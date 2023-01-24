Read full article on original website
Is Intuitive Surgical a Top Healthcare Stock to Buy for 2023?
The initial financial outlook Intuitive Surgical management gave for 2023 was something of a letdown given the stock's high valuation.
Intel issues dour earnings report, weak forecast
Troubled chip giant Intel posted weaker than expected quarterly sales Thursday along with a financial outlook that fell well short of Wall Street expectations. Between the lines: Intel is facing a confluence of challenges, including a slowing economy, decreased demand for PCs and internal execution challenges. By the numbers:. Fourth...
NEA raises whopping $6.2 billion for a pair of new VC funds
NEA said Thursday that it's raised just over $6.2 billion for a pair of new funds; comprised of $3.05 billion for its 18th fund, now focused on early-stage deals, and $3.18 billion for its debut growth equity fund. Zoom in: That represents a little more than it originally planned to...
Inflation has cooled, but investors risk being caught off guard by a 'head fake' that could kill the latest stock-market rally
Decelerating headline inflation has aided a jump in stocks so far this year, but keep watch for "stickiness" in prices for services, analysts say.
2 Ultra-High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Could Soar in 2023
High-yielding dividend stocks tend to perform well in uncertain times.
Sequoia Capital's fee cuts won't become the norm
Sequoia Capital in December sent an unusual letter to limited partners in two of its funds, informing them that management fee percentages would be reduced and applied to called capital instead of to committed capital. Why it matters: Sequoia, despite some recent stumbles, remains the VC industry's most venerable firm,...
The pandemic created an American entrepreneurship boom — and it looks like it's here to stay
Americans continued the small business boom, filing over five million new business applications last year, the second most on record.
The rise of corporate rebranding
Moments of disruption are an opportune time for companies to rethink their brand and positioning. Due to transformative shifts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, more than half of U.S. businesses have attempted to reposition themselves within the last three years, according to an UpCity report. Why it matters: Consumers, employees...
Making the deal with Progressive Dental's Bart Knellinger
Bart Knellinger's business began as a simple favor. What started as trying to help his dad, a dentist, advertise his new surgical laser services in the early 2000s turned into a multi-million dollar dental marketing firm. Fast forward: His Clearwater-based company, Progressive Dental, is projected to reach $70 million in...
Americans pull back on spending, boost savings
The overall labor market is solid and real incomes are growing. But the consumer — once eager to spend — is now socking away their cash, appearing more hesitant about opening their wallets for various things. That's the takeaway from Friday's personal income and spending data showing that...
What the GDP figures tell us about the 2023 economy
At first glance, fourth quarter GDP appears fairly upbeat: The economy grew at a 2.9% annualized pace in the final months of 2022, even better than analysts anticipated. But a look at some of the underlying details suggests the economy is actually losing momentum — more evidence that the Federal Reserve's campaign to put a brake on growth is having an impact.
The housing market wakes from the dead
The housing market is showing signs of life after veering into a dead zone late last year. Why it matters: These green shoots are a good sign for the economy overall, and run counter to some of the dire predictions made last fall when mortgage rates were skyrocketing. What's happening:...
Game developers at Blizzard studio Proletariat pause union effort
An effort to unionize game developers at Activision-Blizzard owned game studio Proletariat Inc. in Boston has stalled, with management and organizers both facing blame. Driving the news: On Tuesday, the Communication Workers of America, which sought to rep the studio’s workers, said the group was no longer seeking a union election with the National Labor Relations Board.
More than one-third of the Amazon forest is degraded, study says
Two new analyses detail how land clearing and degradation are pushing the Amazon rainforest toward a tipping point of no longer being a forest that supports an abundance of life and buffers Earth from climate change. Why it matters: The findings offer insights for policy paths and priorities aimed at...
Communicator Spotlight: Alan Sexton, Prudential Financial CCO
Alan Sexton, chief communications officer of Prudential Financial, is shepherding the nearly 150-year-old institution into the digital age. Why it matters: Sexton's team is revamping the way Prudential engages with its stakeholders across the globe — particularly its digitally savvy employees and young consumers. 📍How he got here: Sexton...
Exclusive: Startup teaches AI to read emotions
Hume AI, a small New York startup, has raised $12.7 million on the premise that it's not enough for AI systems to understand the world's information — they also need to understand human reactions. Why it matters: AI startups are all the rage, but most are focused on mimicking...
Axios interview: Yellen on inflation, growth, and jobs
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sees the "tightest labor market we've arguably had in 50 years" amid receding inflation pressure. Yellen is on a 10-day trip to Africa, part of a mission to deepen U.S. ties on the continent, at a time China is also making geopolitical inroads. She spoke with Axios Friday in Nelson Mandela's former house in Johannesburg.
