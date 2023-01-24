Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
Police report says stepfather caused intentional collision to save son from kidnapping
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 23-year-old Paul Reyes-Cantu is now facing domestic violence and aggravated kidnapping charges over an incident that happened back in August 2020, involving Cantu and two other men, 24-year-old Steven Martinez and 25-year-old Justice Manahan. Lubbock County sheriff’s deputies arrested Cantu on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Martinez and...
2nd arrest, suspects threatened to ‘keep it gangsta’ at Lubbock smoke shop: LPD report
Elijah Jimenez, 19, has been arrested for his involvement in an armed robbery at Smokehead Shop in January 2022 in Lubbock, Texas.
KCBD
String of robberies possibly connected, 2 arrested and charged
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery of a Dollar General in South Lubbock in early January. Investigators were able to identify the suspects through six related cases. 30-year-old Romando Martinez and 40-year-old Samuel Mixon were booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center...
KCBD
Police investigating South Lubbock shooting that left one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a shooting in South Lubbock Thursday morning that left one person injured. At 7:30 a.m., officers were called to reports of a man with a gunshot wound near 60th and Ave. T. Police say the man was taken to UMC with moderate injuries.
KCBD
KCBD Investigates: City of Lubbock working to recover missing body cam, dashcam video files from Lubbock Police Department
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Department body camera and dash camera videos are gone. The city’s information technology department said a technical issue with server storage and retention caused them to lose files. “I have a lot of questions,” said Matt Morrow, President of The Lubbock Criminal Defense...
Assault charges possible after scuffle at Crosbyton v. Lorenzo basketball game
A confrontation during the Crosbyton vs. Lorenzo boys basketball game Wednesday night was under investigation, Sheriff Ethan Villanueva said.
Crash between car and pickup on Slaton Highway, 3 injured
EMS, volunteer firefighters and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash along the 6400 block of East Slaton Highway.
KCBD
Man indicted, accused of assaulting two women and resisting arrest
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man accused of assaulting two women and resisting arrest. A police report stated officers were responding to a domestic assault in the 3300 block of Toledo Ave. Germain White, 38, reportedly got into an argument with a woman in...
KCBD
West Lubbock home evacuated due to gas leak
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a gas leak in west Lubbock where one home has been evacuated. Emergency crews responded to calls of a cut gas line near 27th Street and Upland Avenue. Authorities stated a contractor cut a 2 inch or 3 inch...
KCBD
Student injured in Portales bus crash hospitalized in Lubbock
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - New Mexico State Police are investigating a school bus crash Wednesday morning that left one seriously injured and several others hurt. According to police, a Portales school bus was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer at the intersection of State Route 236 and Roosevelt Rd. T. NMSP said six students, along with the 61-year-old bus driver and 28-year-old semitruck driver, were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: West Lubbock apartment damaged in overnight fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Firefighters spent more than an hour putting out flames at the District West Apartments. Details here: West Lubbock apartment damaged in early morning fire. City loses Lubbock Police Department files. A server issue caused the Lubbock Police Department to lose its body camera...
KCBD
Lubbock man accused of choking, biting, punching and threatening woman with fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a 19-year-old who reportedly choked, bit, punched and threatened a woman with a makeshift flamethrower. Lubbock police responded to a home in the 5700 block of Itasca St. on Jan. 2 for reports of a domestic disturbance. Officers entered the...
Man in Lubbock suffers gunshot wound Thursday morning, according to LPD
LUBBOCK, Texas — Officers responded to reports of a man with a gunshot wound near 60th Street and Avenue T. at 7:29 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the man had moderate injuries and police were continuing to investigate. This story is developing. Check EverythingLubbock.com for more updates.
KCBD
Central Lubbock crash to cause traffic delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a 2-vehicle crash in central Lubbock. LPD responded to the intersection of 34th Street and Akron Avenue around 8:19 a.m. Friday morning. Two people were moderately injured in the crash, according to police. Westbound traffic on 34th Street in being diverted...
Why Did A Wanted Man Show Up To Lubbock County Detention Center
A man wanted by police in connection to a murder actually showed up to the Lubbock County Detention Center. The Lubbock Police Department took to social media to ask the public for help in searching for a man that they suspect is connected to a shooting death. That shooting occurred...
Clerk ‘visibly shaken up’ in Yesway armed robbery, LPD report said
According to the police report in Lubbock, a robber came into the Yesway location while holding a firearm partially concealed in a shoulder bag.
KCBD
19th Street and Milwaukee Avenue lane closure
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Beginning Monday, January 30, FC Traffic Control will close one southbound lane on Milwaukee Avenue near 19th Street for LP&L to safely perform construction tasks. The work is scheduled to take five days, weather permitting. Traffic Management staff will monitor the area and adjust signal timing...
Woman who lured former Estacado student to his death sentenced to prison
ST. LOUIS — A woman who lured a former star of a St. Louis-based reality TV show to a spot where he was killed was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison. Terica Ellis, 39, was sentenced for conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire in the March 2016 death of 21-year-old Andrew Montgomery Jr. Montgomery was a […]
1 hospitalized after sledding accident Tuesday in Lubbock
EMS and Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a sledding accident Tuesday afternoon in the 1700 block of North Quaker Avenue.
fox34.com
UPDATED: Lubbock Fire Rescue responding to apartment complex near downtown
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the Riverstone Apartments near downtown Lubbock after receiving reports of multiple units on fire. LFR received the call around 6:40 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 6:43 p.m. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found a single ground-floor...
Comments / 0