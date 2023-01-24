Read full article on original website
Doc Rivers was so mad at son-in-law Seth Curry after 32-point performance during Nets-76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Brooklyn Nets, but it was a close call thanks to a dominant performance from Seth Curry. Curry, the younger brother of four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry, had 32 points (11-20 FG, 7-10 3P) during the loss against Philadelphia. This was a notable performance for Curry for several reasons.
Look: Charles Barkley's Comment About Donald Trump Going Viral
On Thursday night, the NBA announced the starters for each conference in the NBA All-Star Game. In the East, the starters will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (the Captain), Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell. Meanwhile, in the West, the starters are LeBron James (the Captain), ...
Steve Kerr’s cheeky response to Jordan Poole ignoring Stephen Curry prior to ejection
Steph Curry knows by now he should never throw his mouthpiece. The Golden State Warriors superstar first learned that the hard way in the 2016 NBA Finals, when LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers made history by becoming the first team ever to come back from a 3-1 deficit with a championship on the line. Curry’s used his mouthpiece to express palpable frustration multiple times since, including in another ejection a year later.
Stephen Curry Explains Why He Threw His Mouthpiece After Jordan Poole Didn't Pass Him The Ball
Stephen Curry explained why he threw his mouthpiece after Jordan Poole didn't pass him the ball, as he got ejected for just the third time in his career.
‘Receding A—Hairline’: LeBron James Restrained By Ref As Heckler Loudly Attacks His Appearance
NBA star LeBron James had to be restrained by a referee during Tuesday night’s Lakers-Clippers game, RadarOnline.com has learned. A video from the game showed the 38-year-old James being held back by security for the Crypto.com arena as a man shouts at him. “Hey Bron! Hey Bron!” the man, who was standing on the floor, said. “You better get this s–- together! With that receding-a– hairline!”“Look, he mad! Look at him! You sick!,” he added. View this post on Instagram A...
Los Angeles Lakers Get Zach LaVine For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks, Zach Lowe Suggested This Blockbuster Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers receive Zach LaVine in return fro Russell Westbrook and their two first-round picks in this trade suggested by NBA analyst Zach Lowe.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Former Charlotte Hornets Owner Admits He Regrets Selling His Franchise To Michael Jordan
Former Hornets owner Bob Johnson admitted that selling the franchise was one of his big regrets.
WATCH: Charles Barkley Makes Donald Trump Joke, Ends Up Having to Apologize to Joe Biden
The dog days of the NBA regular season are upon us. Teams are grinding out the front end of the schedule before that big All-Star break in February. So, with little to discuss in terms of actual basketball this time of year, focus has shifted to the All-Star starter selections, which were announced this week. As always, every NBA fan, analyst and player had their own gripes about the five-man lineups selected to start for each conference.
"I've Never Seen Him Like This", NBA Fans React To LeBron James Looking Exhausted On The Bench Against The Clippers
A picture of LeBron James looking exhausted and disappointed on the bench has made fans feel sympathetic for the 4-time champion.
Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out
Joel Embiid on Wednesday night busted out an old-school WWE celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant did not appreciate it. Embiid was fouled midway through the third quarter while making a layup to put the Sixers up 93-77. He celebrated by doing several crotch chops toward the crowd.... The post Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in Trading for Scoring Guard Who is a Favorite Player of LeBron James
Any scorer to help lighten the load for LeBron James is a good one.
Proposed 4-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends Fred VanVleet To Clippers, John Collins To Pelicans
This trade gets the Pelicans and Clippers win-now players.
Kyrie Irving's New Message Calls for "Black Revolution"
Kyrie Irving wrote "Black Revolution" on his Nike shoes before the Brooklyn Nets played the Detroit Pistons.
Detroit Pistons: Trade with the Trail Blazers could change the culture
The NBA trade deadline is approaching the Detroit Pistons have a big decision to make about Bojan Bogdanovic. Most of the reported offers have been underwhelming and the Pistons have held their position that they would be comfortable just keeping the sharpshooter if the right deal does not surface. Detroit...
LeBron James's Son Bronny Following in His Footsteps, Selected for Prestigious All American Games
Twenty years earlier, LeBron was named to the highly-selective annual showcase of high school basketball players Bronny James may still be deciding where he's going to college, but the basketball standout is headed for the McDonald's All American Game! The Sierra Canyon, Calif. high school senior — and eldest son of LeBron James — has been named to the roster for the prestigious annual showcase, held this March in Houston. The 6-foot-3 guard is one of 24 male athletes nationwide to have nabbed the honor, and he follows in...
Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups, Predictions, Injuries
The struggling Celtics host a belligerent Lakers outfit and will look to snap their three-game losing slide.
Former Celtics NBA Champion Lands Surprise Head Coaching Job
Glen “Big Baby” Davis, who won an NBA title with the Boston Celtics in 2008, is back in professional basketball. Well, sort of. According to Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow, Davis has been named head coach of the Charlotte Purple Jackets, a professional team in The Basketball League, which formed in 2018. The TBL has grown to 49 teams across the United States with the 2023 season beginning in March.
LeBron James has made the All-Star game for 19 straight years. Here's what the last one without him was like
LeBron James, man. What is the NBA going to do when this dude actually retires?. He’s at the point in his career where almost literally every time he steps on a court he’s setting some sort of record. He gave us another one by being selected as an...
He's setting the bar for what an athlete can be, not everyone can do this" - Kevin Durant speaks on LeBron James' legacy and longevity
Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant recently praised Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James for his scoring ability, longevity and lasting NBA legacy
Comments / 0