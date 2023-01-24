The Coalition for Understanding Racism through Education (CURE), in partnership with The Lorraine Hansberry Coalition (LHC) and five Westchester public libraries including the Rye Free Reading Room, will host the third annual “Five Towns: One Book,” a series of free events. CURE is a local volunteer, advocacy group in Larchmont and Mamaroneck that works to educate our about the structures and implications of systemic racism in our country’s institutions, as a critical part of dismantling it.

RYE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO