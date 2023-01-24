The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V introduces a new supercharged heartbeat for the iconic luxury nameplate, blessing the full-size SUV with sports-car levels of performance. Naturally, the price of entry is rather steep – in fact, the Cadillac Escalade-V is the most expensive Cadillac currently available. As such, one might expect an exceptional service and ownership experience. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for one Cadillac Escalade-V owner who had their warranty voided after refinancing. Here’s the full story.

