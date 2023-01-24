Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Commercial Burglary; Surveillance Video Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating a Burtonsville commercial burglary. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. On Saturday, January 7, 2023, at approximately 3:05 p.m.,...
wfmd.com
Frederick Man Indicted For Shots-Fired Incident
It was one of three indictments returned on Friday by the Grand Jury. Frederick, Md (KM) Three indictments were returned by the Frederick County Grand Jury on Friday. The panel charged Kyeron Zaimere Cottingham, 26, of Frederick with three counts of 1st-degree assault; one count each of use of a firearm in a crime of violence; possession of a firearm with a felony conviction; illegal possession of a regulated firearm; possession of a magazine with ten rounds or more; having a loaded handgun on his person, illegal possession of ammunition; two counts of malicious destruction of property of $1,000 or greater; one count of malicious destruction of property less than $1,000; discharging a firearm in the city, and reckless endangerment.
Bay Net
Suspect Who Shot Calvert Deputy Charged With 31 Count Indictment
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – A grand jury recently indicted Brandon Alexander Turner, 21, of Greenbelt, Maryland on 31 counts after the police-involved shooting of Calvert County Sheriff’s Senior Deputy James Flynt on December 17, 2022. Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts...
Search on for alleged Carroll County car dealership burglar
Police are in search of a man who allegedly burglarized three Carroll County car dealerships on New Year's Eve.
Search for suspects involved in string of burglaries across Frederick County, Md.
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects who they said have conducted several burglaries throughout the county since December 28, 2022. According to the Sherriff’s Office Facebook page, there have been multiple burglaries involving the subjects shown in the video above. The white minivan in the […]
iheart.com
A $10,000 Reward being offered for info on a man caught stealing a GORILLA!
Watch as this cook steals Murphy the gorilla. Police are looking for information about who this thief is. Wish the autorities could zoom in on the license plate on the back of the truck as he pulled away after loading the gorilla into the bed of his pickup but it looks too blurred. Somebody has got to know something! Turn him in and take the $10,000!!!
Police Called To Investigate Reports Of Bomb Being Brought To VA High School (DEVELOPING)
There is going to be a heavy police presence at Unity Reed High School in Manassas on Thursday afternoon following a reported bomb threat.The Prince William County Police Department issued an alert shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 after officers responded to the high school for reports…
Assault suspect with stolen gun is Tasered in Anne Arundel County
A Bowie man with a gun stolen from North Carolina was arrested after being unsuccessfully Tasered following an assault in the Arundel Mills area.
Fire at firewood supplier in Franklin County leaves 'significant damage'
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A fire at a firewood supplier in Franklin County left significant damage, officials said. According to emergency dispatch, fire crews were sent to Gish Logging in the 4900 block of Path Valley Road in Metal Township around 8:25 a.m. on Jan. 27 for a fire.
Anti-Semitic Spewing Suspect KOs Victim At MoCo Grocery Store: Police
A 30-year-old Washington DC man has been arrested after authorities said he attacked a victim at a grocery store in Montgomery County, causing him to lose consciousness, and then stole his keys. Eugene Thompson, who also goes by Michael Stewart, was confronted by the victim inside of the Giant store...
Police: 3 juveniles arrested after group of Gaithersburg students were led into a school bathroom and robbed
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Three juvenile boys have been arrested and charged with robbery after an assault at Richard Montgomery High School. On Jan. 13, Rockville City Police responded to Richard Montgomery High School (RMHS) for the report of an assault which occurred inside the school and an allegation that a gun had been brandished off school grounds forcing the school to enter a brief lockdown.
Veteran Prince George's County Police Officer Shoots Man Reaching For Gun
A 20-year-old Lanham man has been arrested after assaulting two Prince George's County police officers during a non-contact officer-involved shooting, authorities announce. Tyler Clendenen was taken into custody after the incident on Monday, Jan. 23, according to Prince George's County police. Investigators say that around 8:40 a.m., a resident called...
Teen Was Driving Lexus 100+ MPH, Car Flew For 130 Feet In Fatal Fairfax County Crash: Police
Shocking new details of the investigation into a fatal crash that took the lives of two minors and left a teen hospitalized in critical condition weeks later have been released by the Fairfax County Police Department.Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, dispatchers from the Fairfax County …
local21news.com
Authorities searching for vehicle involved in hit and run in Chambersburg
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Chambersburg Police Department (CPD) says a hit and run happened Jan. 13 at the Norland Pub. The victim said that his car was hit in the parking lot around 6:50 p.m. A black lifted GMC Denali was caught on video by a witness...
abc27.com
York County deaths a family murder-suicide pact: coroner
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner says the deaths of three people found in West Manchester Township on Wednesday was a planned murder-suicide. According to York County Coroner Pamela Gay, the incident took place on the 2000 block of Loman Avenue. The coroner has identified the three people as 62-year-old James Daub, 59-year-old Deborah Daub, and 26-year-old Morgan Daub.
Gun thieves crash stolen truck into Cumberland County shop, walk out with firearms: police
Two people used a stolen truck to drive into the front of a Hampden Township gun shop and steal firearms, police said. Surveillance footage recorded a pickup truck around 5 a.m. Saturday driving into the front of SPAR Firearms on the 6000 block of Carlisle Pike, police said. The pickup truck was allegedly stolen in Dauphin County.
wfmd.com
Mayor O’Connor, Police Chief Lando Issue Statement On Video Of Tyre Nichols Beating
Mayor Michael O’Connor and Chief Jason Lando have issued the following statements in response to the release of video footage of the actions by police that led to the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. From Mayor O’Connor:. “The actions displayed in the video of Tyre Nichols’...
Car involved in deadly Lee Chapel Road crash was going 100 mph, investigators say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The car involved in a crash on Lee Chapel Road that killed two teens and injured another teen was going 100 mph, the Fairfax County Police Department said Tuesday night. The teen who survived the crash is still in the hospital. The driver and rear...
Family Dies In Murder-Suicide Pact In West Manchester Twp. Backyard: Coroner
A family of three was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in their backyard in York County on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, authorities say. James A. Daub, 62, Deborah A. Daub, 59, and Morgan E. Daub, 26 of 2098 Loman Avenue, were identified as the people found dead, according to an update…
WTOP
3 suspects claiming to be police break into Montgomery Co. home
Three armed people claiming to be Montgomery County, Maryland, police officers broke into a home, demanded money and assaulted a man in the process. Now, the real police are looking for them. It happened before 3 a.m. Monday in the 21100 block of Archstone Way. Montgomery County police were called...
