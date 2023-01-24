Read full article on original website
Neighbors respond: Two Richland homicides within 30 days, blocks apart
RICHLAND, Wash. — One person died Thursday in a Richland shooting that brought two others to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Read about what we know about the investigation so far below. This is Richland’s second homicide in less than 30 days. Homicide rates grew for Benton County in...
New Details Released in Richland Homicide Case
(Richland, WA) -- The Richland Police Department is releasing new details into a homicide investigation that happened at a home off the 1900 Block of McMurray. That's right near where it meets Marshall. Authorities on Thursday released information that one was dead inside the home, two were suffering from gunshot wounds and one suspect was at large. On Friday, RPD told reporters there was another person involved in the case. That individual was interviewed by police and ultimately taken to the hospital for injuries that were related to the incident, but were not gunshot wounds.
UPDATE: One dead, two injured and suspect on the loose following Richland shooting
The Richland Police Department is still looking for a suspect following a deadly shooting on McMurray St., according to Lieutenant Damon Jansen. Officers were called to the 1800 block of McMurray St. around 10:30 a.m. after a tow truck driver called 9-1-1 saying there was a woman in the street with gunshot wounds. Police believe she had been shot on a nearby property, then ran out to flag down help, according to Jansen.
Richland shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded. Police searching for suspect
At least two others were shot, according to initial reports.
UPDATE: Police say they know who was involved in McMurray St shooting
Richland, Wash.- UPDATE: JANUARY 27 4:21 p.m. The Richland Police Department believes it has identified everyone involved in the shooting on McMurray St, according to a press release from Lieutenant Damon Jansen. The woman who was taken to the hospital with gunshots is still in critical condition. The man who...
Two-car crash blocks 28th Ave. and Sylvester St. in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — A two-car crash is blocking the intersection of 28th Ave and Sylvester St. in Pasco, according to Ben Shearer, with the Pasco Fire Department. According to a tweet from the Pasco Fire Department, crews are currently using extraction equipment to get into one of the cars and are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Bad blood between former co-workers led to ambush shooting in Prosser, say police
A friend pulled the wounded man into a car and rushed him to the hospital.
Whatcom Co. man killed in crash in Benton Co.
BENTON CO., Wash. - A Whatcom County man has been identified as the person killed in a crash in Benton County. The crash happened Thursday morning around 3:30. Jeffrey Ebey, 34, of Sumas, was driving westbound on State Route 24 about 20 miles west of West Richland city limits. The...
OSP investigates suspicious devices found during Pendleton eviction
PENDLETON, Ore. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) called the Oregon State Police Explosives Unit on January 25 after “suspicious devices” were found in a home being cleared under court-ordered eviction, according to a press release from UCSO. Deputies responded to a home on Brower...
Suspect arrested, charged in April 2022 shooting in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A 22-year-old man has been charged in an April 2022 shooting in Moses Lake and is believed to be the suspect in another shooting two weeks prior. Angel Arias Moreno is charged in Grant County Superior Court with four counts of first-degree assault and one count of drive-by shooting. Moreno was taken into custody on Wednesday at a home in Othello after police reportedly recovered a pistol believed to belong to Moreno, according to court records.
West Richland firefighter's childhood friend could be a match for a kidney donation
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - On New Year's Day, we spoke with Captain Ray Newton of Benton County Fire District 4. Captain Newton has polycystic kidney disease and at that time he was looking for a donor. While Captain Newton is still looking for a donor, he might have one sooner...
Longtime RPD officer fondly remembered
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland Police Department announced the recent death of retired Sergeant Kent Hoover. Sergeant Hoover worked with the RPD from 1979-2005, serving in many roles including Corporal, Sergeant and firearms instructor. Richland Police remember Sergeant Hoover’s life and honor his work, writing in a social media post that...
Regional responses to beating, murder of Tyre Nichols
Following the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee at the hands of five police officers who have since been fired and charged with murder, regional law enforcement agencies have released statements. Five officers pulled over 29-year-old Tyre Nichols on January 7. He was severely beaten in the traffic stop...
Deputies arrest man suspected of shooting a man in Umatilla County
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Deputies of the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man suspected of shooting and injuring another man. On Jan. 24 just before 6:30 p.m., UCSO detectives arrested 35-year-old Travis Laib of Pendleton. Laib is suspected of several felony charges including Assault in the First Degree, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Unlawful use of a Weapon, and misdemeanor charges of Menacing and Reckless Endangering.
Tri-Cities K-9 handlers now carry first aid kits
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is equipping all of its K-9 handlers with first aid kits, according to a Facebook post from KPD. The Kennewick Fire Department reportedly helped donate supplies. The first aid kits will be worn by handlers wherever K-9 officers are, according to KPD....
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office asks for bomb squad after arrest in recent shooting
PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Tuesday night, Jan. 24, in the recent shooting outside Pendleton that resulted in one man losing part of his arm. The sheriff's office reported detectives at approximately 6:25 p.m. arrested Travis Allen Laib, 35, for first-degree assault, felon...
13 failed food safety inspections at Tri-Cities area restaurants, other businesses
A Kennewick restaurant failed with the worst grade of the week, then failed its followup inspection the next day.
Moxee gang member gets 12 years for gun and drug charges
YAKIMA, Wash.- On January 24, 2023, Alexis Sanchez-Gomez, 21, of Moxee was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after his guilty plea to Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking crime. “Gang-related violence is a scourge in the Yakima Valley and elsewhere," said U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref....
Two-vehicle crash kills one person in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on State Route 24 in Benton County. On Jan. 26, just after 3:30 a.m., Washington State Patrol troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision on State Route 24 near milepost 42, about 20 miles west of West Richland.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi collision closes I-82 headed west
INTERSTATE 82 - I-82 headed west is completely blocked due to a semi collision near Toppenish, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. All lanes are blocked between milepost 48 and 47. Drivers are being detoured through Yakima Valley Highway, according to a reporter on scene. The collision involved...
