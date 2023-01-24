ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Minnesota

Police: 15-year-old shot in the neck in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say a teenager is in the hospital Friday night after he was shot in the neck.The St. Paul Police Department says officers were dispatched to the intersection of Conway Avenue and Pederson Street around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a juvenile who had been shot.Officers say they found a 15-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Regions Hospital for treatment still conscious and breathing.No arrests have been made.
KARE 11

Teen shot near Conway Community Center in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — Police are investigating after a teen was shot in the neck Friday evening near the Conway Community Center. According to the St. Paul Police Department, a 15-year-old boy was shot at about 6:30 p.m. near Conway Avenue and Pedersen Street. Officials say the boy was conscious and breathing when he was being transported.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Update: Moorhead teen officially charged in Twin Cities shooting

(Moorhead, MN) -- In an update to a story we first brought to you over a week ago, a Moorhead teen accused in a shooting in Monticello has officially been charged. 18-year-old Dillon Tilbury faces a second degree attempted murder charge, along with first degree assault. The charges stem from...
KARE 11

3 arrested after fentanyl bust in central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Three men are in custody in connection with a fentanyl bust in central Minnesota near St. Cloud Thursday. The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force (CMVOTF) sent out a new release on the bust, which was conducted as part of several ongoing investigations into fentanyl dealing in the St. Cloud area. Working with the United States Postal Inspectors Office, agents intercepted a package containing about 2,300 fentanyl pills being shipped to an address on the 800 block of 7th St. S in Waite Park.
KROC News

Young Student Run Over by School Bus in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A young child was run over by a school bus in the Twin Cities this afternoon. A preliminary report issued by the Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers responded to a report of a hit and run involving a school bus shortly after 3 PM. When they arrived at the scene, the officers found the lower extremities of a 6-year-old child had been run over by a bus. The victim was transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Kat Kountry 105

Staff Member Wounded in Shooting at St. Paul School

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul school worker is recovering after she was shot in the ear during a fight between two groups of teenagers. The Pioneer Press reported the fight took place at Washington Technology Magnet School around 3:30 p.m. Friday. According to police, school workers were trying to break up the fight and told one group to leave school property. As the group left, shots were fired toward the other group and a bullet grazed a female school staff member’s earlobe. Medics treated her at the scene.
New York Post

5-year-old Michigan boy dead after going missing from home

A five-year-old boy in Michigan was found dead yesterday after apparently going missing from his home, local authorities confirmed. The child was alleged to have gone missing from the Saravilla apartment complex in Clinton Township on Monday, the Clinton Township Police Department said in a statement. Officers found the boy later that day and transferred him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released. “The details of the incident are limited at this time and the investigation of the incident is ongoing,” the official statement read. Cops were asking anyone who might have information on the boy’s death to contact the department.
KARE 11

Metro Transit Police Department announces new police chief

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The above video about Metro Transit crime statistics first aired on Jan. 19, 2023. Ernest Morales III, a former officer from New York, will be the next Metro Transit Police Chief, the department announced Thursday in a press release. Morales III will officially...
YourErie

Millcreek Police asking for help to locate missing teenager

The Millcreek Police Department is asking for help finding a missing juvenile. 14-year-old Meriska Hitt was reportedly last seen at her home in Millcreek on Monday. She’s described as a white female, medium build with shoulder length brown hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Millcreek Police at (814) 833-7777.
KARE 11

Car sends motorist flying after spinout, crash

SHOREVIEW, Minn. — Most of us deal with a stroke of bad luck every now and then. Part of life right?. A Twin Cities motorist had a double dose Wednesday morning just off of a Twin Cities interstate, but the situation ultimately ended on a positive note. MnDOT cameras...
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota

Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
KFYR-TV

Minnesota man killed in snowmobile crash in Wells County

WELLS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 67-year-old Minnesota man died after a snowmobile crash Wednesday 10 miles southeast of Bowdon, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The Wells County Sheriff’s Department and the state patrol received a call of a snowmobile crash shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday. The...
WILX-TV

Michigan man dies after shoveling snow

INKSTER, Mich. (WILX) - A Metro Detroit man died after shoveling snow following Wednesday’s snowstorm. The family of Leroy Steed said his neighbors saw him shoveling at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. His body was found in his driveway Thursday morning. Steed’s daughter, who is a nurse, said she and...
KARE 11

KARE 11

