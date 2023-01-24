ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBIR

Visit Knoxville releases 2023 visitors guide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Visit Knoxville recently released its 2023 Knoxville Visitors Guide, which helps people find the best food, drinks, and experiences if they stop by the city. People can request a physical copy of the guide online, or they can explore a digital version. It is more than...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knox Pride opens satellite food pantry to help more people

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox Pride has operated a food pantry for some time to help people get the supplies they need to eat and take care of themselves. Recently, they announced they were expanding that mission by opening a satellite pantry at the South Press coffee shop. The coffee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10Explores: Island Loop Trail at Seven Islands State Birding Park

KODAK, Tenn. — When it comes to wildlife sightings in East Tennessee, the Smoky Mountain black bears or seasonal synchronous fireflies often steal the spotlight, but the region boasts a variety of critters to spot in the sky, on land and under the water. As its namesake suggests, Seven...
KODAK, TN
wvlt.tv

One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
HARRIMAN, TN
WBIR

Who is this newborn? Rendering of boy found in Melton Hill Lake released to help spur investigation

A digital rendering of the unidentified baby boy found dead in 2020 in Melton Hill Lake has been released in hopes it'll prompt information that helps in his case. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released the image of the child who has come to be known as "Baby Wyatt." He was found in March 2020 floating along the banks near Melton Lake Drive and Edgemoor Road in Oak Ridge.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

OR crash injures two

A Wednesday evening traffic accident in Oak Ridge sent two people to UT Medical Center, one with what were described as “serious” injuries. The crash was reported at around 7 pm at or near the intersection of Melton Lake Drive and Edgemoor Road and involved a dump truck and an SUV. Both of the injured parties were taken to UT Medical Center by ambulance for treatment of their injuries. Details including the identities of those involved and the nature of their injuries have not been made public.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WBIR

Winter Heritage Festival in Townsend

The Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on January 28 at the GSM Heritage center in Townsend. Free/Parking $20. January 27, 2023-4pm.
TOWNSEND, TN
WBIR

Developers: Exit 407 will see more traffic 'failures' when Buc-ee's opens

KODAK, Tenn. — Exit 407 will see a 65% increase in traffic on any normal day once Buc-ee's opens, according to a draft study obtained by 10News. The study was commissioned by Kituwah LLC, the company developing the area near Exit 407 off I-40 in Kodak. The study said Buc-ee's would generate 15,000 more trips at Exit 407 once it opens. Right now, that side of the interchange handles 23,366 trips on a normal day, according to that draft report.
KODAK, TN
wvlt.tv

Sunshine and cold winds stick around for now, but we’re only dry for a couple of days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cold winds are lingering, but at least it’s a beautiful day! We’ll warm up a bit to start the weekend, ahead of on and off rain. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KFD investigating early morning house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department are investigating an early Thursday morning house fire. The fire happened on the 1500 block of North Fourth Avenue near Downtown Knoxville. According to KFD Chaplin Paul Trumpore, crews were called around 4:00 a.m. Thursday morning to reports of an abandoned house on fire.
KNOXVILLE, TN
thesmokies.com

What Caused the Gatlinburg Fire of 2016? Here’s the Real Story

Years have passed, but the scars remain. Large swaths of the forest that burned in November of 2016 have yet to completely heal. Of course, they will heal eventually. As more years pass, green growth will envelop the deadwood. Some scars heal with the passage of time. Others, however, stay...
GATLINBURG, TN
