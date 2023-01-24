Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
Lund’s Fisheries invests $2 million in new scallop processingDoug StewartCape May, NJ
National Bird Day is January 5, Will Cruel Birder Murder Go Unsolved?Mary MillerCape May, NJ
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Related
ocnjsentinel.com
Supporters regret ‘termination’ of girls swim coach at MRHS
LINWOOD — Three or four families “have done irreparable harm to the sport, the families and the future of swimming at Mainland Regional High School,” Erin Schiavo told the school board Jan. 17. The wife of former MRHS girls swim coach Mike Schiavo was just one of...
ocnjsentinel.com
Ocean City boys win sixth swim meet
OCEAN CITY – After falling to unbeaten St. Augustine Prep Jan. 17, the Ocean City boys swim team picked up its sixth win of the season two days later, beating Vineland 113-57. Against the Prep, the Red Raiders took first place in only two events in the 113-57 loss, although they were fractions of a second behind in a number of other events.
ocnjsentinel.com
Ocean City girls come back, defeat Camden Catholic
OCEAN CITY — With the game on the line and down by two points in the fourth quarter on Saturday afternoon against arguably their most formidable opponent to date, Avery Jackson confidently launched a long shot well beyond the 3-point arc. The senior’s shot from the left sideline with...
These 3 N.J. chefs were just named James Beard Awards semifinalists
Three New Jersey restaurants were named semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards on Wednesday, including one national honor. Shigeru Fukuyoshi, a chef at Sagami in Collingswood, was named a semifinalist for Outstanding Chef. The national award is given to “a chef who sets high culinary standards and has served as a positive example for other food professionals, while contributing positively to their broader community.”
ocnjsentinel.com
Red Raider boys upset Caper Tigers in O.T.
ERMA – Ten free throws, ten points. That made the difference in overtime as Ocean City’s boys basketball team upset Lower Cape May Regional 54-46 Saturday afternoon on the Caper Tigers’ home court. The Red Raiders entered the game with a 5-9 record going up against LCMR,...
Whit
Rowan University faces fifth student suicide in four years
On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, Brian O. Blazek, a Rowan University student and computer science major, passed away unexpectedly during winter break due to suicide. This marks the fifth suicide in four years that has the university has had to grapple with. According to the University of Connecticut, suicide is...
Whit
EDITORIAL: A student died — and Rowan said nothing
According to the University of Connecticut, nearly 1,100 suicides will occur on college campuses across the United States in a given year. Unfortunately, Rowan University is not exempt from this staggering statistic. Rowan has experienced several student suicides during the last three years — each one a stark reminder of...
tourcounsel.com
Roberts Pool | Public swimming pool in New Jersey
The first pool we have is Roberts Pool. It's a good idea to go to Roberts Pool if you're in town and want something cheaper as the water is clean most of the time and they offer family friendly deals. On the other hand, if you go with children you...
Legendary New Jersey Motel Named Among America’s Best
New Jersey is not just home for many of us, it’s also the home of some of our most cherished childhood memories, like the ones we have about those great family summer vacations and some of those great Jersey Shore motels we stayed in. There was nothing more amazing...
Ocean City, NJ’s Newest Bakery Has Our Tongues Wagging
A new bakery just opened along Asbury Avenue in Ocean City today, and its creations look divine. My goodness is my sweet tooth aching just looking at photos from Lisa's Sweet Treats. I spot cupcakes, tarts, cheesecake, macarons, key lime pie, MINI key lime pies, and so much more. Lisa's...
acprimetime.com
Atlantic Cape Community College Board of Trustees: Segregated Meetings
Racism still exists in the school system. Segregation by ethnicity has put ACCC on the defensive. An anonymous email from someone who claims to be employed at the Atlantic City campus of Atlantic Cape Community College. Cindy DeFalco, the Director of Human Resources at the college sent email to all...
Delicious Seafood Soups Available In Atlantic City & Cape May
We have traveled throughout Atlantic and Cape May Counties in search of the best seafood soups. Our list is hard-earned, diverse, and sensational. We found what we believe are the very best versions of:. Crab Bisque. Lobster Bisque. Atlantic Seafood Chowder. Crawfish Chowder. Clam Chowder (both white and red) Seafood...
roi-nj.com
Weiss Properties wins big — approved for 240 units in Delran
New Brunswick-based Weiss Properties on Wednesday announced it received approval for the Alina Apartments, a new multifamily development in Delran. The Alina Apartments will feature 240 apartments with high-end finishes throughout the units, including stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and wood-look vinyl flooring. The Alina will offer an amenity-rich lifestyle for its residents, which will be curated with a 5,700-square-foot clubhouse featuring an array of amenities including a fitness center, yoga studio, resort style pool, dog park and barbecue area.
Family invites public to Philadelphia's Jerry Blavat celebration of life
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The family of legendary Philadelphia DJ Jerry Blavat is welcoming the public to honor Blavat in person or virtually at his celebration of life. His family confirmed his death last Friday.A note from Blavat's family says his celebration of life will be on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on 18th Street between Race and Vine Streets. The viewing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. with a mass to follow 11:30 a.m.The mass will be streamed online at 11:30 a.m. as well and more information about parking and street closures will be shared on Thursday.Blavat's family is grateful for all of the kindness they've received over the last few days. "Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big celebration of life. And, we have a big one planned. On behalf of our family, thank you. Jerry loved all of you."
knightcrier.org
The brains behind Fox 29’s “Good Day Philadelphia”
“Breakfast with Bob” and “Dr.Mike” are some segments you might recognize from a popular morning show. For Fox 29’s 8am and 9am hours of Good Day Philadelphia, Liana Daywalt is the heart of this operation. Having a lot of responsibilities in her job as a producer,...
roi-nj.com
Showboat begins $50M renovation project in time for opening of $100M indoor waterpark
Bart Blatstein, the owner of Showboat Resort, on Tuesday announced the final phase of remodeling the iconic hotel’s 800 rooms, suites, lobby and other common areas is underway. The $50 million dollar renovation project will be completed just in time for the grand opening of the $100 million dollar...
snjtoday.com
Meet Dennis Ingraldi
This week, I’d like to introduce you to our Vice-Chairman, whom as they say, needs no introduction: Dennis Ingraldi, owner of Vineland Realty. He has been a staple in downtown Vineland for decades. It is people like Dennis who make up the fabric of our downtown, and we couldn’t be more proud of that.
Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town
Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
ocnjsentinel.com
Modern Northend single just a clam shell’s throw from sun, sand and surf
OCEAN CITY — Monticello, Drumthwacket, Biltmore Estate, Sea Wind — Sea Wind? That’s right, the fantastic home at 830 St. Charles Place has a name, and lives up to it. Just about two blocks from the beach — what locals call a clam-shell’s throw away — the custom-built home by J.A. Gravanich & Sons includes numerous windows through which abundant sunlight and the ocean breeze flow steadily inside.
ocnjsentinel.com
Brothers to add former Crown Building to portfolio
OCEAN CITY — The former Crown Bank building will join the ranks of numerous other Ocean City properties in the holdings of local brothers Raj and Yogi Khatiwala. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, the sale of the historic downtown building was approved in U.S. Bankruptcy Court District of New Jersey, according to Ray Patella, attorney for Brian Thomas, bankruptcy trustee for the building. He confirmed the approval Friday.
Comments / 0