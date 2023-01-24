Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Veterinarian takes steps to sue fire departments after blaze destroys clinic
TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Three months after flames destroyed a Massena-area veterinary clinic, the owner is taking steps to sue the fire departments that battled the blaze for $4.5 million. Dr. Wilfredo Perez, the owner of Java’s Veterinary Center, has filed a notice of claim against the...
mynbc5.com
Underage teens arrested after allegedly stealing truck in Franklin County, NY
FORT COVINGTON, N.Y. — Two underage teens from Wynantskill were arrested on Thursday after police said they stole a truck and led officers on a pursuit in Fort Covington. New York State Police were informed that the teens, who were not named because of their age, had stolen a Ford F-250.
wwnytv.com
Man dies in Lewis County snowmobile crash
WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - An Oneida County man is dead following a snowmobile crash in the town of West Turin Thursday night. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say that around 11:40 p.m., a snowmobile operated by 52-year-old John Jones of Sauquoit, N.Y., went off the North Road, overturned, and struck a tree.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg handyman accused of stealing from employer
TOWN OF MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A handyman for a St. Lawrence County restaurant is accused of stealing from the business. State police arrested 62-year-old Justin Morrow of Ogdensburg on a felony count of fourth-degree grand larceny. According to troopers, the owner of The Lakehouse, located on County Route...
northcountrynow.com
Vet files notice of claim against St. Lawrence County volunteer fire departments
Dr. Wilfredo Perez, owner of the Java Vet Center, has filed a notice of claim against the Massena and Louisville fire departments, along with seven other volunteer fire departments. The notice claims negligence on fire crews that responded to a structure fire at the Java Veterinary Center around 3 a.m. on Oct. 28. Perez raised more than $60,000 in a Gofundme campaign after members of the public showed support, but the notice of claim has caused some backlash. For more information on the claim visit our story here. Photo Courtesy of Massena Professional Firefighters.
wwnytv.com
Lawmaker seeks change in nursing home visitor rules
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - During the pandemic, people in nursing homes were isolated and couldn’t have anyone visit. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, who represents Watertown and part of Jefferson County, wants the Essential Caregivers Act to change that. The bill would mandate that a nursing home patient has at...
northcountrynow.com
Early morning chimney fire
Potsdam Fire responded to 8231 US Highway 11 for a chimney fire Sunday morning. For details, see story here. Photo courtesy of Potsdam Fire.
wwnytv.com
Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Park Circle
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Park Circle in Watertown will be closed through next weekend in preparation for Snowtown USA’s Park Circle Freeze. Park Circle will be closed to all traffic from Saturday, January 28, through Monday, February 6. Signs and detours will be in place. Drivers are encouraged...
wwnytv.com
Red Cross helps 4 people after fire
TOWN OF GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The American Red Cross says it’s helping four people after a fire damaged their St. Lawrence County home. Firefighters were called to 1381 County Route 12 just outside the village of Gouverneur at 11:40 p.m. Thursday. The Red Cross says it provided...
wwnytv.com
Man in custody after brief lockdown at Canton Central School
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Canton Central School went into a lockdown Tuesday morning after a man allegedly tried to enter the school with a knife in his possession. According to Canton Central School District Superintendent Ronald Burke, a teacher noticed a man trying to enter the building. The teacher told a member of the school’s maintenance staff and said she believed the subject had a knife.
wwnytv.com
State says 3 north country schools under fiscal stress
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - The number of school districts under financial stress may be down in New York state, but three north country schools find themselves on that list. Both Lisbon Central and Colton-Pierrepont Central school districts in St. Lawrence County are susceptible to fiscal stress. This...
mynbc5.com
Fire departments from across Northern New York battle fire in Saranac Lake
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — A business complex in Saranac Lake was up in flames early Wednesday morning as multiple fire departments from across Northern York were called in to battle the blaze. The Saranac Lake Fire Department confirmed a fire at the Aubuchon Hardware Plaza began around 3:30 a.m.
Wife of President Biden Coming to Upstate New York! Where’s She Headed?
A few months after President Joe Biden's visit to the IBM facility in Poughkeepsie, another member of the Biden family will be making their way up to Upstate New York in January. It won't be the President himself, but rather his First Lady, who is set to visit historic Fort Drum.
wwnytv.com
Canton Housing Authority residents complain about trash removal change
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Residents at the Canton Housing Authority are upset over a new policy when it comes to trash removal. They’re also frustrated over what they call a lack of maintenance inside their apartments. “They’re dealing with holes in the walls, they’re dealing with cracks, they’re...
wwnytv.com
Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be fairly dry, but that changes starting early afternoon. A winter storm warning starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as most of the Adirondacks.
wwnytv.com
Spaziani to run for city council
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A former Watertown lawmaker has announced a bid to return to the city council. Leonard Spaziani announced his run Wednesday morning. Spaziani says if elected, at the top of his agenda is finding a way for the city to keep making money off its hydroelectric plant, even after the contract with National Grid runs out in 2030.
flackbroadcasting.com
Closings, Cancellations and Delays for Monday, January 23, 2023
Closings, Cancellations and Delays as of: 8:06 A.M. Herkimer County Community College: Opening @ 11:00 A.M. Holland Patent CSD: 2-hour-delay; no morning BOCES. Poland CSD: 2-hour-delay; no morning BOCES or pre-k. Remsen CSD: 2-hour-delay. West Canada Valley CSD: CLOSED. Image via Lewis County Government.
wwnytv.com
Winter weather alerts all day
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some places were getting mixed precipitation early this morning, but that should change quickly to snow as temperatures drop. Mixed precipitation was falling where temperatures were at or above freezing. Other places were in the 20s and will stay there. There’s a winter storm warning...
wwnytv.com
Fort Drum soldiers prepare for potential deployment
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Soldiers stationed at Fort Drum are being asked to prepare for a potential deployment. The Department of the Army made the announcement that soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division Headquarters stationed at Fort Drum are being asked to prepare to deploy to potentially help backfill units currently in Europe. That could include the most senior commander of the division, the division’s commander, MG Gregory Anderson.
