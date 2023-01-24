Suspect arrested after 10 cars were burglarized at local dealership, Lake City Police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. — On Thursday, Nov. 3 at 8:40 a.m., officers from the Lake City Police Department were called to the Rountree Moore Ford in response to 10 vehicles being burglarized.

Upon arriving at the dealership, located at 2588 W. US Hwy 90, officers met with an employee who reported the crime. Police learned that the vehicles were parked in the service area and belonged to customers.

All 10 of the vehicles had their interiors looted and items were stolen. Each victim was contacted to record what was missing.

Video footage of the crime was provided by the dealership. Still photos of the suspect had been uploaded to the Lake City Police Department’s social media pages asking for help recognizing the burglar.

Multiple tips were received and the suspect was later identified as Timothy Ray Warren.

On Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, investigators found Warren and conducted an interview. Warren was arrested and transported to the Columbia County Detention Center without incident.

During the search of Warren, cocaine was located and was added to the following list of charges:

Burglary of a Conveyance While Armed

Grand Theft of a Firearm

Grand Theft

Possession of Cocaine

