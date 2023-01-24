Read full article on original website
Cross-country killer’s Chesterfield apartment not searched by authorities
Accused cross-country killer and former Virginia law enforcement officer Austin Edwards' Chesterfield County apartment was never searched by authorities, multiple law enforcement agencies confirmed with 8News.
Virginia leaders, law enforcement react to deadly assault of Tyre Nichols video
Following the release of videos showing the violent traffic stop that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols earlier this month, Virginia leaders and law enforcement released statements on the tragedy.
Virginia workers accuse Kroger of systematic wage theft under new payroll software
A new lawsuit by Kroger employees across Virginia accuses the company of ignoring widespread wage theft stemming from faulty software.
Virginia school board rejects parent’s book ban request; story has been subject to multiple takedown requests
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County School Board in Virginia voted Thursday to keep a book by a prominent Black author in circulation after evaluating a parent’s complaint that it was “inappropriate” for all grade levels. “Monster” is a 1999 novel by Walter Dean...
Suspect in 2021 homicide on GRTC bus arrested in New York
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police have charged a man in two violent incidents in 2021, including a homicide on a GRTC bus. Detectives were seeking out 24-year-old Dexter Superville, Jr., of Richmond, for an assault on Oct. 11, 2021, and a homicide that took place on a bus on Nov. 9, 2021.
They held her captive in this home for 12 years. Now they're going to prison.
Three members of a Midlothian, Virginia family were sentenced to prison after they were convicted of holding a woman captive in their home for more than a decade.
Two men killed in shooting, Richmond police launch death investigation
The Richmond Police Department has launched a death investigation after two men were killed in a shooting in Richmond.
Man arrested for murder of 23-year-old Richmond chef in Shockoe Bottom
After eight months of investigation, Richmond Police detectives have made an arrest for the homicide of a young Richmond chef who was killed in Shockoe Bottom last May.
Chesterfield Still Investigating Teen's Death
Chesterfield Still Investigating Teen’s Death
Man faces murder charge in East Main Street shooting in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 26-year-old Richmond man was charged with murder earlier this month in a deadly shooting that happened in May 2022. Police say Jakwon Taylor shot and killed 23-year-old Xavier Brown in the early morning of May 21 in the 1500 block of East Main Street. Last...
How she is turning her husband's death into a way to help Central Va. students
On June 16, 2022, Mike Wassmer died unexpectedly in his sleep at just 52 years old. Mike was the president of Capital One's credit card division.
Should Virginia help pay to rebuild Fox Elementary? What if lawmakers say 'no'?
Del. Jeff Bourne admitted it would be an "uphill battle" to convince the House Appropriations Committee to give Richmond Public Schools $15 million to rebuild William Fox Elementary in Richmond.
New details in shooting involving off-duty James City County Police officers
New details have emerged in the shooting involving two off-duty James City County Police officers. New details in shooting involving off-duty James …. New details have emerged in the shooting involving two off-duty James City County Police officers. Judge orders second competency exam for Cory Bigsby. A judge has ordered...
2 suspects arrested, charged in Midlothian homicide
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police have arrested and charged two men suspected of shooting and killing a 56-year-old man in Midlothian on Halloween last year. On Oct. 31, 2022, around 3:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Carriage Lane, police found Robert Ashburn had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Judge dismisses case against Henrico officer charged with manslaughter
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico County judge has dropped the case against a police officer charged in the shooting death of a man on Interstate 64 in 2021. According to court records, Henrico Police Officer Timothy Million’s voluntary manslaughter charge was dropped Wednesday, two days after the trial started.
Despite Bon Secours investigation, hospital transparency bill shot down in Virginia General Assembly
Following a recent New York Times investigation into Bon Secours, Virginia leaders proposed a bill to increase financial transparency with hospitals. On Thursday, Jan. 26, the bill was rejected by the Republican-led panel.
Laundromat owner speaks out after vending machine stolen in Chesterfield County
A Chesterfield laundromat owner is looking for answers after one of his customers stole a candy vending machine from the business.
Trial underway for Henrico officer charged with manslaughter
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Officer Timothy Million, charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Tony Singleton, is on trial in Henrico. The big question: Why would an officer responding to a car accident end up shooting and killing the driver?. This trial now gives us a glimpse of...
Former Henrico Delegate James ‘Jimmie’ Massie dies at 64
Former Virginia Delegate James 'Jimmie' Massie, who served Henrico County for a decade, has died. He was 64.
Man accused of attacking GRTC bus driver, killing passenger, now in custody
A man accused of brutally beating a GRTC bus driver, and killing a passenger on board another bus, has been captured.
