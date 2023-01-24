ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, NY

Comments / 1

wwnytv.com

Man dies in Lewis County snowmobile crash

WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - An Oneida County man is dead following a snowmobile crash in the town of West Turin Thursday night. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say that around 11:40 p.m., a snowmobile operated by 52-year-old John Jones of Sauquoit, N.Y., went off the North Road, overturned, and struck a tree.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg handyman accused of stealing from employer

TOWN OF MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A handyman for a St. Lawrence County restaurant is accused of stealing from the business. State police arrested 62-year-old Justin Morrow of Ogdensburg on a felony count of fourth-degree grand larceny. According to troopers, the owner of The Lakehouse, located on County Route...
OGDENSBURG, NY
northcountrynow.com

Vet files notice of claim against St. Lawrence County volunteer fire departments

Dr. Wilfredo Perez, owner of the Java Vet Center, has filed a notice of claim against the Massena and Louisville fire departments, along with seven other volunteer fire departments. The notice claims negligence on fire crews that responded to a structure fire at the Java Veterinary Center around 3 a.m. on Oct. 28. Perez raised more than $60,000 in a Gofundme campaign after members of the public showed support, but the notice of claim has caused some backlash. For more information on the claim visit our story here. Photo Courtesy of Massena Professional Firefighters.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Lawmaker seeks change in nursing home visitor rules

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - During the pandemic, people in nursing homes were isolated and couldn’t have anyone visit. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, who represents Watertown and part of Jefferson County, wants the Essential Caregivers Act to change that. The bill would mandate that a nursing home patient has at...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
northcountrynow.com

Early morning chimney fire

Potsdam Fire responded to 8231 US Highway 11 for a chimney fire Sunday morning. For details, see story here. Photo courtesy of Potsdam Fire.
POTSDAM, NY
wwnytv.com

Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Park Circle

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Park Circle in Watertown will be closed through next weekend in preparation for Snowtown USA’s Park Circle Freeze. Park Circle will be closed to all traffic from Saturday, January 28, through Monday, February 6. Signs and detours will be in place. Drivers are encouraged...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Red Cross helps 4 people after fire

TOWN OF GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The American Red Cross says it’s helping four people after a fire damaged their St. Lawrence County home. Firefighters were called to 1381 County Route 12 just outside the village of Gouverneur at 11:40 p.m. Thursday. The Red Cross says it provided...
GOUVERNEUR, NY
wwnytv.com

Man in custody after brief lockdown at Canton Central School

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Canton Central School went into a lockdown Tuesday morning after a man allegedly tried to enter the school with a knife in his possession. According to Canton Central School District Superintendent Ronald Burke, a teacher noticed a man trying to enter the building. The teacher told a member of the school’s maintenance staff and said she believed the subject had a knife.
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

State says 3 north country schools under fiscal stress

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - The number of school districts under financial stress may be down in New York state, but three north country schools find themselves on that list. Both Lisbon Central and Colton-Pierrepont Central school districts in St. Lawrence County are susceptible to fiscal stress. This...
wwnytv.com

Canton Housing Authority residents complain about trash removal change

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Residents at the Canton Housing Authority are upset over a new policy when it comes to trash removal. They’re also frustrated over what they call a lack of maintenance inside their apartments. “They’re dealing with holes in the walls, they’re dealing with cracks, they’re...
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be fairly dry, but that changes starting early afternoon. A winter storm warning starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as most of the Adirondacks.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Spaziani to run for city council

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A former Watertown lawmaker has announced a bid to return to the city council. Leonard Spaziani announced his run Wednesday morning. Spaziani says if elected, at the top of his agenda is finding a way for the city to keep making money off its hydroelectric plant, even after the contract with National Grid runs out in 2030.
WATERTOWN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Closings, Cancellations and Delays for Monday, January 23, 2023

Closings, Cancellations and Delays as of: 8:06 A.M. Herkimer County Community College: Opening @ 11:00 A.M. Holland Patent CSD: 2-hour-delay; no morning BOCES. Poland CSD: 2-hour-delay; no morning BOCES or pre-k. Remsen CSD: 2-hour-delay. West Canada Valley CSD: CLOSED. Image via Lewis County Government.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Winter weather alerts all day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some places were getting mixed precipitation early this morning, but that should change quickly to snow as temperatures drop. Mixed precipitation was falling where temperatures were at or above freezing. Other places were in the 20s and will stay there. There’s a winter storm warning...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Fort Drum soldiers prepare for potential deployment

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Soldiers stationed at Fort Drum are being asked to prepare for a potential deployment. The Department of the Army made the announcement that soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division Headquarters stationed at Fort Drum are being asked to prepare to deploy to potentially help backfill units currently in Europe. That could include the most senior commander of the division, the division’s commander, MG Gregory Anderson.
FORT DRUM, NY
