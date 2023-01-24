ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose State University Spartans

No.14 Spartans Battle Hard in Day One of Cal Cup

BOX SCORE (Stanford) | BOX SCORE (California) BERKELEY, Calif. - Sinia Plotz contributed two assists in No. 14 San José State (2-2) 21-2 loss to No.1 Stanford (1-0), while Kylee Jansen scored a backhand shot and recorded a field block in the second match to lead the Spartans in their 15-4 loss to No.4 California (4-0).
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Gymnastics Hosts First of Four Meets On Sunday

Meet Information - San José State vs. Sacramento State, UW-La Crosse. Where Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, Calif. The San José State women's gymnastics team makes its home debut on Sunday, January 29, as the Spartans host Sacramento State and UW-La Crosse inside the Provident Credit Union Event Center beginning at 2 p.m.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

No. 14 Spartans Face Three Top-15 Teams At CAL Cup

This Week for No. 14-San Jose State (2-1) When Saturday, January 28, through Sunday, January 29. January 28, vs. No. 1 Stanford 9:45 a.m. January 28, vs. No. 4 California, 2:00 p.m. January 29, vs. No. 11 UC Davis, 9:45 a.m. Where Berkely, Calif. Social Media Twitter: @SanJoseStateWWP. SAN JOSE,...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Davis-Jones Records Double-Double in SJSU's Loss to San Diego State

BOX SCORE (PDF) —Marisa Davis-Jones had 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead San José State women's basketball (3-18, 1-9 MW) in a 59-39 loss to San Diego State (18-5, 8-2) on Saturday afternoon. For Davis-Jones, it was the second double-double of her career. She registered 10 points and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Set for Road Showdown Versus San Diego State

SAN DIEGO, Calif.—San Jose State women's basketball (3-17, 1-8 MW) is in San Diego this weekend to battle San Diego State (17-5, 7-2 MW) on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Spartans are coming off a close 74-67 loss to Nevada on Thursday night after earning their first conference win last Saturday against Utah State.
SAN DIEGO, CA

