FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
pix11.com
Busy Philipps and Caissie St. Onge are doing their best with podcast going on the road
New York (PIX11) Busy isn’t just her name, it’s her way of life. Actor, writer, activist Busy Philipps and her co-host Caissie St. Onge, who is a writer and producer, are taking their podcast ‘Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best’ on the road. On their podcast,...
Funeral held for University of Georgia football player from New Milford killed in crash
Funeral services were held Friday in Englewood for Devin Willock, the 20-year-old from New Milford who was killed in a car crash on Jan. 15.
pix11.com
SEE IT: Giant escalator at Grand Central Madison
The 182-foot-long escalator at Grand Central Madison is the longest and steepest in the entire MTA system. The 182-foot-long escalator at Grand Central Madison is the longest and steepest in the entire MTA system. MSG may stop booze sales over facial recognition: …. James Dolan, the owner of the New...
NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – According to the New York Lottery, a second prize-winning ticket for the Wednesday New York LOTTO drawing was sold in Brooklyn. The ticket worth $60,074 was sold at Prospect Drugs on Greene Avenue in Brooklyn. The winning numbers for the January 25 New York LOTTO drawing were 2-17-21-47-55-58, along with Bonus Number 28. The post NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
White Plains, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in White Plains. The American School for the Deaf basketball team will have a game with New York School for the Deaf on January 26, 2023, 12:45:00.
New Rochelle Native Jay Leno Breaks Bones In New Incident Involving Classic Vehicle
Popular comedian Jay Leno is yet again recovering from injuries sustained from an incident related to a classic vehicle: this time, a motorcycle. Earlier Report - New Rochelle Native Jay Leno Jokes About Himself In Stand-Up Return After Burn Injuries (Video) Leno, the 72-year-old former host of the Tonight Show,...
Herald Community Newspapers
From Uniondale to Carnegie Hall
In order to combat the growing bigotry and discrimination in our country, we must all become vocal allies who speak against hate in all its forms. We cannot be bystanders when we witness these acts in our communities; we need more leaders from all communities—of every ethnicity and every faith—to call out all forms of hatred. And we have to lean into what unifies us as a country, from our faith to our hopes and dreams, because when we do, we will become a stronger and more inclusive society.
pix11.com
New Yorkers react to Tyre Nichols video release
New Yorkers were loud and emotional, but their demonstrations were peaceful. Their message was simple: strength lies in solidarity and the ultimate goal to affect change. New Yorkers were loud and emotional, but their demonstrations were peaceful. Their message was simple: strength lies in solidarity and the ultimate goal to affect change.
pix11.com
East Harlem residents want Thomas Jefferson's name removed from local sites
Some East Harlem residents want Thomas Jefferson’s name removed from a local park, recreational center and NYCHA development. East Harlem residents want Thomas Jefferson’s name …. Some East Harlem residents want Thomas Jefferson’s name removed from a local park, recreational center and NYCHA development. FDA drafts ‘gender-inclusive’...
pix11.com
Survivor reflects during Holocaust Remembrance Day
People across the globe will pay tribute to the millions of lives lost during one of the darkest periods in history. Survivor reflects during Holocaust Remembrance Day. People across the globe will pay tribute to the millions of lives lost during one of the darkest periods in history. FDA drafts...
pix11.com
Why NYC man stopped using his fridge
A Manhattan resident decided to stop using a refrigerator. Here's why. A Manhattan resident decided to stop using a refrigerator. Here's why. Diabetes drug shortage due to surge in sales for …. The drug under the brand name Ozempic, designed to lower blood sugar levels in diabetics, is in short...
insideradio.com
Audacy Shuffles Midday Anchors At WINS And WCBS New York.
Audacy is making midday changes at its New York news outlets, WINS-AM/FM (1010/92.3) and WCBS (880). Lynda Lopez joins as the midday anchor at WINS and Brigitte Quinn and her signature “Newsline” program move to WCBS middays (1-3pm), where she will host and serve as Managing Editor of the show. Additionally, reporter Sophia Hall has been promoted to Long Island Bureau Chief.
pix11.com
School bus crashes into NJ home; driver arrested
A Newark man is suspected of driving a school bus under the influence and crashing it into a house in West Caldwell Friday morning, according to police. A Newark man is suspected of driving a school bus under the influence and crashing it into a house in West Caldwell Friday morning, according to police.
HipHopDX.com
Juelz Santana Hypes Jadakiss Collab: 'Flex, This Is What New York Sounds Like'
Juelz Santana has revealed that he has a new track on the way with Jadakiss and declared New York City rap is back because of it. On Tuesday (January 24), Juelz took to Instagram with a post announcing he worked on a track with the Yonkers native that is set to land on his upcoming DJ Drama Gangsta Grillz mixtape, We In Motion.
Glenville woman named 2023 New York Mother of the Year
GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman from Glenville was named the 2023 New York Mother of the Year by American Mothers, Inc (AMI) on Monday. Kate Boydston is the 60th woman in New York history to have been honored with the title, according to AMI. She received the honor for her service to her community, […]
pix11.com
LIRR service to Grand Central Madison set to begin
It’s been years in the making, but the long-awaited Long Island Rail Road service to Grand Central Madison is set to begin Wednesday on a limited basis, according to the MTA. LIRR service to Grand Central Madison set to begin. It’s been years in the making, but the long-awaited...
pix11.com
NYPD addresses officers recording fans at Drake’s Apollo show
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYPD is facing a lot of backlash for recording people as they were leaving Drake’s concert at the Apollo Theater Sunday night. However, the agency said it wasn’t shooting video of people leaving to profile anyone, it was social media material and now they’ve released clips of it.
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ In Lower Hudson Valley, Sentencing
A 16-year-old cheerleading captain was killed during what was supposed to be a celebration for her school. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old was sentenced for the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. The...
pix11.com
New York-born country music star Jessica Lynn prepares for her ‘A Very Merry Christmas’ show
New York (PIX11) Billboard-charting country music artist Jessica Lynn knows how to spread the holiday cheer during the most wonderful time of the year. The year marks her 7th annual “A Very Merry Country Christmas” Spectacular at the Paramount Theater in Peekskill, NY. She described it as an...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
‘Succession’ star buys $1.83M Brooklyn home
The real-life Shiv Roy has bought herself some new digs. Aussie actress Sarah Snook is starting the year off in one of New York’s most hip neighborhoods. The 35-year-old, who plays the Roy family’s only daughter on the hit HBO series, recently dropped $1.83 million on a Williamsburg two-bedroom pad.
