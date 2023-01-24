ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intel issues dour earnings report, weak forecast

Troubled chip giant Intel posted weaker than expected quarterly sales Thursday along with a financial outlook that fell well short of Wall Street expectations. Between the lines: Intel is facing a confluence of challenges, including a slowing economy, decreased demand for PCs and internal execution challenges. By the numbers:. Fourth...
NEA raises whopping $6.2 billion for a pair of new VC funds

NEA said Thursday that it's raised just over $6.2 billion for a pair of new funds; comprised of $3.05 billion for its 18th fund, now focused on early-stage deals, and $3.18 billion for its debut growth equity fund. Zoom in: That represents a little more than it originally planned to...
Sequoia Capital's fee cuts won't become the norm

Sequoia Capital in December sent an unusual letter to limited partners in two of its funds, informing them that management fee percentages would be reduced and applied to called capital instead of to committed capital. Why it matters: Sequoia, despite some recent stumbles, remains the VC industry's most venerable firm,...
The rise of corporate rebranding

Moments of disruption are an opportune time for companies to rethink their brand and positioning. Due to transformative shifts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, more than half of U.S. businesses have attempted to reposition themselves within the last three years, according to an UpCity report. Why it matters: Consumers, employees...
Making the deal with Progressive Dental's Bart Knellinger

Bart Knellinger's business began as a simple favor. What started as trying to help his dad, a dentist, advertise his new surgical laser services in the early 2000s turned into a multi-million dollar dental marketing firm. Fast forward: His Clearwater-based company, Progressive Dental, is projected to reach $70 million in...
Americans pull back on spending, boost savings

The overall labor market is solid and real incomes are growing. But the consumer — once eager to spend — is now socking away their cash, appearing more hesitant about opening their wallets for various things. That's the takeaway from Friday's personal income and spending data showing that...
What the GDP figures tell us about the 2023 economy

At first glance, fourth quarter GDP appears fairly upbeat: The economy grew at a 2.9% annualized pace in the final months of 2022, even better than analysts anticipated. But a look at some of the underlying details suggests the economy is actually losing momentum — more evidence that the Federal Reserve's campaign to put a brake on growth is having an impact.
The housing market wakes from the dead

The housing market is showing signs of life after veering into a dead zone late last year. Why it matters: These green shoots are a good sign for the economy overall, and run counter to some of the dire predictions made last fall when mortgage rates were skyrocketing. What's happening:...
Game developers at Blizzard studio Proletariat pause union effort

An effort to unionize game developers at Activision-Blizzard owned game studio Proletariat Inc. in Boston has stalled, with management and organizers both facing blame. Driving the news: On Tuesday, the Communication Workers of America, which sought to rep the studio’s workers, said the group was no longer seeking a union election with the National Labor Relations Board.
More than one-third of the Amazon forest is degraded, study says

Two new analyses detail how land clearing and degradation are pushing the Amazon rainforest toward a tipping point of no longer being a forest that supports an abundance of life and buffers Earth from climate change. Why it matters: The findings offer insights for policy paths and priorities aimed at...
Communicator Spotlight: Alan Sexton, Prudential Financial CCO

Alan Sexton, chief communications officer of Prudential Financial, is shepherding the nearly 150-year-old institution into the digital age. Why it matters: Sexton's team is revamping the way Prudential engages with its stakeholders across the globe — particularly its digitally savvy employees and young consumers. 📍How he got here: Sexton...
Exclusive: Startup teaches AI to read emotions

Hume AI, a small New York startup, has raised $12.7 million on the premise that it's not enough for AI systems to understand the world's information — they also need to understand human reactions. Why it matters: AI startups are all the rage, but most are focused on mimicking...
Axios interview: Yellen on inflation, growth, and jobs

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sees the "tightest labor market we've arguably had in 50 years" amid receding inflation pressure. Yellen is on a 10-day trip to Africa, part of a mission to deepen U.S. ties on the continent, at a time China is also making geopolitical inroads. She spoke with Axios Friday in Nelson Mandela's former house in Johannesburg.
