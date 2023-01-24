Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Clutch Coffee is getting Columbia wired with a FREE coffee day
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – If you are a coffee fan, there is a new option in the Capital City. Clutch Coffee is opening their first South Carolina on Saturday. According to Clutch Coffee Founder Darren Spicer, the first location opened in North Carolina about five years ago, and since then has thoughtfully expanded to markets that are a “great fit,” pointing out that Columbia was certainly one of them.
abccolumbia.com
Wendy’s reintroduces the vanilla frosty
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Wendy’s is bringing back a fan favorite… the vanilla frosty. The drink was replaced twice last year by limited-edition flavors, once in Nov. with a festive peppermint flavor and prior to that in June with a limited-edition strawberry flavor. The original chocolate flavor was...
abccolumbia.com
Neighborhood councils offer thank-you breakfast for local law enforcement
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Richland County Neighborhood Council and the Columbia Council of Neighborhoods served breakfast to local law enforcement as a way to say thank you. Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and officers from the Columbia Police Department attended. The Richland County Neighborhood Council’s...
abccolumbia.com
Sam’s Club announces plans to expand nation-wide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Yesterday, Sam’s Club announced it’s plans to open 30 new clubs across the U.S. The first one is slated to be completed in Florida in 2024. The company points to growth in sales and a record rise in membership as the reasons for the expansion.
WLTX.com
3 Columbia restaurants are 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The James Beard Foundation announced the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards. Likened to the Oscars in the entertainment industry, the annual James Beard Awards seek to recognize the best in the food and beverage business. The awards, named after...
New aquarium, reptile center to open at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden this spring
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia will debut its new aquarium and reptile center this spring. The much-anticipated Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium and Reptile Conservation Center, made possible thanks to the support from the Boyd Foundation, brings a state-of-the-art animal care facility to the zoo. It will also […]
WLTX.com
Here's how you can tour the historic Babcock Building in February
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Close to 200 years of history is packed into the walls of the Babcock Building Building in The BullStreet District. That history will come alive for some, thanks to Behind-the-Scenes Tours at The Babcock in February. The Renaissance Revival style building, which was opened in the...
abccolumbia.com
CVS, Walmart to reduce pharmacy hours
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– CVS and Walmart are reducing pharmacy hours amid a staff shortage in the industry. Beginning in March, Walmart pharmacies will close two hours earlier at 7 p.m. CVS says it will shift or cut hours at about 6,000 locations also starting in March. Walgreens made similar...
mahoningmatters.com
Lottery player buys last ticket on the shelf. Then she wins jackpot in South Carolina
A South Carolina woman bought the last ticket on the rack of Giant Jumbo Bucks scratch-offs from a convenience store in Aiken. That ticket won $250,000. The woman told lottery officials the winning ticket was the “best surprise of my life.”. She said she hadn’t felt particularly lucky but...
abccolumbia.com
Dos and Don’ts to follow during tax-filing season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The official tax-filing season kicked off this week and people filing their returns are already seeing significant changes this year!. Amanda Sansone has some Dos and Don’ts to make your filing experience as smooth as possible.
Santee bracing for hundreds of visitors this week for King Kat Fishing Tournament, other events
SANTEE, S.C. — Crowds are expected to come by the hundreds to the Orangeburg County town of Santee this week. That's because several big events are here: the King Kat Sweet 16 fishing tournament, The South Carolina Peanut Growers Association meeting, and a golf tournament. This means an influx...
USC Gamecock
USC students have mixed opinions of new Greene Street bridge
With the spring semester in full swing, the new Greene Street bridge has received a mixed response from USC students who started using it this month. Some students find the new bridge convenient, while others say it disrupts their original commute. The bridge had its grand opening on Dec. 7...
Soda City Biz WIRE
State Treasurer Curtis Loftis Recognizes Warren Wise of Kelly Mill Middle School as Educator of the Month
South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis has recognized Richland County School District Two’s Warren Wise of Kelly Mill Middle School in Blythewood as the South Carolina Financial Literacy Master Teacher Program’s Educator of the Month for January. “Helping students create strong financial habits and teaching them to avoid financial...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD investigating death at detention center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County deputies are investigating a death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Authorities say on Jan. 27 at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was requested by the coroner to respond. This incident is under investigation and additional information will be released...
Columbia Star
Wateree River Expedition Part 1 Ancient Indian Mound
On October 27, 2006, the Greater Piedmont Chapter of the Explorers Club sponsored an expedition to historical and archaeological sites along the Wateree River. The first stop was the Adamson Mounds Site. This sacred Indian burial site entered the National Register of Historic Places in 1970. It is one of...
abccolumbia.com
Multiple students, faculty members injured in Midland Valley High School altercation
AIKEN, S.C. (WOLO) — Authorities say an altercation at Midland Valley High School in Aiken County left several students and two faculty members injured on Friday. School officials released a statement on their website following the incident:. “There was an altercation on our campus this morning involving a number...
Family frustrated having to wait on Orangeburg death certificate
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A man called on News 19 for help seeking answers after waiting nearly one month for his father's death certificate to be signed at an Orangeburg hospital. Carl Smalls' father Curl Milligan passed away January 1 at the age of 80. He says seeking closure over...
tinyhousetalk.com
$50,000 Tiny Home with Tall Loft
Here’s a nearly-new tiny house for sale in Gaston, South Carolina for $50,000. At 24-feet long it’s a decent mid-size THOW that has plenty of room for a living space and galley kitchen. They went with ladder access to a loft bedroom in this home, but you’ll be...
abccolumbia.com
University of South Carolina baseball team to host Fan Fest in February
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready for baseball season?. The University of South Carolina baseball team has announced it will host a Fan Fest in February. The event will take place Saturday, February 11, 2023. Fan Fest is free and open to the public, according to officials. During the...
thenewirmonews.com
Town abandons main street, Disappointing for all
It’s a huge loss for the residents and for those that could have profited nicely from the Town of Irmo’s pursuit of an entertainment area ‘main street’. Due to public opposition from the nearby land owners that quest has been abandoned. A perfect storm was created...
