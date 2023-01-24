Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
GoldenEye controls better on Xbox than on Switch
The long, long awaited reissue of Rare’s classic 1997 James Bond shooter GoldenEye 007 is available on Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles today — and you might want to carefully consider which version you play. As announced earlier this week, only GoldenEye on Switch has online multiplayer. But...
Polygon
Warhammer 40K’s latest variant has an even higher barrier to entry
Arks of Omen: Abaddon, the latest game book for Warhammer 40,000, does an extraordinary job of moving the franchise’s ponderous storyline forward. The 88-page hardcover book went up for presale earlier this month, and is currently making its way to fans all over the world. Inside, you’ll also find rules for an all-new style of play, a game mode called Boarding Actions. Like Warhammer 40,000 Kill Team, it uses small, relatively affordable sets of miniatures for extremely satisfying small-unit skirmishes. But it’s absolutely not for newcomers. In fact, the way its rules are written makes it very clear just how high the barrier to entry is for this particular miniatures wargame.
Polygon
Destiny 2 down for almost a day as Bungie works to fix lost progress bug
Destiny 2 has remained offline overnight as Bungie investigates an issue causing players to lose progress on Triumphs, Seals, and Catalysts. Developer Bungie took the game offline around 2 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Around 10:30 p.m. EST, Bungie tweeted to say the issue would not be resolved in the evening, and the fix would be deployed between 6 and 7 a.m. EST on Wednesday, but that timeline was subject to change. At time of writing, the patch has not yet been released and the game remains offline, after about 19 hours of downtime.
Polygon
Forza Motorsport will push the Xbox’s limits, developers promise
Yes, Forza Motorsport is a flex. It’s a showcase for everything the Xbox Series X can do above its predecessors, and even above contemporary PC hardware. But all that muscle and flexing doesn’t mean much if the game isn’t fun. “Motorsport is about competition, and threat, and...
Polygon
Minecraft Legends lets you build massive bases in multiplayer, finally gets release date
Minecraft Legends is coming later this year. The latest Minecraft spinoff got a new trailer and more details during the Xbox Developer Direct presentation on Wednesday, during which Microsoft also announced that the game is set for release on April 18. The latest trailer focuses on Minecraft Legends’ PvP mode,...
Polygon
Dead Space’s accessibility options contain an amazing tool
The original Dead Space is a classic survival-horror experience, thanks to its gratuitous use of guts, gore, and highly disturbing imagery. The 2008 game doesn’t hold back on the punches, and this is all part of the draw for its proponents — the stranger and scarier the visuals, the better. And in the new remake, which will be released on Jan. 27, developer Motive Studio has added some accessibility options that keep the bite of the original game while broadening the appeal.
Polygon
GoldenEye 007 cheat unlock times for Xbox, Switch and N64
GoldenEye 007 cheats allow you to unlock new weapons, characters, and levels across both the story and multiplayer. Some draw from iconic James Bond films over the years — such as the Golden Gun, and a bonus level inspired by Moonraker — while others are more original, from firing paintball rounds to handing every enemy a rocket launcher.
Polygon
Sleek sci-fi RTS Chaotic Era arrives on early access for PC and Mac
Chaotic Era, one of Polygon’s most anticipated indie titles of 2021, was released on Thursday for PC and Macintosh. A debut title from Toronto-based developer Bobby Technology, the game is described as an “atmospheric strategy game inspired by classic science fiction,” following a crew of human colonists in the late 28th century who flee a war-torn solar system to find themselves stranded on a hostile alien world.
Polygon
Is Starfield delayed or not?
Let’s just cut to the chase. Is Starfield delayed?. Officially, no. And to be fair to Microsoft and Bethesda Game Studios, they already told us we wouldn’t be hearing anything out of Todd Howard’s next epic role-playing game during Wednesday’s Developer Direct showcase. There’s going to be a stand-alone showcase for Starfield at some point. It’s still one hell of an elephant not in the room, especially if two of the four games shown — Redfall and The Elder Scrolls Online’s Necrom expansion — are big Bethesda projects launching in May and June, respectively. It doesn’t seem likely that Bethesda would want to cannibalize interest in those projects (or Starfield) by packing that game into a May or June release window.
