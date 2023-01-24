Two in custody following North Branch Township burlary

The Isanti County Sheriff's Office arrested a pair of suspects Tuesday, Jan. 24 following a burglary in North Branch Township.

According to the Sheriff's Office, at 9:42 a.m., deputies responded to a burglary in progress of a residence located on the 28000 block of Tucker Street NE in North Branch Township.

As deputies arrived in the area, they were provided a suspect vehicle description and direction of travel by a witness. Deputies located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.

The suspect vehicle accelerated rapidly to elude law enforcement. As the deputy pursued the suspect, the suspect’s driving conduct became so dangerous that the deputy, for public safety concerns, discontinued the pursuit.

Personnel from the Minnesota State Patrol observed the suspect vehicle driving recklessly on the camera system and notified Minnesota State Patrol troopers in the area.

A Lino Lakes officer observed the suspect vehicle on fire on the top of a ramp from northbound 35E. The two occupants of the suspect vehicle fled on foot and were captured a short time later.

The suspect vehicle was found to be stolen out of Pine County.

Deputies from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office responded back to the original scene and found that it had been burglarized as originally reported. Evidence was gathered at the scene and statements were obtained from witnesses.

Brian McCarthy, 35, out of St. Paul and Krystal Kulenkamp, 36, of Pine City have been arrested and booked into the Isanti County Jail on probable cause burglary. Additional charges will be levied as the investigation progresses.