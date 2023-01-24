ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr’s cheeky response to Jordan Poole ignoring Stephen Curry prior to ejection

Steph Curry knows by now he should never throw his mouthpiece. The Golden State Warriors superstar first learned that the hard way in the 2016 NBA Finals, when LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers made history by becoming the first team ever to come back from a 3-1 deficit with a championship on the line. Curry’s used his mouthpiece to express palpable frustration multiple times since, including in another ejection a year later.
RadarOnline

‘Receding A—Hairline’: LeBron James Restrained By Ref As Heckler Loudly Attacks His Appearance

NBA star LeBron James had to be restrained by a referee during Tuesday night’s Lakers-Clippers game, RadarOnline.com has learned. A video from the game showed the 38-year-old James being held back by security for the Crypto.com arena as a man shouts at him. “Hey Bron! Hey Bron!” the man, who was standing on the floor, said. “You better get this s–- together! With that receding-a– hairline!”“Look, he mad! Look at him! You sick!,” he added. View this post on Instagram A...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Charles Barkley Makes Donald Trump Joke, Ends Up Having to Apologize to Joe Biden

The dog days of the NBA regular season are upon us. Teams are grinding out the front end of the schedule before that big All-Star break in February. So, with little to discuss in terms of actual basketball this time of year, focus has shifted to the All-Star starter selections, which were announced this week. As always, every NBA fan, analyst and player had their own gripes about the five-man lineups selected to start for each conference.
Larry Brown Sports

Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out

Joel Embiid on Wednesday night busted out an old-school WWE celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant did not appreciate it. Embiid was fouled midway through the third quarter while making a layup to put the Sixers up 93-77. He celebrated by doing several crotch chops toward the crowd.... The post Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
People

LeBron James's Son Bronny Following in His Footsteps, Selected for Prestigious All American Games

Twenty years earlier, LeBron was named to the highly-selective annual showcase of high school basketball players Bronny James may still be deciding where he's going to college, but the basketball standout is headed for the McDonald's All American Game! The Sierra Canyon, Calif. high school senior — and eldest son of LeBron James — has been named to the roster for the prestigious annual showcase, held this March in Houston. The 6-foot-3 guard is one of 24 male athletes nationwide to have nabbed the honor, and he follows in...
NESN

Former Celtics NBA Champion Lands Surprise Head Coaching Job

Glen “Big Baby” Davis, who won an NBA title with the Boston Celtics in 2008, is back in professional basketball. Well, sort of. According to Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow, Davis has been named head coach of the Charlotte Purple Jackets, a professional team in The Basketball League, which formed in 2018. The TBL has grown to 49 teams across the United States with the 2023 season beginning in March.
