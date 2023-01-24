ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Pair of Titans make PFWA's 2022 All-Rookie Team

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JiMOp_0kPuqU5M00

On its annual All-Rookie Team, the Pro Football Writers of America named two Tennessee Titans to the squad for their impressive showings in 2022.

The two Titans are none other than punter Ryan Stonehouse and tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, two players who were bright spots in what was otherwise a dark season for Tennessee.

Not only did Stonehouse break the 82-year-old gross yards per punt record, he smashed it by 1.7 yards, finishing with 53.1 yards per attempt. For his efforts, Stonehouse was named a Second-Team All-Pro.

Okonkwo was very impressive in his own right. He led all rookie tight ends in receiving yards, and he was one of the more explosive players at his position in the NFL when the Titans actually gave him the ball.

One of my favorite stats pertaining to Okonkwo was his yards per route run, which was on par with elite wide receivers like Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill. His 2.61 yards per route run ranked third in the NFL, and first among tight ends.

Just imagine what Chig would’ve done if it didn’t take former offensive coordinator Todd Downing an entire half of a season to realize he was actually on the team.

For next season, the Titans must get Chig more involved, but the Maryland product must also take a step forward as a blocker if he wants the most playing time possible. If all works out, he could be a star.

Meanwhile, if Stonehouse can improve on angling his punts and pinning opponents deep, there will be nothing stopping him from becoming an all-time great at his position.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Christian McCaffrey did it all for a 49ers team forced into playing its 4th-string QB

For a time during Sunday afternoon’s NFC title game, the San Francisco 49ers looked dead in the water. After the journeyman underdog story in Brock Purdy would fumble the ball early (and get injured in the process) — drawing comparisons to a “new Tom Brady” — it seemed like the Philadelphia Eagles would be unopposed in notching a berth in Super Bowl 57.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike McCarthy will call plays as Kellen Moore leaves Cowboys

Kellen Moore is out in Dallas and Mike McCarthy will call plays for the Cowboys in 2023. The club and Moore came to what is described as a mutual decision to part ways, and teams around the NFL searching for a coordinator are aware of Moore’s status, multiple people acquainted with the outcome told The Dallas Morning News. Head coach Mike McCarthy will assume play calling duties in the wake of Moore’s departure, a person with knowledge of the shakeup said.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals have no answer for Chiefs DI Chris Jones in first half of AFC Championship game

When you play the Kansas City Chiefs, there are two players you must pay attention to on every single snap. On offense, it’s tight end Travis Kelce. On defense, it’s defensive lineman Chris Jones. The Cincinnati Bengals did not do this nearly enough to Jones in the first half of the AFC Championship game, and they very much paid for it.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

210K+
Followers
261K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy