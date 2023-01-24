I retired as a Kansas secondary educator in 2007 after 34 years in junior, senior and community college language arts and Spanish classrooms. Now, 16 years later, I have received NO increase — not one penny — in my annual 12 checks from the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System. The same goes for all state of Kansas employees in Topeka and across the Sunflower State, all former public school employees, law enforcement and firefighters. When I think of individuals older than myself, I wonder if they struggle with personal finances as they face daily living costs.

