In order to combat the growing bigotry and discrimination in our country, we must all become vocal allies who speak against hate in all its forms. We cannot be bystanders when we witness these acts in our communities; we need more leaders from all communities—of every ethnicity and every faith—to call out all forms of hatred. And we have to lean into what unifies us as a country, from our faith to our hopes and dreams, because when we do, we will become a stronger and more inclusive society.

UNIONDALE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO