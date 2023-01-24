ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in 2021 homicide on GRTC bus arrested in New York

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police have charged a man in two violent incidents in 2021, including a homicide on a GRTC bus. Detectives were seeking out 24-year-old Dexter Superville, Jr., of Richmond, for an assault on Oct. 11, 2021, and a homicide that took place on a bus on Nov. 9, 2021.
Man faces murder charge in East Main Street shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 26-year-old Richmond man was charged with murder earlier this month in a deadly shooting that happened in May 2022. Police say Jakwon Taylor shot and killed 23-year-old Xavier Brown in the early morning of May 21 in the 1500 block of East Main Street. Last...
2 suspects arrested, charged in Midlothian homicide

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police have arrested and charged two men suspected of shooting and killing a 56-year-old man in Midlothian on Halloween last year. On Oct. 31, 2022, around 3:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Carriage Lane, police found Robert Ashburn had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Trial underway for Henrico officer charged with manslaughter

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Officer Timothy Million, charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Tony Singleton, is on trial in Henrico. The big question: Why would an officer responding to a car accident end up shooting and killing the driver?. This trial now gives us a glimpse of...
