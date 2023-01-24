Read full article on original website
Police: 15-year-old shot in the neck in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say a teenager is in the hospital Friday night after he was shot in the neck.The St. Paul Police Department says officers were dispatched to the intersection of Conway Avenue and Pederson Street around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a juvenile who had been shot.Officers say they found a 15-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Regions Hospital for treatment still conscious and breathing.No arrests have been made.
Teen shot near Conway Community Center in St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — Police are investigating after a teen was shot in the neck Friday evening near the Conway Community Center. According to the St. Paul Police Department, a 15-year-old boy was shot at about 6:30 p.m. near Conway Avenue and Pedersen Street. Officials say the boy was conscious and breathing when he was being transported.
Missing 10-year-old girl from St. Paul found safe
UPDATE: The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said police have canceled the missing person alert for 10-year-old Ariyah Lewis after she was found safe on Wednesday. Lewis was last seen on Jan. 20 when she walked away from her St. Paul home. Police didn't provide any further details on her...
knsiradio.com
Police Release Name of Man Found Shot to Death January 17th
(KNSI) – Investigators have released the name of a man killed in east St. Cloud last week. Police say 53-year-old Craig Lamar Hortman was shot to death at an apartment in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast on January 17th. Officials say the suspect or suspects fled the area immediately after the shooting. No one has been arrested, and police are still investigating what led to Hortman’s death.
Watch: 2 arrested north of Twin Cities after burglary, police pursuit
Two burglary suspects led police on a chase north of the Twin Cities in a stolen pickup truck with a snow plow, and were eventually arrested after fleeing the smoking truck on foot. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a 35-year-old St. Paul man and 36-year-old Pine City...
Authorities in Twin Cities preparing for community reaction to fatal Memphis police arrest video
Law enforcement in the Twin Cities are taking precautions ahead of the release of body camera footage from the Memphis Police Department that will show the fatal arrest of a man by five officers. Tyre Nichols, 29, died three days after police conducted a traffic stop on Jan. 7. The...
Young Student Run Over by School Bus in Brooklyn Park
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A young child was run over by a school bus in the Twin Cities this afternoon. A preliminary report issued by the Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers responded to a report of a hit and run involving a school bus shortly after 3 PM. When they arrived at the scene, the officers found the lower extremities of a 6-year-old child had been run over by a bus. The victim was transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Family involved in highway collision with moose near Sax-Zim Bog
A family of three sustained minor injuries in a highway crash involved a young bull moose in St. Louis County early Tuesday morning, according to authorities. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad said the collision happened near the Sax-Zim Bog nature preserve west of Melrude in Ellsburg Township on Highway 53.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman known to move across counties missing since September, police still searching
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – The La Crosse Police Department is looking for help finding a woman missing since September 2022. Jennifer L. Peterson has not been heard from or seen since September 27, 2022, and was last residing in La Crosse. Police say she had mentioned relocating and...
9&10 News
Week in Review: 13-Year-Old Killed After Car Goes Airborne, Hits Tree
Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this week. 1. Adult and Teen Killed In Rollover Crash On M-115 Troopers continue to investigate the cause of a crash that killed...
Surgery Required for Police Officer Shot During Arrest in Minnesota
White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A police officer was shot during an arrest in the Twin Cities Tuesday night. A news release from the White Bear Lake Police Department indicates officers attempted to arrest a subject in the area of an apartment complex near Maplewood mall around 10 p.m. Gunfire then rang out during the arrest.
Charges: St. Paul man chased victim before shooting him at Cowboy Jacks in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- A St. Paul man is facing up to 15 years in prison for a shooting in the parking lot of a Cowboy Jacks earlier this month.Corey Ryman, 41, is charged with one count each of unlawfully possessing a firearm and second-degree assault using a dangerous weapon.The Apple Valley Police department says officers were dispatched to the Cowboy Jacks on the 14900 block of Glazier Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 15 on a report of a shooting.When officers arrived at the business, witnesses informed them those involved in the shooting had left.An hour later, police received...
KMOV
Hours before boy drowned at St. Louis County summer camp, records show he was injured ice skating
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - The News 4 Investigates team recently obtained records that showed hours before TJ Mister drowned at a summer camp run by St. Louis County that he was injured while ice skating. The county records showed the 6-year-old fell and hit his head while ice...
Minnesota police officer shot by suspect involved in hours-long standoff that ended with robot tear gas
A Minnesota police officer was shot on Tuesday night while attempting to make an arrest, but is expected to make a full recovery, officials said.
Car sends motorist flying after spinout, crash
SHOREVIEW, Minn. — Most of us deal with a stroke of bad luck every now and then. Part of life right?. A Twin Cities motorist had a double dose Wednesday morning just off of a Twin Cities interstate, but the situation ultimately ended on a positive note. MnDOT cameras...
Staff Member Wounded in Shooting at St. Paul School
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul school worker is recovering after she was shot in the ear during a fight between two groups of teenagers. The Pioneer Press reported the fight took place at Washington Technology Magnet School around 3:30 p.m. Friday. According to police, school workers were trying to break up the fight and told one group to leave school property. As the group left, shots were fired toward the other group and a bullet grazed a female school staff member’s earlobe. Medics treated her at the scene.
After St. Paul rec shooting, nonprofit is making space for healing
ST PAUL, Minnesota — Wednesday marks one week since a then-city employee shot a 16-year-old in the head outside the Oxford Community Center in St. Paul. "To see someone get shot, to see someone get hurt and harmed in that way... that's all trauma for those young people. We want to help them deal with it because trauma will be passed on if it's not dealt with in a time and space that's safe for young people," said Dr. Darlene Fry, founder and executive director of Irreducible Grace Foundation (IGF).
St. Paul investigating after snow plow driver wiped out garbage bins
The city of St. Paul is investigating after a snow plow driver knocked over several garbage bins and left trash strewn throughout the snow Friday during the city's snow emergency. "We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our residents," the city's Public Works department stated. "We take the residents’...
Proposed office would address concerns of missing, murdered Black women and girls
ST PAUL, Minn. — Recent findings from the Missing and Murdered Black Women Task Force show a crisis when it comes to these cases nationwide. "In 2020, there were over 100,000 Black women and girls who were reported missing," she said. "It's important to know this crisis is getting worse and it's increasing."
WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota
Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
