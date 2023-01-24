Coroner identifies man killed by Boise police

The man who was shot and killed by Boise police on Monday has been identified.

Eli Nash, 32, of Boise, died in the parking lot at 3801 E Fairview Ave. in Meridian, according to a report from the Ada County Coroner’s Office that was released Tuesday. Nash was shot after he “produced a weapon” as officers were attempting to remove him from his car and take him into custody, according to a press release from the city of Boise. The parking lot Nash was shot in belongs to the Texas Roadhouse restaurant in the Meridian Crossroads shopping center.

The officer who shot Nash was not injured and will be placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy, the city’s press release said.

Nash is listed on the Idaho Department of Correction’s l ist of most-wanted fugitives . Nash was a registered sex offender who was on parole for sexual exploitation of a child, the department of correction’s site says.

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Garden City Police Department, is investigating the incident.