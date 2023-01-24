Read full article on original website
Senate votes to strip member of voting rights
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
SD House delists Gregory pumped-storage project
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A potential pumped-storage water project in Gregory County is another step closer to being removed from South Dakota law. The state House of Representatives voted 45-24 on Wednesday to take it off the state water resources management system list. “We’re not trying to stop a...
Schoenbeck strips Frye-Mueller of Senate committees
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller saw her committee assignments taken away Wednesday afternoon. She had been serving on the Senate Local Government Committee and the Senate Health and Human Services Committee. Each panel now is down to six members. Republican Senator Lee Schoenbeck made the announcement...
SD House committee kills Jan. 6 jail resolution
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A legislative resolution calling for “humane and fair treatment” of defendants being held in Washington, D.C., for their alleged involvement in the January 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol has died at the South Dakota Capitol. The House State Affairs Committee voted...
Senate moves forward with child witness protections bill
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota legislators on the Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously voted to move forward Thursday with a bill that would offer more support and protection to court witnesses under the age of 16. The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Tim Reed, grant kids counsel during testimony,...
Mt. Rushmore under threat? Representative Johnson sponsors bill to protect the monument
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mount Rushmore is being threatened. That’s the opinion of South Dakota’s lone U.S. House of Representatives member. Representative Dusty Johnson wants to make sure the monument is not changed in any way. For the last several years, Representative Dusty Johnson has been...
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
SD House panel opens way for fentanyl-test strips
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota lawmakers are considering whether to create an exception in state drug-paraphernalia laws, so that people could legally use test strips to detect the presence of deadly fentanyl or its analogs in other controlled substances. The House Judiciary Committee gave its support 11-2 on...
SD Senate disciplinary action may start Monday
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Senate could move quickly next week in deciding whether and how to discipline a suspended member. Senators voted 27-6 on Thursday to temporarily take away all privileges from Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller. Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck told KELOLAND News that he and...
SD House OKs medical-marijuana ‘ban’ for some
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Prohibiting pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers from medical-marijuana certification in South Dakota has support from at least one chamber of the Legislature. The South Dakota House of Representatives voted 61-8, largely along Republican-Democrat lines, on Wednesday for the proposal from Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch. HB-1053...
Committee kills Jan. 6 jail resolution; Slick roads; Smaller tax refunds expected
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 25. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday. A legislative resolution calling for “humane and fair treatment” of defendants being held in Washington, D.C., for their alleged involvement in the January 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol has died at the South Dakota Capitol.
Tommy Tuberville Joins 46 Senate Republicans to Introduce 'No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion' Act
Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL),joined 46 of his Senate colleagues in introducing the "No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act." If passed, the bill would establish a permanent prohibition on federal funding for abortion andwould make funding restrictions permanent for abortion and elective abortion coverage, including the Hyde Amendment, which requires annual approval. The legislation would also eliminate taxpayer-funded subsidies for elective abortion coverage currently offered on Affordable Care Act exchanges through refundable tax credits.
Tax rebate program prompts questions in joint committee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Supporters said a program that provides tax rebates to qualified elderly and disabled residents is needed but also wondered why there weren’t more users. The legislative joint committee on appropriations on Jan. 26 sent House Bill 1034 to the legislative floor. The bill...
Trump kicking off 2024 run with stops in early-voting states
COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is set to kick off his 2024 White House bid on Saturday with visits to a pair of early-voting states, his first campaign events since announcing his latest run more than two months ago. Trump will be the keynote...
State-by-state teacher shortages (and what they’re doing about it)
(NewsNation) — Recruiting veterans and first responders. Offering $60,000 starting salaries. Providing student loan forgiveness. Helping with mortgages. Every state in the country is coming up with solutions to combat the teacher shortage. Across the country, there are 36,000 teacher vacancies, from kindergarten through high school, and another 163,000...
How classified documents became a schoolgirl’s show-and-tell
WASHINGTON (AP) — On a winter’s day in 1984, a briefcase stuffed with classified government documents showed up in a building in Pittsburgh, borne by someone who most certainly wasn’t supposed to have them. That someone was 13-year-old Kristin Preble. She took the papers to school as...
Readers address concerns with KPERS benefits, U.S. debt ceiling and immigration
I retired as a Kansas secondary educator in 2007 after 34 years in junior, senior and community college language arts and Spanish classrooms. Now, 16 years later, I have received NO increase — not one penny — in my annual 12 checks from the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System. The same goes for all state of Kansas employees in Topeka and across the Sunflower State, all former public school employees, law enforcement and firefighters. When I think of individuals older than myself, I wonder if they struggle with personal finances as they face daily living costs.
‘Happening way too often’: Report delves into mass attacks
WASHINGTON (AP) – A new report on mass attacks calls for communities to intervene early when they see warning signs of violence. The report also encourages businesses to consider workplace violence prevention plans and highlights the connection between domestic violence, misogyny and mass attacks. The report comes from the U.S. Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center.
