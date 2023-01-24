ROOSEVELT COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - New Mexico State Police are investigating a school bus crash Wednesday morning that left one seriously injured and several others hurt. According to police, a Portales school bus was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer at the intersection of State Route 236 and Roosevelt Rd. T. NMSP said six students, along with the 61-year-old bus driver and 28-year-old semitruck driver, were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

