ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
wnypapers.com

State Parks Niagara River Greenway Standing Committee cancels meeting

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Niagara River Greenway Standing Committee has canceled its next standing committee meeting due to lack of business. The meeting was scheduled for Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. The remaining meeting dates for 2023, should they be needed, are as...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Illinois Ban Semi-Automatic Rifles, Will New York Follow?

Illinois is restricting guns from law abiding citizens despite Chicago having one of the worst track records for crime. Gun violence remains to make headlines and nightly news. Illinois has banned certain rifles. The same lawyers who fought New York City's conceal carry ban are taking ths case to the Supreme Court as well.
CHICAGO, IL
96.1 The Breeze

46 Years Ago This Week, The Blizzard of 77

Having been born right after the Blizzard of '77, I can remember hearing stories about it my whole life. My parents used to tell my siblings and me stories about how so many people had to climb out of the 2nd-floor windows of their houses to get outside. As bad as the stories were, I imagine that life during the 5 days the storm lasted was quite terrifying.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Rural Housing Coalition shares mobile home community preservation guide

When you live in a mobile home community, you may own your home, but not the land underneath it. In New York state and across the country, mobile home communities are threatened by real estate speculators who buy the land and raise the rents and fees, often while cutting services. This drives out residents, and clears the land for redevelopment.
wwnytv.com

Congresswoman Tenney says NY’s energy policy will be ‘catastrophic’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North country Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is not in support of New York state’s energy policy. The Hochul Administration continues to take New York away from using natural gas and relying on electricity instead. She’s calling for zero-emission new construction, with no on-site fossil fuel combustion by 2025 for smaller buildings, and by 2028 for larger buildings.
WASHINGTON STATE
Hot 99.1

The 10 Abandoned Missile Silos in Upstate New York

New York is steeped in history. So much so that a random back road drive could take you past countless cultural touchstones hidden in plain sight... and that includes ballistic missile silos. While we may be more accustomed to seeing massive security measures in New York City, the Cold War...
VERMONT STATE
CBS New York

Home buyers in New York frustrated by current housing market

NEW YORK -- Sky-high mortgage rates, dwindling inventory and sellers expecting to get more than their homes are worth have some families worrying it could all represent the death of the American dream.Navy wife Doslyn Rodrigues has lived all over the world, but all she wants now is a home in Brooklyn for her and her two boys while her husband is stationed in Maryland and she attends law school."In my free time when I should be studying for my exams that's quickly approaching, I'm going out to look at houses, and it's always a dead end," Rodrigues said.Rodrigues is...
MARYLAND STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Another New York Marijuana Dispensary Set to Open Very Soon

Governor Hochul announced that New York's second legal pot dispensary is set to open Tuesday, and NBC says this marijuana business will be the first one owned by a New Yorker. Hochul announced in December that 36 businesses in the state had been granted licenses to begin selling recreational cannabis to the general public, as the long wait finally draws to a close.
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

This is Illegal in New York When Blowing Snow in Your Driveway

Now that Mother Nature has finally dumped snow in Central New York, keep this in mind when shoveling your driveway out to avoid fines. Most of us have experienced the frustration of clearing snow from the driveway, only to have the state, county, or city plow throwing some of it back in. Don't retaliate by throwing it back in the road. It's illegal in New York and could lead to fines and jail time.
NEW YORK STATE
wnypapers.com

NYS: More than 8,000 public safety professionals completed training at State Preparedness Training Center in 2022

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services provides year-round training to state's public safety agencies and personnel to address current and evolving threat landscape. √ Demand for training continues to grow following a 16-month pause due to COVID-19 √ Courses already scheduled for 2023, with details on the DHSES training...
ORISKANY, NY
wnypapers.com

New York landmarks to be lit to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced New York state landmarks will be lit yellow Jan. 27 to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Her team said, “Held on the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorates the victims of the Holocaust, which resulted in the murder of one third of the Jewish people and millions of members of other marginalized groups.”
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy