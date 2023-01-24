ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

Clutch Coffee is getting Columbia wired with a FREE coffee day

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – If you are a coffee fan, there is a new option in the Capital City. Clutch Coffee is opening their first South Carolina on Saturday. According to Clutch Coffee Founder Darren Spicer, the first location opened in North Carolina about five years ago, and since then has thoughtfully expanded to markets that are a “great fit,” pointing out that Columbia was certainly one of them.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Wendy’s reintroduces the vanilla frosty

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Wendy’s is bringing back a fan favorite… the vanilla frosty. The drink was replaced twice last year by limited-edition flavors, once in Nov. with a festive peppermint flavor and prior to that in June with a limited-edition strawberry flavor. The original chocolate flavor was...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Neighborhood councils offer thank-you breakfast for local law enforcement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Richland County Neighborhood Council and the Columbia Council of Neighborhoods served breakfast to local law enforcement as a way to say thank you. Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and officers from the Columbia Police Department attended. The Richland County Neighborhood Council’s...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sam’s Club announces plans to expand nation-wide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Yesterday, Sam’s Club announced it’s plans to open 30 new clubs across the U.S. The first one is slated to be completed in Florida in 2024. The company points to growth in sales and a record rise in membership as the reasons for the expansion.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

3 Columbia restaurants are 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The James Beard Foundation announced the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards. Likened to the Oscars in the entertainment industry, the annual James Beard Awards seek to recognize the best in the food and beverage business. The awards, named after...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Here's how you can tour the historic Babcock Building in February

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Close to 200 years of history is packed into the walls of the Babcock Building Building in The BullStreet District. That history will come alive for some, thanks to Behind-the-Scenes Tours at The Babcock in February. The Renaissance Revival style building, which was opened in the...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

CVS, Walmart to reduce pharmacy hours

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– CVS and Walmart are reducing pharmacy hours amid a staff shortage in the industry. Beginning in March, Walmart pharmacies will close two hours earlier at 7 p.m. CVS says it will shift or cut hours at about 6,000 locations also starting in March. Walgreens made similar...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Dos and Don’ts to follow during tax-filing season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The official tax-filing season kicked off this week and people filing their returns are already seeing significant changes this year!. Amanda Sansone has some Dos and Don’ts to make your filing experience as smooth as possible.
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

USC students have mixed opinions of new Greene Street bridge

With the spring semester in full swing, the new Greene Street bridge has received a mixed response from USC students who started using it this month. Some students find the new bridge convenient, while others say it disrupts their original commute. The bridge had its grand opening on Dec. 7...
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

State Treasurer Curtis Loftis Recognizes Warren Wise of Kelly Mill Middle School as Educator of the Month

South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis has recognized Richland County School District Two’s Warren Wise of Kelly Mill Middle School in Blythewood as the South Carolina Financial Literacy Master Teacher Program’s Educator of the Month for January. “Helping students create strong financial habits and teaching them to avoid financial...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD investigating death at detention center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County deputies are investigating a death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Authorities say on Jan. 27 at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was requested by the coroner to respond. This incident is under investigation and additional information will be released...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Columbia Star

Wateree River Expedition Part 1 Ancient Indian Mound

On October 27, 2006, the Greater Piedmont Chapter of the Explorers Club sponsored an expedition to historical and archaeological sites along the Wateree River. The first stop was the Adamson Mounds Site. This sacred Indian burial site entered the National Register of Historic Places in 1970. It is one of...
CAMDEN, SC
tinyhousetalk.com

$50,000 Tiny Home with Tall Loft

Here’s a nearly-new tiny house for sale in Gaston, South Carolina for $50,000. At 24-feet long it’s a decent mid-size THOW that has plenty of room for a living space and galley kitchen. They went with ladder access to a loft bedroom in this home, but you’ll be...
GASTON, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Town abandons main street, Disappointing for all

It’s a huge loss for the residents and for those that could have profited nicely from the Town of Irmo’s pursuit of an entertainment area ‘main street’. Due to public opposition from the nearby land owners that quest has been abandoned. A perfect storm was created...
IRMO, SC

