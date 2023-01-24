ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadow, TX

String of robberies possibly connected, 2 arrested and charged

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery of a Dollar General in South Lubbock in early January. Investigators were able to identify the suspects through six related cases. 30-year-old Romando Martinez and 40-year-old Samuel Mixon were booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center...
LUBBOCK, TX
Police investigating South Lubbock shooting that left one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a shooting in South Lubbock Thursday morning that left one person injured. At 7:30 a.m., officers were called to reports of a man with a gunshot wound near 60th and Ave. T. Police say the man was taken to UMC with moderate injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
Man indicted, accused of assaulting two women and resisting arrest

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man accused of assaulting two women and resisting arrest. A police report stated officers were responding to a domestic assault in the 3300 block of Toledo Ave. Germain White, 38, reportedly got into an argument with a woman in...
LUBBOCK, TX
West Lubbock home evacuated due to gas leak

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a gas leak in west Lubbock where one home has been evacuated. Emergency crews responded to calls of a cut gas line near 27th Street and Upland Avenue. Authorities stated a contractor cut a 2 inch or 3 inch...
LUBBOCK, TX
Student injured in Portales bus crash hospitalized in Lubbock

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - New Mexico State Police are investigating a school bus crash Wednesday morning that left one seriously injured and several others hurt. According to police, a Portales school bus was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer at the intersection of State Route 236 and Roosevelt Rd. T. NMSP said six students, along with the 61-year-old bus driver and 28-year-old semitruck driver, were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
Friday morning top stories: West Lubbock apartment damaged in overnight fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Firefighters spent more than an hour putting out flames at the District West Apartments. Details here: West Lubbock apartment damaged in early morning fire. City loses Lubbock Police Department files. A server issue caused the Lubbock Police Department to lose its body camera...
LUBBOCK, TX
Central Lubbock crash to cause traffic delays

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a 2-vehicle crash in central Lubbock. LPD responded to the intersection of 34th Street and Akron Avenue around 8:19 a.m. Friday morning. Two people were moderately injured in the crash, according to police. Westbound traffic on 34th Street in being diverted...
LUBBOCK, TX
19th Street and Milwaukee Avenue lane closure

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Beginning Monday, January 30, FC Traffic Control will close one southbound lane on Milwaukee Avenue near 19th Street for LP&L to safely perform construction tasks. The work is scheduled to take five days, weather permitting. Traffic Management staff will monitor the area and adjust signal timing...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

UPDATED: Lubbock Fire Rescue responding to apartment complex near downtown

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the Riverstone Apartments near downtown Lubbock after receiving reports of multiple units on fire. LFR received the call around 6:40 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 6:43 p.m. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found a single ground-floor...
LUBBOCK, TX

