Read full article on original website
Related
Dollar General Shuts Down All Stores Across Ohio
Every single Dollar General in Ohio has been shut down as of Friday morning, and now we know why.
beckershospitalreview.com
CVS, Walmart to cut hours at most pharmacies in March
Two national chains will reduce operation hours at their pharmacies this spring, The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 27. CVS plans to cut or alter hours at about 6,000 pharmacies, or two-thirds of its U.S. locations, in March, according to the Journal. Walmart plans to end operation two hours earlier at 4,600 of its pharmacies — nearly all of its locations — at the same time.
beckershospitalreview.com
IBM to cut 3,900 jobs, targeting healthcare and IT business units
Global technology company IBM announced plans to lay off 3,900 employees, or 1.4 percent of its workforce, in its IT services business and healthcare business unit, The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 26. The layoffs at Watson Health come a year after IBM sold data and assets of the healthcare...
beckershospitalreview.com
3M to lay off 2,500 employees, citing hospitals' financial challenges
3M is reducing its manufacturing staff by about 2,500 employees, citing financial struggles by hospitals as a factor, The Star Tribune in Minneapolis reported. CEO Mike Roman said hospital budget pressures and healthcare labor shortages were among the reasons for the job cuts, which affect approximately 2.6 percent of the company's global workforce, according to the Jan. 24 story. He also pointed to the conglomerate's exit from Russia and lingering COVID-19 issues in China.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
beckershospitalreview.com
U of Maryland Medical System partners with tech company to boost population health, reduce admin tasks
Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System has partnered with tech company Curation Health to use data analytics to improve population health and reduce administrative tasks for providers. The value-based care collaboration also includes CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, which the health system embarked on a five-year innovation partnership with in 2020, and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Private equity firms own at least 130 rural hospitals: 8 things to know
Private equity healthcare deals were down in 2022 but still had their second-biggest year on record, according to a Jan. 10 Bain & Co. report. The industry has an estimated $1.78 trillion lined up for potential investments in 2023, a 35 percent increase over September 2021. A new Private Equity...
Is Intuitive Surgical a Top Healthcare Stock to Buy for 2023?
The initial financial outlook Intuitive Surgical management gave for 2023 was something of a letdown given the stock's high valuation.
beckershospitalreview.com
Good faith estimates, more consumer tools: Turquoise Health on the state of price transparency
As more price transparency data becomes available from hospitals and payers, developers are finding ways to make this data useful for providers and patients. Turquoise Health, launched in 2020, develops price transparency software. Marcus Dorstel, vice president of operations at Turquoise, sat down with Becker's to talk about good faith estimate requirements and the state of price transparency in 2023.
beckershospitalreview.com
Precision oncology company Guardant Health lays off 130 employees
Precision oncology company Guardant Health has laid off about 130 employees, or 7 percent of its workforce, GenomeWeb reported. "This decision puts us in an even better position to deliver on the promise we made 10 years ago to transform cancer care," the company said in a statement to the news outlet, noting that the cuts will "better support both our near- and long-term growth as well as our path to profitability."
beckershospitalreview.com
10 systems seeking supply leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Community Health Systems, based in Franklin, Tenn., seeks...
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital Health
The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming onto the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies. Smile Digital Health, a health data infrastructure company, raised $30 million in a series B financing round that saw participation from Pittsburgh-based UPMC. Elemeno Health partnered with the University of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Number of patients experiencing long COVID-19 has dropped, data shows
Since June, the number of individuals who experience long COVID-19 has dropped, the Kaiser Family Foundation wrote of its findings after examining CDC data on long COVID-19. On top of that, more than 50 percent of patients who once reported having long COVID-19 say they are no longer affected by it.
beckershospitalreview.com
Lab results platform integrated with Epic raises $10M
Elaborate, a lab results tool integrated with Epic and more than 65 other EHR systems, raised $10 million in its seed financing round. Launched in 2021, the company aims to reduce the unnecessary communications between clinicians and patients by providing contextualized lab results and action items. Tusk Venture Partners led the financing round, according to a Jan. 26 Elaborate news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Top 3 priorities for healthcare marketing chiefs in '23, per Deloitte
Healthcare chief marketing officers face an uncertain 2023 due to potential financial challenges but also opportunities in the form of creative partnerships and new tech trends, a new report from Deloitte found. Here are three things to know from the Jan. 24 report, which surveyed and interviewed more than 1,000...
beckershospitalreview.com
12 women making moves in healthcare
The following leadership moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Jan. 19:. 1. Debbie Guido-Allen, RN, was named the president of Corewell Health Dearborn (Mich.) Hospital. 2. Ashley Foster was named senior vice president and chief people officer of Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare. 3....
beckershospitalreview.com
Meet the supply chain leaders at US News' 5 top hospitals
The COVID-19 pandemic uprooted the supply chain industry and forced teams to find new approaches to disruptions. As a result, supply chain leaders across the country shifted how they manage supply needs within their hospitals and health systems. Here are five innovative leaders to know from U.S. News & World...
beckershospitalreview.com
Nurses secure big raises: Where, how much and when
Nurses and other workers at hospitals and health systems have secured large raises recently amid contract negotiations with unions. Others have also secured raises through minimum wage increases. Below is a breakdown of the raises, reported by Becker's since Dec. 14. 1. Members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers...
Comments / 0