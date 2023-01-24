ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

CBS Minnesota

Police: 15-year-old shot in the neck in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say a teenager is in the hospital Friday night after he was shot in the neck.The St. Paul Police Department says officers were dispatched to the intersection of Conway Avenue and Pederson Street around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a juvenile who had been shot.Officers say they found a 15-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Regions Hospital for treatment still conscious and breathing.No arrests have been made.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Teen shot near Conway Community Center in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — Police are investigating after a teen was shot in the neck Friday evening near the Conway Community Center. According to the St. Paul Police Department, a 15-year-old boy was shot at about 6:30 p.m. near Conway Avenue and Pedersen Street. Officials say the boy was conscious and breathing when he was being transported.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Missing 10-year-old girl from St. Paul found safe

UPDATE: The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said police have canceled the missing person alert for 10-year-old Ariyah Lewis after she was found safe on Wednesday. Lewis was last seen on Jan. 20 when she walked away from her St. Paul home. Police didn't provide any further details on her...
SAINT PAUL, MN
knsiradio.com

Police Release Name of Man Found Shot to Death January 17th

(KNSI) – Investigators have released the name of a man killed in east St. Cloud last week. Police say 53-year-old Craig Lamar Hortman was shot to death at an apartment in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast on January 17th. Officials say the suspect or suspects fled the area immediately after the shooting. No one has been arrested, and police are still investigating what led to Hortman’s death.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Young Student Run Over by School Bus in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A young child was run over by a school bus in the Twin Cities this afternoon. A preliminary report issued by the Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers responded to a report of a hit and run involving a school bus shortly after 3 PM. When they arrived at the scene, the officers found the lower extremities of a 6-year-old child had been run over by a bus. The victim was transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: St. Paul man chased victim before shooting him at Cowboy Jacks in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- A St. Paul man is facing up to 15 years in prison for a shooting in the parking lot of a Cowboy Jacks earlier this month.Corey Ryman, 41, is charged with one count each of unlawfully possessing a firearm and second-degree assault using a dangerous weapon.The Apple Valley Police department says officers were dispatched to the Cowboy Jacks on the 14900 block of Glazier Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 15 on a report of a shooting.When officers arrived at the business, witnesses informed them those involved in the shooting had left.An hour later, police received...
APPLE VALLEY, MN
KARE 11

Car sends motorist flying after spinout, crash

SHOREVIEW, Minn. — Most of us deal with a stroke of bad luck every now and then. Part of life right?. A Twin Cities motorist had a double dose Wednesday morning just off of a Twin Cities interstate, but the situation ultimately ended on a positive note. MnDOT cameras...
Kat Kountry 105

Staff Member Wounded in Shooting at St. Paul School

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul school worker is recovering after she was shot in the ear during a fight between two groups of teenagers. The Pioneer Press reported the fight took place at Washington Technology Magnet School around 3:30 p.m. Friday. According to police, school workers were trying to break up the fight and told one group to leave school property. As the group left, shots were fired toward the other group and a bullet grazed a female school staff member’s earlobe. Medics treated her at the scene.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

After St. Paul rec shooting, nonprofit is making space for healing

ST PAUL, Minnesota — Wednesday marks one week since a then-city employee shot a 16-year-old in the head outside the Oxford Community Center in St. Paul. "To see someone get shot, to see someone get hurt and harmed in that way... that's all trauma for those young people. We want to help them deal with it because trauma will be passed on if it's not dealt with in a time and space that's safe for young people," said Dr. Darlene Fry, founder and executive director of Irreducible Grace Foundation (IGF).
SAINT PAUL, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota

Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
MINNESOTA STATE

