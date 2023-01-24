Read full article on original website
Police: 15-year-old shot in the neck in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say a teenager is in the hospital Friday night after he was shot in the neck.The St. Paul Police Department says officers were dispatched to the intersection of Conway Avenue and Pederson Street around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a juvenile who had been shot.Officers say they found a 15-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Regions Hospital for treatment still conscious and breathing.No arrests have been made.
Teen shot near Conway Community Center in St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — Police are investigating after a teen was shot in the neck Friday evening near the Conway Community Center. According to the St. Paul Police Department, a 15-year-old boy was shot at about 6:30 p.m. near Conway Avenue and Pedersen Street. Officials say the boy was conscious and breathing when he was being transported.
Authorities in Twin Cities preparing for community reaction to fatal Memphis police arrest video
Law enforcement in the Twin Cities are taking precautions ahead of the release of body camera footage from the Memphis Police Department that will show the fatal arrest of a man by five officers. Tyre Nichols, 29, died three days after police conducted a traffic stop on Jan. 7. The...
Update: Moorhead teen officially charged in Twin Cities shooting
(Moorhead, MN) -- In an update to a story we first brought to you over a week ago, a Moorhead teen accused in a shooting in Monticello has officially been charged. 18-year-old Dillon Tilbury faces a second degree attempted murder charge, along with first degree assault. The charges stem from...
3 arrested after fentanyl bust in central Minnesota
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Three men are in custody in connection with a fentanyl bust in central Minnesota near St. Cloud Thursday. The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force (CMVOTF) sent out a new release on the bust, which was conducted as part of several ongoing investigations into fentanyl dealing in the St. Cloud area. Working with the United States Postal Inspectors Office, agents intercepted a package containing about 2,300 fentanyl pills being shipped to an address on the 800 block of 7th St. S in Waite Park.
Found safe: 10-year-old St. Paul girl located after going missing for five days
The St. Paul Police Department said officers have safely located 10-year-old Ariyah Lewis, who went missing last week in St. Paul. She had walked away from a house near the 1200 block of 7th Street in St. Paul on Jan. 20, and police sent out an alert on Jan. 24 asking the public to help find her.
Watch: 2 arrested north of Twin Cities after burglary, police pursuit
Two burglary suspects led police on a chase north of the Twin Cities in a stolen pickup truck with a snow plow, and were eventually arrested after fleeing the smoking truck on foot. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a 35-year-old St. Paul man and 36-year-old Pine City...
Young Student Run Over by School Bus in Brooklyn Park
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A young child was run over by a school bus in the Twin Cities this afternoon. A preliminary report issued by the Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers responded to a report of a hit and run involving a school bus shortly after 3 PM. When they arrived at the scene, the officers found the lower extremities of a 6-year-old child had been run over by a bus. The victim was transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Minnesota police officer shot by suspect involved in hours-long standoff that ended with robot tear gas
A Minnesota police officer was shot on Tuesday night while attempting to make an arrest, but is expected to make a full recovery, officials said.
Staff Member Wounded in Shooting at St. Paul School
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul school worker is recovering after she was shot in the ear during a fight between two groups of teenagers. The Pioneer Press reported the fight took place at Washington Technology Magnet School around 3:30 p.m. Friday. According to police, school workers were trying to break up the fight and told one group to leave school property. As the group left, shots were fired toward the other group and a bullet grazed a female school staff member’s earlobe. Medics treated her at the scene.
5-year-old Michigan boy dead after going missing from home
A five-year-old boy in Michigan was found dead yesterday after apparently going missing from his home, local authorities confirmed. The child was alleged to have gone missing from the Saravilla apartment complex in Clinton Township on Monday, the Clinton Township Police Department said in a statement. Officers found the boy later that day and transferred him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released. “The details of the incident are limited at this time and the investigation of the incident is ongoing,” the official statement read. Cops were asking anyone who might have information on the boy’s death to contact the department.
MN Murderer ‘Losing Streak Lois’ Was Featured On Investigation Discovery
It's amazing to me how quickly time seems to go by. It will have been 5 years this March since a Southern Minnesota grandmother killed her husband and then a stranger in Florida. She was dubbed 'Losing Streak Lois' as she was known to lose large amounts of money at casinos, and her luck didn't change after she had committed murder.
Metro Transit Police Department announces new police chief
ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The above video about Metro Transit crime statistics first aired on Jan. 19, 2023. Ernest Morales III, a former officer from New York, will be the next Metro Transit Police Chief, the department announced Thursday in a press release. Morales III will officially...
Millcreek Police asking for help to locate missing teenager
The Millcreek Police Department is asking for help finding a missing juvenile. 14-year-old Meriska Hitt was reportedly last seen at her home in Millcreek on Monday. She’s described as a white female, medium build with shoulder length brown hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Millcreek Police at (814) 833-7777.
Proposed office would address concerns of missing, murdered Black women and girls
ST PAUL, Minn. — Recent findings from the Missing and Murdered Black Women Task Force show a crisis when it comes to these cases nationwide. "In 2020, there were over 100,000 Black women and girls who were reported missing," she said. "It's important to know this crisis is getting worse and it's increasing."
Car sends motorist flying after spinout, crash
SHOREVIEW, Minn. — Most of us deal with a stroke of bad luck every now and then. Part of life right?. A Twin Cities motorist had a double dose Wednesday morning just off of a Twin Cities interstate, but the situation ultimately ended on a positive note. MnDOT cameras...
WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota
Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
Tyre Nichols killing goes beyond race for community leaders across the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — As wounds amid a racial reckoning continue to heal,. "It's okay to take time to rest and recuperate whenever you can," said Dr. Alvin Akibar, director with the Urban League Twin Cities Center for Social Justice Research. Many in communities across the country find themselves speechless at...
Minnesota man killed in snowmobile crash in Wells County
WELLS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 67-year-old Minnesota man died after a snowmobile crash Wednesday 10 miles southeast of Bowdon, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The Wells County Sheriff’s Department and the state patrol received a call of a snowmobile crash shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday. The...
Michigan man dies after shoveling snow
INKSTER, Mich. (WILX) - A Metro Detroit man died after shoveling snow following Wednesday’s snowstorm. The family of Leroy Steed said his neighbors saw him shoveling at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. His body was found in his driveway Thursday morning. Steed’s daughter, who is a nurse, said she and...
