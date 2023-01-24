ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello Free Clinic's Dr. Milan presented with Joy Morrison Award

By Maddy Long
Idaho State Journal
 5 days ago

POCATELLO — Dr. Georgia Milan, medical director of the Pocatello Free Clinic, was awarded the Joy Morrison Award earlier this month.

According to Jolene Barnett-Stephens, who presented the award, in order to be nominated for the Joy Morrison Award, a person has to be involved in acts of service that promote better relations between people of different faiths, social groups or ethnic groups in the Portneuf Valley area. The award is named after a Joy Morrison, who worked at the Idaho State Journal for more than 40 years.

Dr. Milan said she has been working with the Free Clinic for about three years now. Her specialty is family medicine. In addition to her work with the Free Clinic, she is also heavily involved in humanitarian work.

“Last March, I went to Ukraine and continued to be involved with international health care,” she said.

Milan said she felt very grateful and honored at receiving this award. She felt like she had won it for the entire Pocatello Free Clinic.

“I was very honored to receive the award in the name of the Pocatello Free Clinic,” she said. “I think we all felt very grateful and humble.”

Milan said what she likes best about working with the Free Clinic is providing health care to people who can’t afford it for themselves.

“We are able to provide care to people who can’t afford it, and we provide quality care,” she said.

Milan said she also likes how the Free Clinic mentors many students at Idaho State University. She said students that work with them learn how to care for people of vulnerable populations.

“We utilize a number of students from ISU to help with the clinic,” she said. “They can understand the needs of the people and how to deliver health care to them.”

Milan expressed gratitude for the people in the community. She said without them, the Free Clinic would not exist.

“We provide free care because we rely on donations from the people in the community,” she said. “We are very fortunate.”

Milan said the Free Clinic is 51 years old, which makes it one of the oldest free clinics in the United States. She said they were only able to stay open that long thanks to the community.

“We rely on the good graces of this community who really believe that health care should be available to everyone,” she said. “They support our mission.”

Milan said she is honored to have received the award and she looks forward to continuing to work with the Free Clinic and the community.

“This award is for the city of Pocatello,” she said.

The Pocatello Free Clinic is located at 1001 N. Seventh Ave., Suite 155. To submit a donation, or to find more information about their services, visit their website at pocatellofreeclinic.com .

