandria.com
St. Thomas puts home win streak on the line against South Dakota
South Dakota Coyotes (9-12, 4-5 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (14-9, 5-5 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts South Dakota looking to extend its 12-game home winning streak. The Tommies are 10-0 in home games. St. Thomas ranks third in the Summit shooting 36.2% from downtown, led by Dom Martinelli...
voiceofalexandria.com
Fairleigh Dickinson knocks off Saint Francis (PA) 87-82
TEANECK, N.J. — Led by Joe Munden Jr.'s 21 points, the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights defeated the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash 87-82. The Knights improved to 13-10 with the victory and the Red Flash fell to 8-12.
Comments / 0