Polygon
Hi-Fi Rush arrived at the perfect time
Hi-Fi Rush is a beacon of hope. The rhythm-based character-action game from Tango Gameworks showed up at this week’s Xbox Developer Direct, only to be surprise-released moments later on Game Pass and Steam. And while the sudden arrival was a novelty, the game itself feels appropriate in its timing. It’s a power fantasy about tearing down an evil corporation whose executives treat workers like fodder in the endless pursuit of wealth.
Polygon
Evil Within studio reveals — and releases — new rhythm-action game Hi-Fi Rush
Tango Gameworks, the Bethesda Softworks studio behind horror games The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo, revealed its next project, Hi-Fi Rush, on Wednesday during an Xbox Developer Direct livestream. It’s a big swerve for the studio; Hi-Fi Rush is a cartoonish rhythm-based action game with a colorful visual style that looks somewhere between Sega’s Jet Set Radio and Insomniac’s Sunset Overdrive.
Polygon
Fortnite guide: How to eliminate a player without using ranged weapons
Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 1 Week 8 challenges are mostly straightforward, but it does have a toughy: “Eliminate a player with no ranged weapons while on foot.” Completing this quest will earn you a sweet 16,000 XP, but it’s probably not one that you’ll complete just by playing the game normally.
Polygon
Redfall comes to PC and Xbox Series X in May
Arkane Studios’ Redfall, the first-person shooter that pits a group of survivors against an infestation of vampires in an overrun seaside town, is coming to Xbox Series X and Windows PC on May 2, publisher Bethesda Softworks revealed during Wednesday’s Xbox Developer Direct livestream. Redfall will launch on Game Pass for Xbox and PC.
Polygon
Pokémon Go ‘Crackling Voltage’ event guide
Pokémon Go is having an electric-themed event, “Cracking Voltage” from Jan. 27 until Feb. 5. The meat of this event is the Team Go Rocket takeover portion of it, which starts on Feb. 1 at 12 a.m. in your local time. This time, you’ll be able to take down Giovanni in Special Research to get a Shadow Registeel. During that time, Team Go Rocket members will appear more frequently, and you’ll be able to use a Charged TM to remove the attack Frustration from Shadow Pokémon.
Polygon
Dead Space on easy is just right
Dead Space — both the original and the remake — are survival horror games that lean heavily into scarcity and desperation (and jump scares and body horror). You’ll spend a lot of your time on the USG Ishimura low on health and almost out of ammo. That feeling of being right on the edge of failure is part of what makes Dead Space such an effective horror game (that and all the jump scares) — to the point where it can easily overpower the story.
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Greninja 7-star Tera Raid guide
Greninja is being added to the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet roster via seven-star Tera Raids. This event-exclusive raid is a higher difficulty, just like the last ones, so you’ll need to be properly prepared before diving in. Greninja’s seven-star Tera Raids will run from Jan. 26 at 7...
Polygon
The Last of Us Part 3 might not happen, according to Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann
HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us is just ramping up, but that hasn’t stopped fans from being excited about where the video game series could go next after 2018’s The Last of Us Part 2. During his press tour for the show, game series creative director and HBO show cocreator Neil Druckmann updated everyone on the status of Part 3, and the fact that it might not happen at all.
Polygon
Does Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy work yet?
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition launched on Steam on January 19, after a long period of exclusivity in the Rockstar Games store for PC players. Featuring remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, the bundle launched back in late 2021 in not-so-ideal shape. Multiple performance and visual issues plagued each entry, and while Rockstar has released some patches since, this re-release demands caution.
Polygon
Dragonflight’s first patch introduces the World of Warcraft trading post
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight big 10.0.5 patch, out this week, introduces the Trading Post feature, a new survival-themed event called “Storm’s Fury,” and some new rewards. These mid-sized patches are a way for Blizzard to rebalance classes, adjust systems from the preceding patches, and add bread crumbs that hint at future content.
Polygon
Dead Space’s secret ‘alternative ending’ is a better setup for Dead Space 2
Motive Studio’s remake of sci-fi survival horror classic Dead Space is excellent, filling in the gaps and addressing shortcomings of the original 2008 game. It also adds to the original Dead Space, including a secret “alternative ending” that provides stronger connective tissue to the original game’s sequel, 2011’s Dead Space 2.
Comments / 0