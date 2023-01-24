Read full article on original website
GM Releases Fix For 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Brake Line Clearance Issue
GM has released a new service update for the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 related to clearance issues for the pickup truck’s rear brake lines. The problem: certain units of the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 may exhibit a condition where the rear brake line contacts the rear axle. The hazards:...
Cadillac CT5 Discount Offers Up To $2,000 Off In January 2023
In January 2023, a Cadillac CT5 discount offers up to $2,000 cash back in select regions when leasing the 2022 Cadillac CT5 and 2022 Cadillac CT5-V, along with the 2023 Cadillac CT5 and 2023 Cadillac CT5-V. Low-interest financing for up to 60 months is available as well on both the...
Stellantis Working On New Ram 1200 Unibody Pickup
GM rival Stellantis is currently developing a new unibody pickup that will revive the Ram 1200 nameplate, and GM Authority has obtained the first-ever spy shots of the all-new vehicle. The spy shots show the prototype undergoing cold weather testing in Sweden. The truck is currently called Project 291, but...
GM Supplier Opens New Chevy Montana Dashboard Production Line
Auto parts manufacturer Marelli has just opened a new production line to manufacture the dashboard of the all-new Chevy Montana pickup, which began mass production last week in Brazil. On Monday, January 23rd, the Italian-Japanese supplier inaugurated a new production line at its Marelli Hortolândia plant in the Brazilian state...
Cadillac Escalade-V Owner Gets Warranty Voided After Refinancing Vehicle
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V introduces a new supercharged heartbeat for the iconic luxury nameplate, blessing the full-size SUV with sports-car levels of performance. Naturally, the price of entry is rather steep – in fact, the Cadillac Escalade-V is the most expensive Cadillac currently available. As such, one might expect an exceptional service and ownership experience. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for one Cadillac Escalade-V owner who had their warranty voided after refinancing. Here’s the full story.
2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 Officially Launches In Ecuador
General Motors has just officially launched the new 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 in Ecuador, three months after the South American debut of Chevrolet‘s refreshed full-size pickup in Chile. The automaker introduced the 2023 Chevy Silverado in Ecuador as Bow Tie brand’s new flagship truck to strengthen the solid portfolio...
2023 Chevy Colorado, GMC Canyon Production Under Way: Video
Production of the 2023 Chevy Colorado and 2023 GMC Canyon pickup trucks began on January 24th, 2023 at the GM Wentzville plant in Missouri, marking the start of regular production (SORP) for the third generation of the mid-size pickup trucks. GM held a ceremony at the plant that was attented...
2023 recession should be 'short and shallow,' Phoenix economist says
A “short and shallow” recession is likely on the horizon in 2023, but could end as soon as early 2024, and Phoenix could be better positioned than the rest of the U.S. to weather a downturn. Danny Court, partner and senior economist with Elliott D. Pollack & Co., said Phoenix has outpaced the nation...
Buick Envision Sales Place Second In Segment During Q4 2022
ENVISION -17.48% 7,663 9,286 -44.30% 25,871 46,450. In Canada, Buick Envision deliveries totaled 849 units in Q4 2022, an increase of about 17 percent compared to 724 units sold in Q4 2021. During the complete 2022 calendar year, Envision sales decreased about 12 percent to 3,790 units. MODEL Q4 2022...
2024 Corvette E-Ray Announced In Canada, Base Price Revealed
When the 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray was revealed by GM on January 17th, the automaker’s Canadian subsidiary quickly followed up with its own announcement that the all-new hybrid-powered Vette would also be introduced in the northern country. The E-Ray’s base price for the Canadian market was revealed as well.
Finale Speed Debuts Carbon Fiber 1969 Chevy Camaro Called Viral
A 1969 Chevy Camaro named the Viral and produced from exposed-weave carbon fiber is getting its public debut at the late-January 2023 Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona. The production-ready Camaro Viral is produced by custom automobile company Finale Speed of Yukon, Oklahoma. The Viral is Finale’s second model after its...
Chevy Express Sales Jump 111 Percent During Q4 2022
Chevy Express sales increased in the United States, Canada, and Mexico during the fourth quarter of 2022. In the United States, Chevrolet Express deliveries totaled 16,360 units in Q4 2022, an increase of about 111 percent compared to 7,766 units sold in Q4 2021. During the complete 2022 calendar year,...
GM Design Team Releases Light And Athletic Sports Car Sketch
GM is making the transition to all-electric vehicles, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a place for lightweight, athletic sports cars in the GM lineup. Now, we’re taking a closer look at this interesting Chevy sports car rendering. Recently hitting the web via the official GM Design...
2022 GMC Sierra Heated Steering Wheel Retrofit Under Way
The 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 introduced a mid-cycle refresh that included revised exterior styling, an overhauled cabin, powertrain changes, and new trim levels. Unfortunately, 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 production was also mired by numerous supply chain issues, including constraints on the heated steering wheel feature, but now, GM Authority has learned that retrofits for the heated steering wheel are currently under way.
Chevy Silverado Sales Retake Second Place During Q4 2022
Chevy Silverado sales increased in the United States, Canada, and Mexico during the fourth quarter of 2022. Chevrolet Silverado Sales - Q4 2022 - United States. In the United States, Chevrolet Silverado deliveries totaled 141,912 units in Q4 2022, an increase of about 23 percent compared to 115,376 units sold in Q4 2021.
