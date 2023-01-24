(Richland, WA) -- The Richland Police Department is releasing new details into a homicide investigation that happened at a home off the 1900 Block of McMurray. That's right near where it meets Marshall. Authorities on Thursday released information that one was dead inside the home, two were suffering from gunshot wounds and one suspect was at large. On Friday, RPD told reporters there was another person involved in the case. That individual was interviewed by police and ultimately taken to the hospital for injuries that were related to the incident, but were not gunshot wounds.

RICHLAND, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO