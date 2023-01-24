ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pix11.com

SEE IT: Giant escalator at Grand Central Madison

The 182-foot-long escalator at Grand Central Madison is the longest and steepest in the entire MTA system. The 182-foot-long escalator at Grand Central Madison is the longest and steepest in the entire MTA system. MSG may stop booze sales over facial recognition: …. James Dolan, the owner of the New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – According to the New York Lottery, a second prize-winning ticket for the Wednesday New York LOTTO drawing was sold in Brooklyn. The ticket worth $60,074 was sold at Prospect Drugs on Greene Avenue in Brooklyn. The winning numbers for the January 25 New York LOTTO drawing were 2-17-21-47-55-58, along with Bonus Number 28.   The post NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

From Uniondale to Carnegie Hall

In order to combat the growing bigotry and discrimination in our country, we must all become vocal allies who speak against hate in all its forms. We cannot be bystanders when we witness these acts in our communities; we need more leaders from all communities—of every ethnicity and every faith—to call out all forms of hatred. And we have to lean into what unifies us as a country, from our faith to our hopes and dreams, because when we do, we will become a stronger and more inclusive society.
UNIONDALE, NY
pix11.com

New Yorkers react to Tyre Nichols video release

New Yorkers were loud and emotional, but their demonstrations were peaceful. Their message was simple: strength lies in solidarity and the ultimate goal to affect change. New Yorkers were loud and emotional, but their demonstrations were peaceful. Their message was simple: strength lies in solidarity and the ultimate goal to affect change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

East Harlem residents want Thomas Jefferson's name removed from local sites

Some East Harlem residents want Thomas Jefferson’s name removed from a local park, recreational center and NYCHA development. East Harlem residents want Thomas Jefferson’s name …. Some East Harlem residents want Thomas Jefferson’s name removed from a local park, recreational center and NYCHA development. FDA drafts ‘gender-inclusive’...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Survivor reflects during Holocaust Remembrance Day

People across the globe will pay tribute to the millions of lives lost during one of the darkest periods in history. Survivor reflects during Holocaust Remembrance Day. People across the globe will pay tribute to the millions of lives lost during one of the darkest periods in history. FDA drafts...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Why NYC man stopped using his fridge

A Manhattan resident decided to stop using a refrigerator. Here's why. A Manhattan resident decided to stop using a refrigerator. Here's why. Diabetes drug shortage due to surge in sales for …. The drug under the brand name Ozempic, designed to lower blood sugar levels in diabetics, is in short...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
insideradio.com

Audacy Shuffles Midday Anchors At WINS And WCBS New York.

Audacy is making midday changes at its New York news outlets, WINS-AM/FM (1010/92.3) and WCBS (880). Lynda Lopez joins as the midday anchor at WINS and Brigitte Quinn and her signature “Newsline” program move to WCBS middays (1-3pm), where she will host and serve as Managing Editor of the show. Additionally, reporter Sophia Hall has been promoted to Long Island Bureau Chief.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

School bus crashes into NJ home; driver arrested

A Newark man is suspected of driving a school bus under the influence and crashing it into a house in West Caldwell Friday morning, according to police. A Newark man is suspected of driving a school bus under the influence and crashing it into a house in West Caldwell Friday morning, according to police.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glenville woman named 2023 New York Mother of the Year

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman from Glenville was named the 2023 New York Mother of the Year by American Mothers, Inc (AMI) on Monday. Kate Boydston is the 60th woman in New York history to have been honored with the title, according to AMI. She received the honor for her service to her community, […]
GLENVILLE, NY
pix11.com

LIRR service to Grand Central Madison set to begin

It’s been years in the making, but the long-awaited Long Island Rail Road service to Grand Central Madison is set to begin Wednesday on a limited basis, according to the MTA. LIRR service to Grand Central Madison set to begin. It’s been years in the making, but the long-awaited...
MADISON, NJ
pix11.com

NYPD addresses officers recording fans at Drake’s Apollo show

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYPD is facing a lot of backlash for recording people as they were leaving Drake’s concert at the Apollo Theater Sunday night. However, the agency said it wasn’t shooting video of people leaving to profile anyone, it was social media material and now they’ve released clips of it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

‘Succession’ star buys $1.83M Brooklyn home

The real-life Shiv Roy has bought herself some new digs. Aussie actress Sarah Snook is starting the year off in one of New York’s most hip neighborhoods. The 35-year-old, who plays the Roy family’s only daughter on the hit HBO series, recently dropped $1.83 million on a Williamsburg two-bedroom pad.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy