Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
Standoff at Stewart’s in Adirondacks ends with arrest
A man was taken into custody after a standoff at a Stewart’s in Northern New York. It happened in Tupper Lake, reported NBC station WPTZ. A man walked in and told one of the workers he had a bomb in his backpack, said employees. Then he told the employees to leave.
wwnytv.com
Veterinarian takes steps to sue fire departments after blaze destroys clinic
TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Three months after flames destroyed a Massena-area veterinary clinic, the owner is taking steps to sue the fire departments that battled the blaze for $4.5 million. Dr. Wilfredo Perez, the owner of Java’s Veterinary Center, has filed a notice of claim against the...
mynbc5.com
Underage teens arrested after allegedly stealing truck in Franklin County, NY
FORT COVINGTON, N.Y. — Two underage teens from Wynantskill were arrested on Thursday after police said they stole a truck and led officers on a pursuit in Fort Covington. New York State Police were informed that the teens, who were not named because of their age, had stolen a Ford F-250.
wwnytv.com
Heavy police presence at Watertown’s East Hills Apartments
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A heavy police presence could be seen in Watertown Friday at the East Hills Apartments off of Ohio Street. Multiple agencies were on scene including New York State Police, the City of Watertown Police Department, and the Metro Jeff Drug Task Force. One neighbor tells...
wwnytv.com
Man dies in Lewis County snowmobile crash
WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - An Oneida County man is dead following a snowmobile crash in the town of West Turin Thursday night. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say that around 11:40 p.m., a snowmobile operated by 52-year-old John Jones of Sauquoit, N.Y., went off the North Road, overturned, and struck a tree.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg handyman accused of stealing from employer
TOWN OF MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A handyman for a St. Lawrence County restaurant is accused of stealing from the business. State police arrested 62-year-old Justin Morrow of Ogdensburg on a felony count of fourth-degree grand larceny. According to troopers, the owner of The Lakehouse, located on County Route...
wwnytv.com
Losing Fort Drum’s biomass plant could cost Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If Fort Drum’s biomass plant closes as expected, it’ll affect Watertown. Over the last several years, the city has had brush and yard waste taken away free of charge. The hauler takes it to the Fort Drum plant because that wood waste is...
wwnytv.com
Lawmaker seeks change in nursing home visitor rules
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - During the pandemic, people in nursing homes were isolated and couldn’t have anyone visit. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, who represents Watertown and part of Jefferson County, wants the Essential Caregivers Act to change that. The bill would mandate that a nursing home patient has at...
informnny.com
Watertown Popeyes opening January 30
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The new Popeyes restaurant in Watertown will host its grand opening on January 30, according to a spokesperson for the company. The company announced in a press release that they are excited to open to the public on Monday at 10 a.m. “Watertown has been...
wwnytv.com
Red Cross helps 4 people after fire
TOWN OF GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The American Red Cross says it’s helping four people after a fire damaged their St. Lawrence County home. Firefighters were called to 1381 County Route 12 just outside the village of Gouverneur at 11:40 p.m. Thursday. The Red Cross says it provided...
wwnytv.com
Man in custody after brief lockdown at Canton Central School
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Canton Central School went into a lockdown Tuesday morning after a man allegedly tried to enter the school with a knife in his possession. According to Canton Central School District Superintendent Ronald Burke, a teacher noticed a man trying to enter the building. The teacher told a member of the school’s maintenance staff and said she believed the subject had a knife.
wwnytv.com
‘I want to serve the people,’ says Ogdensburg’s new city manager
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Thursday night, Ogdensburg city councillors approved hiring Mohideen Buharie as the new city manager. Buharie currently works for the city of Arcadia, California as an assistant engineer. “I want to serve the people of Ogdensburg. Beautiful people, a nice community...Every community has challenges and my...
wwnytv.com
State says 3 north country schools under fiscal stress
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - The number of school districts under financial stress may be down in New York state, but three north country schools find themselves on that list. Both Lisbon Central and Colton-Pierrepont Central school districts in St. Lawrence County are susceptible to fiscal stress. This...
Wife of President Biden Coming to Upstate New York! Where’s She Headed?
A few months after President Joe Biden's visit to the IBM facility in Poughkeepsie, another member of the Biden family will be making their way up to Upstate New York in January. It won't be the President himself, but rather his First Lady, who is set to visit historic Fort Drum.
informnny.com
New Interim Watertown City School District Superintendent stepping in
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Changes are coming to the Watertown City School District. Beginning January 28, Roger Adams will begin serving as Watertown’s interim superintendent, according to a press release from the District office. According to the District, Adams is a former social studies teacher, coach and high...
wwnytv.com
Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be fairly dry, but that changes starting early afternoon. A winter storm warning starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as most of the Adirondacks.
northcountrynow.com
Firefighter of the Year in Norfolk
Above, Adrian Bush is honored with the Norfolk Fire Department St. Lawrence County Fire Chiefs Association 2022 Firefighter of the Year. He is pictured with his wife, Brenda. For more about the St. Lawrence County Fire Chiefs Association meeting, read story here. Photo courtesy of James Blackburn, Rensselaer Falls Fire Department.
wwnytv.com
Spaziani to run for city council
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A former Watertown lawmaker has announced a bid to return to the city council. Leonard Spaziani announced his run Wednesday morning. Spaziani says if elected, at the top of his agenda is finding a way for the city to keep making money off its hydroelectric plant, even after the contract with National Grid runs out in 2030.
wwnytv.com
A new taste in Watertown as Vietnamese coffee shop opens
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Take a sip from across the globe at a new coffee shop in Watertown. Caffeine-Holic, which specializes in Vietnamese coffee, opened Tuesday in a newly renovated store-front inside the Paddock Arcade. The coffee beans are imported from Vietnam. For 22-year-old Han Le, it’s been a...
Big Frog 104
Marcy, NY
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0